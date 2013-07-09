Editor's Choice

A combo picture shows a gust of wind blowing Pope Francis' skull cap as he celebrates a mass during his visit at Lampedusa Island, southern Italy, July 8, 2013. Pope Francis makes his first official trip outside Rome on Monday with a visit to Lampedusa, the tiny island off Sicily that has been the first port of safety for untold thousands of migrants crossing by sea from North Africa to Europe. The choice of Lampedusa is a highly symbolic one for Francis, who has placed the poor at the centre of his papacy and called on the Church to return to its mission of serving them. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi