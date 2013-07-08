Editor's Choice
A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Muslim cleric Abu Qatada (L) prepares to board a small aircraft bound for Jordan during his deportation, at Royal Air Force base Northolt in London July 7, 2013 in a picture provided by Britain's Ministry of Defence. Britain deported Qatada to Jordan...more
Muslim cleric Abu Qatada (L) prepares to board a small aircraft bound for Jordan during his deportation, at Royal Air Force base Northolt in London July 7, 2013 in a picture provided by Britain's Ministry of Defence. Britain deported Qatada to Jordan on Sunday, ending eight years of government efforts to send him home for trial on charges of alleged terrorism. REUTERS/Sgt Ralph Merry/Royal Air Force/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via Reuters
The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. The Asiana...more
The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed at San Francisco's airport on Saturday was traveling "significantly below" its intended speed and its crew tried to abort the landing just seconds before it hit the seawall in front of the runway, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. A driverless freight train carrying tankers of petroleum products derailed at high speed and exploded into...more
The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. A driverless freight train carrying tankers of petroleum products derailed at high speed and exploded into a giant fireball in the middle of the small Canadian town of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday, destroying dozens of buildings and leaving an unknown number of people feared missing. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The...more
Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The wide availability of heroin in northern Myanmar is fueling the HIV epidemic, experts say. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men lounge in an inflatable dinghy near a gentrified warehouse on Regent's Canal on a hot summer day in London July 7, 2013. Britain's Met Office weather forecasters have predicted temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit) in Britain's...more
Men lounge in an inflatable dinghy near a gentrified warehouse on Regent's Canal on a hot summer day in London July 7, 2013. Britain's Met Office weather forecasters have predicted temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit) in Britain's capital, the hottest day of the year so far. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Clint Maier of Merrit, BC gets bucked off the horse Upbeat Jester in the novice saddle bronc event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Clint Maier of Merrit, BC gets bucked off the horse Upbeat Jester in the novice saddle bronc event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A building is decorated with a giant Turkish flag and a poster of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (R) during an anti-government protest at Kadikoy square in Istanbul July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A building is decorated with a giant Turkish flag and a poster of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (R) during an anti-government protest at Kadikoy square in Istanbul July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Mittenwald, some 100 km (62 miles) south from Munich July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder more
A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Mittenwald, some 100 km (62 miles) south from Munich July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman jumps over a campfire during a celebration of the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday near Kiev July 6, 2013. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked in Ukraine with grand overnight festivities....more
A woman jumps over a campfire during a celebration of the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday near Kiev July 6, 2013. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked in Ukraine with grand overnight festivities. During the Ivana Kupala, people jump over burning campfires and bathe in a lake or a river, as they believe it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Singers in traditional costumes perform during the gala show of the Latvian Nationwide Song and Dance Celebration in Riga July 7, 2013. The Song and Dance Celebration is a cultural heritage phenomenon that has taken place in Latvia since 1873 every...more
Singers in traditional costumes perform during the gala show of the Latvian Nationwide Song and Dance Celebration in Riga July 7, 2013. The Song and Dance Celebration is a cultural heritage phenomenon that has taken place in Latvia since 1873 every five years, and in 2003 was included into UNESCO "List of Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage". About 12,000 singers from 388 amateur choirs and 15,000 dancers from 603 amateur traditional folk dance groups from all over the country are taking part in this year's event, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A fighting cow leaps over revellers upon entering the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted four minutes and six seconds,...more
A fighting cow leaps over revellers upon entering the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted four minutes and six seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Jockey Jesse Campbell rides Midnight Aria (C) to win first place ahead of Eurico Rosa da Silva on Up With the Birds (R) during the 154th running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sue Steedman
Jockey Jesse Campbell rides Midnight Aria (C) to win first place ahead of Eurico Rosa da Silva on Up With the Birds (R) during the 154th running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sue Steedman
An unidentified FIA official runs over to the pits as a lost rear tyre of Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia bounces through the pit lane during the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit July 7, 2013. REUTERS/POOL
An unidentified FIA official runs over to the pits as a lost rear tyre of Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia bounces through the pit lane during the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit July 7, 2013. REUTERS/POOL
Boston Red Sox shortstop Jose Iglesias (L) falls over Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar after tagging him out at second base on a steal attempt during the 10th inning of an MLB American League game in Anaheim, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny...more
Boston Red Sox shortstop Jose Iglesias (L) falls over Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar after tagging him out at second base on a steal attempt during the 10th inning of an MLB American League game in Anaheim, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7,...more
A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg officials are expecting 250,000 visitors to visit the small south-central Pennsylvania borough of about 7,700 residents for the anniversary. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Debris from an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane litters the runway after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. The plane, with 307 people on board, crashed and burst into flames as it landed at...more
Debris from an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane litters the runway after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. The plane, with 307 people on board, crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday after a flight from Seoul, killing two people and sending more than 180 to local hospitals. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Men pray during Sunday mass at an apostolic church near Qunu, where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela lives, in Eastern Cape, South Africa July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men pray during Sunday mass at an apostolic church near Qunu, where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela lives, in Eastern Cape, South Africa July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Fireworks explode over protesters who are against deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holding Egypt flags and shouting slogans at Tahrir square in Cairo July 7, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President...more
Fireworks explode over protesters who are against deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holding Egypt flags and shouting slogans at Tahrir square in Cairo July 7, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gathered in Cairo and Alexandria on Sunday, two days after similar gatherings led to nationwide clashes that claimed more than 30 lives. The huge crowds, likely to stay out on the streets until the early hours, raised the risk of further violence while a military-driven plan to resolve the political crisis remained mired in mistrust and confusion, dashing hopes of a quick fix. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Mourners cry during the funeral of Abedrahman Sabir, a supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was killed in the recent clashes, in Cairo July 7, 2013. Thousands of supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi protested...more
Mourners cry during the funeral of Abedrahman Sabir, a supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was killed in the recent clashes, in Cairo July 7, 2013. Thousands of supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi protested outside his place of detention in Cairo on Sunday while a military-driven plan to resolve the political crisis remained mired in mistrust and confusion. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The snow-covered Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of steam high into the air in Puebla July 7, 2013. Mexican authorities raised the alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano on Saturday after an increased level of explosive activity belched ash over...more
The snow-covered Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of steam high into the air in Puebla July 7, 2013. Mexican authorities raised the alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano on Saturday after an increased level of explosive activity belched ash over Mexico City and pushed international airlines to suspend flights.The alert level for the towering Popocatepetl volcano, located some 50 miles (80 km) to the southeast of the capital, was raised to yellow phase three from yellow phase two, Mexico's National Center for Disaster Prevention said in a statement. REUTERS/Imelda Medina (MEXICO - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A cowboy watches a freestyle motocrosser fly through the air before the start of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A cowboy watches a freestyle motocrosser fly through the air before the start of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.