Editor's Choice

A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. The temperature in Shanghai rose to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, reported local news. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, July 22, 2013

Monday, July 22, 2013

A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. The temperature in Shanghai rose to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, reported local news. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A policeman is being held by fellow policemen to have kohl applied to his eyelids at the Grand Mosque on the 11th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa July 21, 2013. The cosmetic powder is traditionally popular in Yemen as a protection against eye ailments. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A policeman is being held by fellow policemen to have kohl applied to his eyelids at the Grand Mosque on the 11th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa July 21, 2013. The cosmetic powder is traditionally popular in Yemen as a protection...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

A policeman is being held by fellow policemen to have kohl applied to his eyelids at the Grand Mosque on the 11th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa July 21, 2013. The cosmetic powder is traditionally popular in Yemen as a protection against eye ailments. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An election officer brings a ballot box from polling station at a ballot counting centre for the upper house election in Tokyo July 21, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a convincing victory in an upper house election on Sunday, media exit polls showed, giving the hawkish leader a mandate for his recipe to revive the economy, while ending a political deadlock and setting the stage for Japan's first stable government since 2006. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

An election officer brings a ballot box from polling station at a ballot counting centre for the upper house election in Tokyo July 21, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a convincing victory in an upper house election on...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

An election officer brings a ballot box from polling station at a ballot counting centre for the upper house election in Tokyo July 21, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a convincing victory in an upper house election on Sunday, media exit polls showed, giving the hawkish leader a mandate for his recipe to revive the economy, while ending a political deadlock and setting the stage for Japan's first stable government since 2006. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shakes the hand of an army soldier outside Egypt's defence ministry headquarters in Cairo July 21, 2013. Egypt's interim prime minister appealed on Saturday for an end to the nation's divisions following the overthrow of Islamist President Mursi and said tough measures might be needed to revive the economy. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shakes the hand of an army soldier outside Egypt's defence ministry headquarters in Cairo July 21, 2013. Egypt's interim prime minister appealed on Saturday...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shakes the hand of an army soldier outside Egypt's defence ministry headquarters in Cairo July 21, 2013. Egypt's interim prime minister appealed on Saturday for an end to the nation's divisions following the overthrow of Islamist President Mursi and said tough measures might be needed to revive the economy. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

King Philippe of Belgium kisses the hand of Queen Mathilde on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Brussels July 21, 2013. Belgium is celebrating its National Day, which also marks the abdication of King Albert II of Belgium and the investiture of his eldest son Philippe. REUTERS/Yves Herman

King Philippe of Belgium kisses the hand of Queen Mathilde on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Brussels July 21, 2013. Belgium is celebrating its National Day, which also marks the abdication of King Albert II of Belgium and the investiture of his...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

King Philippe of Belgium kisses the hand of Queen Mathilde on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Brussels July 21, 2013. Belgium is celebrating its National Day, which also marks the abdication of King Albert II of Belgium and the investiture of his eldest son Philippe. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A member of the Free Syrian Army sits inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal neighborhood, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A member of the Free Syrian Army sits inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal neighborhood, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Monday, July 22, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army sits inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal neighborhood, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge races against Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton Cup round robin in San Francisco, California July 21, 2013. Despite having to jettison its jib sail after a clamp failed, New Zealand won by more than two minutes. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge races against Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton Cup round robin in San Francisco, California July 21, 2013. Despite having to jettison its jib sail after a clamp failed, New Zealand won by more than two...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge races against Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton Cup round robin in San Francisco, California July 21, 2013. Despite having to jettison its jib sail after a clamp failed, New Zealand won by more than two minutes. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Boys perform prayers at the Grand Mosque on 11th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys perform prayers at the Grand Mosque on 11th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, July 22, 2013

Boys perform prayers at the Grand Mosque on 11th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Belgium's Queen Paola and King Albert II (R) look at Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde at a Te Deum mass celebrating the 20th anniversary of the reign of Belgium's King Albert II, the Belgian National Day, King Albert's abdication and the inauguration of his successor King Philippe, at St Gudule Cathedral in Brussels July 21, 2013. Belgium swore in Philippe as its new king on Sunday after his father Albert II abdicated, largely setting aside for one day questions about his ability to bring a divided country together. REUTERS/Chancellerie du Premier- Kanselarij Van de Premier/Benoit Doppagne

