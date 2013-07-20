Editor's Choice

Dogs look out from a canine car in Mexico City, July 18, 2013. Robbery and kidnapping of breed dogs have quadrupled during the last few years in Mexico, according to animal care and control organizations. Criminal gangs which operate mostly in public parks threaten owners with guns or use dogs in heat to lure their pets and kidnap them. Ransoms for these breed dogs can go up to an estimate of sevenfold the value of the pet. Canine Advocacy Programs suggest that the average cost of having adopted pets spayed or neutered and implanted with an identification chip is around $50. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido