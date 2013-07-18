Editor's Choice
Participants try to catch ducks in a muddy field, during a competition at a park in Daishan county, Zhejiang province, China, July 17, 2013. The competition is part of a sea mud carnival held by the local tourism organization. REUTERS/China Daily more
Participants try to catch ducks in a muddy field, during a competition at a park in Daishan county, Zhejiang province, China, July 17, 2013. The competition is part of a sea mud carnival held by the local tourism organization. REUTERS/China Daily
People sunbathe in front of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lying surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbour July 17, 2013. The trial of the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, which capsized off Italy's coast last year killing 32...more
People sunbathe in front of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lying surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbour July 17, 2013. The trial of the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, which capsized off Italy's coast last year killing 32 people, resumes on Wednesday after it was delayed by a lawyers' strike earlier this month. The trial will examine one of the most dramatic marine accidents in recent Italian history, when the huge liner struck a rock outside the port of Giglio in January 2012 and keeled over on to its side, setting off a chaotic night-time evacuation of more than 4,000 passengers and crew. Schettino, accused of abandoning ship before all crew and passengers had been rescued, faces charges including manslaughter and causing the loss of his ship, which still rests on its side in the Tuscan port. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Egypt's team practice their synchronised swimming team performance ahead of the upcoming World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona, July 17, 2013. The World Swimming Championships will take place July 20 to August 4....more
Egypt's team practice their synchronised swimming team performance ahead of the upcoming World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona, July 17, 2013. The World Swimming Championships will take place July 20 to August 4. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Asha Devi holds her head while sitting next to her sick daughter Savita (R) who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. At least 20 children died and dozens were taken to...more
Asha Devi holds her head while sitting next to her sick daughter Savita (R) who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. At least 20 children died and dozens were taken to hospital with apparent food poisoning after eating a meal provided for free at their school in the district of Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, the education minister said on Wednesday, sparking violent protests. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital...more
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. Hundreds of families spent a night without cover at Bukanga refugees' camp as humanitarian organizations struggle to setup communal tents, according to an eyewitness. REUTERS/James Akena
A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran in Maarat al-Artik in Aleppo's countryside July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran in Maarat al-Artik in Aleppo's countryside July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A trail of headlamps is seen under the moon as runners make their way to the finish line in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California July 16, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot...more
A trail of headlamps is seen under the moon as runners make their way to the finish line in the Badwater Ultramarathon at the foot of Mount Whitney, California July 16, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mount Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man rides on a jet ski along the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shangdong province, China, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides on a jet ski along the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shangdong province, China, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Children cool off under the spray from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan in New York City, July 17, 2013. Temperatures in New York City, the nation's biggest metropolitan area, soared into the upper 90s...more
Children cool off under the spray from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan in New York City, July 17, 2013. Temperatures in New York City, the nation's biggest metropolitan area, soared into the upper 90s Fahrenheit for a third straight day Wednesday and the National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Municipal public school guard Yiorgos Avramidis, 43, married with two children of three and six, from the northern Greek town of Edessa, (C) is comforted by colleagues in front of a police line guarding the Greek parliament in Athens, late July 17,...more
Municipal public school guard Yiorgos Avramidis, 43, married with two children of three and six, from the northern Greek town of Edessa, (C) is comforted by colleagues in front of a police line guarding the Greek parliament in Athens, late July 17, 2013, as Greece's shaky coalition government scraped through a vote on a bill to sack public sector workers. The bill includes deeply divisive plans for a transfer and layoff scheme for 25,000 public workers - mainly teachers and municipal police - that had triggered a week of almost daily marches, rallies and strikes in protest. Avramidis is one of the more than 2,000 public school guards that lost their jobs. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A police officer stands guard at a container holding arms seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City July 17, 2013. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon praised Panama on Wednesday for...more
A police officer stands guard at a container holding arms seized from the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City July 17, 2013. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon praised Panama on Wednesday for seizing a North Korean ship carrying arms from Cuba, adding that the U.N. sanctions committee would take up the issue promptly. Cuba said the weapons were being sent back to North Korea for repair and included two anti-aircraft missile batteries, nine disassembled rockets, two MiG-21 fighter jets, and 15 MiG-21 engines, all Soviet-era military weaponry built in the middle of the last century. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man (C) weeps while holding the body of his child who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. At least 25 Indian children died and dozens needed...more