Belgium's Queen Paola and King Albert II (R) look at Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde at a Te Deum mass celebrating the 20th anniversary of the reign of Belgium's King Albert II, the Belgian National Day, King Albert's abdication and...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Belgium's Queen Paola and King Albert II (R) look at Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde at a Te Deum mass celebrating the 20th anniversary of the reign of Belgium's King Albert II, the Belgian National Day, King Albert's abdication and the inauguration of his successor King Philippe, at St Gudule Cathedral in Brussels July 21, 2013. Belgium swore in Philippe as its new king on Sunday after his father Albert II abdicated, largely setting aside for one day questions about his ability to bring a divided country together. REUTERS/Chancellerie du Premier- Kanselarij Van de Premier/Benoit Doppagne

A Panamanian forensic worker carries out investigations in a container holding a MiG-21 fighter jet seized from the North Korean-flagged ship Chong Chon Gang at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon city July 21, 2013. Panamanian investigators unloading the cargo of the seized North Korean ship that carried arms from Cuba have found the two MiG-21 fighter jets the Cuban government had said were on board, the government said on Sunday. Panamanian authorities stopped the ship last week as it headed into the Panama Canal, and arrested the crew after finding undeclared missile equipment, disassembled rockets, MiG fighter jets and other arms aboard that Cuba said were being sent back to North Korea for repair. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Panamanian forensic worker carries out investigations in a container holding a MiG-21 fighter jet seized from the North Korean-flagged ship Chong Chon Gang at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon city July 21, 2013. Panamanian investigators...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

A Panamanian forensic worker carries out investigations in a container holding a MiG-21 fighter jet seized from the North Korean-flagged ship Chong Chon Gang at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon city July 21, 2013. Panamanian investigators unloading the cargo of the seized North Korean ship that carried arms from Cuba have found the two MiG-21 fighter jets the Cuban government had said were on board, the government said on Sunday. Panamanian authorities stopped the ship last week as it headed into the Panama Canal, and arrested the crew after finding undeclared missile equipment, disassembled rockets, MiG fighter jets and other arms aboard that Cuba said were being sent back to North Korea for repair. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Kashmiri Muslim youth runs to take shelter amid smoke from teargas fired by Indian security personnel during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. Dozens of protesters on Sunday protested against Indian paramilitary soldiers firing at protesters in the Kashmir region on Thursday, killing four and wounding 40 members of a crowd demonstrating against what they said was the desecration of the Koran by Indian security forces. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim youth runs to take shelter amid smoke from teargas fired by Indian security personnel during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. Dozens of protesters on Sunday protested against Indian paramilitary soldiers firing at protesters in...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

A Kashmiri Muslim youth runs to take shelter amid smoke from teargas fired by Indian security personnel during a protest in Srinagar July 21, 2013. Dozens of protesters on Sunday protested against Indian paramilitary soldiers firing at protesters in the Kashmir region on Thursday, killing four and wounding 40 members of a crowd demonstrating against what they said was the desecration of the Koran by Indian security forces. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Team Sky rider and leader's yellow jersey holder Christopher Froome of Britain, winner of the centenary Tour de France cycling race, celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 133.5km final stage, from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Team Sky rider and leader's yellow jersey holder Christopher Froome of Britain, winner of the centenary Tour de France cycling race, celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 133.5km final stage, from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees,...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Team Sky rider and leader's yellow jersey holder Christopher Froome of Britain, winner of the centenary Tour de France cycling race, celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 133.5km final stage, from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Belgium's Queen Paola (R) reacts as Crown Princess Mathilde (C) and Queen Fabiola applaud while King Albert II signs an act of abdication during a ceremony at the Royal Palace on Belgian National Day in Brussels July 21, 2013. Crown Prince Philippe will swear an oath as King of Belgium later on Sunday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Belgium's Queen Paola (R) reacts as Crown Princess Mathilde (C) and Queen Fabiola applaud while King Albert II signs an act of abdication during a ceremony at the Royal Palace on Belgian National Day in Brussels July 21, 2013. Crown Prince Philippe...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Belgium's Queen Paola (R) reacts as Crown Princess Mathilde (C) and Queen Fabiola applaud while King Albert II signs an act of abdication during a ceremony at the Royal Palace on Belgian National Day in Brussels July 21, 2013. Crown Prince Philippe will swear an oath as King of Belgium later on Sunday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Angel Cabrera of Argentina throws his putter in the air after missing his birdie putt on the fourth green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Angel Cabrera of Argentina throws his putter in the air after missing his birdie putt on the fourth green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, July 22, 2013

Angel Cabrera of Argentina throws his putter in the air after missing his birdie putt on the fourth green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the Red Cross look at an explosion of a Pemex oil pipeline in Tonanitla, near Mexico City July 21, 2013. At least seven people were injured by an explosion after an attempt to illegally tap a pipeline belonging to the Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex near Mexico City, officials said on Sunday. The early morning blast at the crude oil pipeline occurred in Tonanitla about 40 km (25 miles) north of the capital, and was now under control, Pemex said on its Twitter account. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

