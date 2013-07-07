Editor's Choice

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Protesters, who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stand next to five coffins, which are covered by national flags, of men who was killed during clashes with supporters of Mursi and Muslim Brotherhood members yesterday night in El-Manial, during a funeral at Salah El Dien mosque in Cairo July 6, 2013.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh