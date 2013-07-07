Editor's Choice
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen in this aerial image after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
The wreckage of a train is pictured after an explosion in Lac Megantic July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Marion Bartoli of France reacts as she defeats Sabine Lisicki of Germany in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Toronto Blue Jays Munenori Kawasaki bunts against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Tibetan girl in traditional costume is pictured through the window of a monastery during celebrations of the 78th birthday of exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
British and Irish Lions' George North (C) is caught between Australia Wallabies' Jesse Mogg and Joseph Tomane (R) during their third and final rugby union test match at ANZ stadium in Sydney, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man holding his son jumps over a campfire during a celebration of the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday near Kiev July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bob Bryan (FRONT) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Marcelo Melo of Brazil in their men's doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville more
A protester who is against deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, rides a motorbike with his mother as they celebrate in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt (C) crosses the finish line of the men's 200 ahead of second placed compatriot Warren Weir (L) and third placed Christophe Lemaitre (R) of France at the IAAF Diamond League athletics event at the Stade de France in...more
Joe Medeiros (L) and Ferol Jones dance during one of the Tango Society of Boston's Tango by Moonlight evenings on the Weeks Footbridge over the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Connor Reinhart of Provost, Alberta gets tossed off the horse Unfiltered Whiskey in the novice saddle bronc event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man dresses up for a drag queen contest in Rome July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Supporters throw confetti on to Bolivia's President Evo Morales while shaking hands in Cliza, near Cochabamba, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
Tourists Caro (L) and Anna from Munich ride on a "Bed Bike" along Friedrichstrasse in central Berlin, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Wild horses are seen gathered during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Dancers in traditional costumes perform at the Grand Dance Performance during the Latvian Nationwide Song and Dance Celebration in Riga July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Revellers get soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the third practice session of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Firefighters look at a train wagon on fire at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Emma Green Tregaro of Sweden competes in the women's high jump event during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Protesters, who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stand next to five coffins, which are covered by national flags, of men who was killed during clashes with supporters...more
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters at Taksim square in central Istanbul July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
