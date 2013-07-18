Editor's Choice

Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. The trial of the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, which capsized off Italy's coast last year killing 32 people, resumes on Wednesday after it was delayed by a lawyers' strike earlier this month. The trial will examine one of the most dramatic marine accidents in recent Italian history, when the huge liner struck a rock outside the port of Giglio in January 2012 and keeled over on to its side, setting off a chaotic night-time evacuation of more than 4,000 passengers and crew. Schettino, accused of abandoning ship before all crew and passengers had been rescued, faces charges including manslaughter and causing the loss of his ship, which still rests on its side in the Tuscan port. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito