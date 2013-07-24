Editor's Choice
Spanish model Eva Gonzalez kisses a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. Kate gave birth to the couple's first child, who is third in line to the British throne, on Monday afternoon, ending weeks of feverish anticipation about the arrival of the royal baby. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pilgrims cheer as a Brazilian Navy ship patrols the coast ahead the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 23, 2013. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A placard reading "Rent for the Pope's visit" hangs on a door as a man sleeps on the ground in Varginha slum in the Manguinhos slums complex, where Pope Francis is expected to visit, in Rio de Janeiro July 23, 2013. Pope Francis will visit Varginha slum in Manguinhos slums complex on July 25 during his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A leopard yawns inside its enclosure at the Madrid Zoo July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. Weiner said on Tuesday he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos even after he resigned from Congress. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires back towards what he said were forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Deir al-Zor July 22, 2013. Picture taken July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Palestinian labourer (L) from a town in the West Bank, who does not have a permit to work in Israel, arranges the mattress where he sleeps on a construction site near Tel Aviv July 11, 2013. There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel every day. Those with work permits can pass through a military checkpoint. Those without have to find a way through the separation barrier, which is made up of mostly fences and some cement walls, snaking its way through the West Bank. Those caught entering illegally risk a fine or imprisonment. Both ways are time consuming but the reward for those who find a job in Israel is four times the amount of pay that they can earn in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. President Barack Obama holds out a Louisville Slugger baseball bat given to him by the University of Louisville Cardinals basketball coach Rick Pitino at an event honoring NCAA basketball championship team at the White House in Washington July 23, 2013 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman holding a baby searches for her name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako July 23, 2013. Mali is due to hold presidential elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Patients in military costumes wait to march during a parade, as part of Independence Day celebrations, at the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 23, 2013. The hospital, founded in 1917 and the biggest of its kind in Peru, currently houses more than 450 patients. Peru will celebrate its Independence Day on July 28. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Friends and relatives of Jewish immigrants from North America greet them upon their arrival to Israel at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 23, 2013. Some 231 Jews, including 106 children, from North America took a chartered flight by the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization and arrived in Israel on Tuesday. The organization, which plans such flights regularly during summer, helps Jewish immigrant families to relocate and find jobs in the country. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Water gushes through the Xiaolangdi Dam as flood is discharged on the Yellow River in Luoyang, Henan province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
Women walk on a windy day outside Kabul July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Illegal immigrants from Central America, Nepal and Bangladesh are seen in a trailer truck after being detected by police X-ray equipment at a checkpoint in La Pochota outside Tuxtla Gutierrez, capital of Mexico's Chiapas State, in this July 23, 2013 handout X-ray image provided by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) of Chiapas State. Mexico detained 94 illegal immigrants, including 19 from the Indian subcontinent, packed into the truck bound for the U.S. border, authorities said on Tuesday. Among the people found near the southern city of Tuxtla Gutierrez were 10 Nepalese and nine Bangladeshis trying to reach the U.S., officials said. The driver of the vehicle, who was from central Mexico, was arrested on human trafficking charges. The truck had set out from Huehuetenango, Guatemala, and police detected the migrants using an X-ray at the checkpoint after midnight on Monday. REUTERS/Attorney General's Office/Handout
Toronto Blue Jays Mark DeRosa dodges a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Toronto, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Peter Studer (R) drives his 1962 Lotus 24 Formula One race car ahead of Georg Kaufmann (L) on a 1958 Maserati 250 F through a steep turn during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich's Oerlikon suburb July 23, 2013. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Newly graduated police officers take part in a ceremony to commemorate Algeria's 51st national police day in Algiers July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Former French Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac waits for the start of a hearing at the National Assembly in Paris July 23, 2013. Former Budget minister Cahuzac, targeted in a tax fraud inquiry, resigned from his post on March 19, 2013 over holding a secret bank account in Switzerland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chelsea pensioners toast the birth of a baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. Prince William's wife Kate gave birth to a boy on Monday, the couple's first child and the third in line to the British throne, heralding celebrations in London and messages of goodwill from across the world. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Muslim boy sits atop of a structure after offering evening prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Professor Xie Yong works on an art installation of a beaver, which is made out of plastic and around 300,000 needles, in Shenyang, Liaoning province, July 23, 2013. The needles, according to Xie, represent the pain felt by animals when their fur is taken off to produce clothing. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he stands inside a burned shop in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