A man (C) weeps while holding the body of his child who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. At least 25 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry allegations of blame. The school, at Mashrakh village in the district of Chapra, provided free meals under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the world's largest school feeding programme involving 120 million children. Medical teams treating the children said they suspected the food had been contaminated with insecticide. REUTERS/Stringer
Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras votes during a parliament vote on a series of reforms that must be passed before the European Union and International Monetary Fund can disburse more financial aid, in Athens July 18, 2013. Greece's government...more
Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras votes during a parliament vote on a series of reforms that must be passed before the European Union and International Monetary Fund can disburse more financial aid, in Athens July 18, 2013. Greece's government secured enough parliamentary votes to pass a public sector reform bill early on Thursday that allows for thousands of job cuts, clearing the way for the disbursement of the country's next tranche of bailout aid. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Herminio Miranda (L) and Fredy Bareiro (C) of Paraguay's Olimpia fight for the ball with Leonardo Silva of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro during their Copa Libertadores first leg final match in Asuncion, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Herminio Miranda (L) and Fredy Bareiro (C) of Paraguay's Olimpia fight for the ball with Leonardo Silva of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro during their Copa Libertadores first leg final match in Asuncion, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A trader sleeps on sacks of onions at a wholesale market in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 17, 2013. Onion prices in India hit a two-and-a-half-year high on Wednesday riding a supply squeeze due to last year's drought in key growing areas,...more
A trader sleeps on sacks of onions at a wholesale market in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 17, 2013. Onion prices in India hit a two-and-a-half-year high on Wednesday riding a supply squeeze due to last year's drought in key growing areas, and traders expect prices to spiral up further in a month as demand remains strong due to Ramadan. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. The trial of the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, which capsized off Italy's coast last year killing 32...more
Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. The trial of the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, which capsized off Italy's coast last year killing 32 people, resumes on Wednesday after it was delayed by a lawyers' strike earlier this month. The trial will examine one of the most dramatic marine accidents in recent Italian history, when the huge liner struck a rock outside the port of Giglio in January 2012 and keeled over on to its side, setting off a chaotic night-time evacuation of more than 4,000 passengers and crew. Schettino, accused of abandoning ship before all crew and passengers had been rescued, faces charges including manslaughter and causing the loss of his ship, which still rests on its side in the Tuscan port. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A man trains next of the logo of Corona beer produced by Group Modelo in Mexico City July 16, 2013. After years of complaints from SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer but barely a blip on the Mexican radar, global leader Anheuser-Busch InBev...more
A man trains next of the logo of Corona beer produced by Group Modelo in Mexico City July 16, 2013. After years of complaints from SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer but barely a blip on the Mexican radar, global leader Anheuser-Busch InBev and third-ranking Heineken have agreed with regulators to curb exclusivity deals with Mexican retailers that have secured them a combined 99 percent of the market through their local units. The incumbents could concentrate exclusive agreements in the regions of Mexico they dominate - Heineken's Femsa unit in the north, and Modelo, fully owned by AB InBev since last month, in the centre of the country. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Iron workers install steel beams during a hot summer day in New York, July 17, 2013. Temperatures in New York City, the nation's biggest metropolitan area, soared into the upper 90s Fahrenheit for a third straight day Wednesday and the National...more
Iron workers install steel beams during a hot summer day in New York, July 17, 2013. Temperatures in New York City, the nation's biggest metropolitan area, soared into the upper 90s Fahrenheit for a third straight day Wednesday and the National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People walk near hundreds of dead stingrays on the shore of the beach in Chachalacas July 16, 2013. Villagers found the dead stingrays on Tuesday and alerted the authorities, who are investigating, according to local media. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos more
People walk near hundreds of dead stingrays on the shore of the beach in Chachalacas July 16, 2013. Villagers found the dead stingrays on Tuesday and alerted the authorities, who are investigating, according to local media. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Mexico's Ivan Garcia (R) and German Sanchez perform a dive during a practice for the men's synchronised 10m platform event with a backdrop of the Sagrada Familia cathedral at the Montjuic municipal pool in Barcelona prior to the World Swimming...more
Mexico's Ivan Garcia (R) and German Sanchez perform a dive during a practice for the men's synchronised 10m platform event with a backdrop of the Sagrada Familia cathedral at the Montjuic municipal pool in Barcelona prior to the World Swimming Championships in Barcelona, July 17, 2013. The World Swimming Championships will take place July 20 to August 4. REUTERS/Albert Gea
German electronic band Kraftwerk performs with a 3D stage set during the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
German electronic band Kraftwerk performs with a 3D stage set during the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman cheers from her fire escape during a march in protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A woman cheers from her fire escape during a march in protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17,...more
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Muslim boys read Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim boys read Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.