Members of the Red Cross look at an explosion of a Pemex oil pipeline in Tonanitla, near Mexico City July 21, 2013. At least seven people were injured by an explosion after an attempt to illegally tap a pipeline belonging to the Mexican state oil...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Members of the Red Cross look at an explosion of a Pemex oil pipeline in Tonanitla, near Mexico City July 21, 2013. At least seven people were injured by an explosion after an attempt to illegally tap a pipeline belonging to the Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex near Mexico City, officials said on Sunday. The early morning blast at the crude oil pipeline occurred in Tonanitla about 40 km (25 miles) north of the capital, and was now under control, Pemex said on its Twitter account. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

France's team perform in the synchronised swimming free combination routine preliminaries during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

France's team perform in the synchronised swimming free combination routine preliminaries during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, July 22, 2013

France's team perform in the synchronised swimming free combination routine preliminaries during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Norwegian interior designer Marte Deborah Dalelv, 24, who reported being raped, pauses during a Skype interview at the Norwegian Seamen's Center in Dubai, July 21, 2013. Dalelv, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison in Dubai for illicit sex after she reported being raped, says she has no regrets about coming forward if her warning will protect others from a similar fate. Picture taken July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Norwegian interior designer Marte Deborah Dalelv, 24, who reported being raped, pauses during a Skype interview at the Norwegian Seamen's Center in Dubai, July 21, 2013. Dalelv, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison in Dubai for illicit sex after...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Norwegian interior designer Marte Deborah Dalelv, 24, who reported being raped, pauses during a Skype interview at the Norwegian Seamen's Center in Dubai, July 21, 2013. Dalelv, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison in Dubai for illicit sex after she reported being raped, says she has no regrets about coming forward if her warning will protect others from a similar fate. Picture taken July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

A worker disembarks a Swiber support vessel at one of their shipyards in Singapore July 10, 2013. Singapore's Swiber Holdings, which owns the world's largest fleet of offshore construction vessels for shallow water and wants to venture into deepwater, is looking at Islamic bonds, or sukuk, after raising $754 million from corporate bond markets. Picture taken July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A worker disembarks a Swiber support vessel at one of their shipyards in Singapore July 10, 2013. Singapore's Swiber Holdings, which owns the world's largest fleet of offshore construction vessels for shallow water and wants to venture into...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

A worker disembarks a Swiber support vessel at one of their shipyards in Singapore July 10, 2013. Singapore's Swiber Holdings, which owns the world's largest fleet of offshore construction vessels for shallow water and wants to venture into deepwater, is looking at Islamic bonds, or sukuk, after raising $754 million from corporate bond markets. Picture taken July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Anti-government protesters wearing a Guy Fawkes and other masks gather in Bangkok's shopping district July 21, 2013. Several hundred people gathered for their weekly march through central Bangkok to protest against the former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the current government led by his sister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Anti-government protesters wearing a Guy Fawkes and other masks gather in Bangkok's shopping district July 21, 2013. Several hundred people gathered for their weekly march through central Bangkok to protest against the former prime minister Thaksin...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Anti-government protesters wearing a Guy Fawkes and other masks gather in Bangkok's shopping district July 21, 2013. Several hundred people gathered for their weekly march through central Bangkok to protest against the former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the current government led by his sister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits out of the rough on the tenth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits out of the rough on the tenth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, July 22, 2013

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits out of the rough on the tenth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette on a name of a candidate, who is expected to win, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a decisive victory in an upper house election on Sunday, cementing his grip on power and setting the stage for Japan's first stable government since the charismatic Junichiro Koizumi left office in 2006. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette on a name of a candidate, who is expected to win, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's...more

Monday, July 22, 2013

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette on a name of a candidate, who is expected to win, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a decisive victory in an upper house election on Sunday, cementing his grip on power and setting the stage for Japan's first stable government since the charismatic Junichiro Koizumi left office in 2006. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Toronto Blue Jays Jose Reyes steals scond base through the legs of Tampa Bay Rays Kelly Johnson as he is late with the tag in the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Toronto Blue Jays Jose Reyes steals scond base through the legs of Tampa Bay Rays Kelly Johnson as he is late with the tag in the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Monday, July 22, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays Jose Reyes steals scond base through the legs of Tampa Bay Rays Kelly Johnson as he is late with the tag in the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

