Editor's Choice

Hercules 265 rig fire that has caused collapse of the drill floor and derrick after a July 23, 2013 night explosion is shown in this U.S. Coast Guard photo released by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) on July 24, 2013. The shallow-water Gulf of Mexico drilling rig has partially collapsed off the coast of Louisiana after catching fire because of a ruptured natural gas well, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/BSEE/Handout via Reuters
Victims are helped by rescue workers after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. At least 56 people died after a train derailed in the outskirts of the northern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, the head of Spain's Galicia region, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, told Television de Galicia. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) are lit at night in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) are lit at night in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An injured woman receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 23, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1000 people injured, after around 51,800 buildings collapsed and tens of thousands more were badly damaged. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman with the Brazilian flag confesses at the confessional booths set up at Quinta da Boa Vista park at the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 24, 2013. Pope Francis, receiving another rapturous welcome in Brazil, on Wednesday urged young people to shun the "ephemeral idols" of money and pleasure and cherish traditional values to help build a better world. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents lean on a damaged car covered with mud after torrential rains caused a landslide in a neighborhood in Tegucigalpa July 23, 2013. At least 14 houses were buried in the landslide but no victims have been reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Labourers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, July 23, 2013. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, July 23, 2013. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Anatoly Kucherena (C), the Russian lawyer assisting former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, speaks to the media at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow July 24, 2013. Snowden has no immediate plans to leave Russia, Kucherena, who is assisting him in his request for temporary asylum, said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Susana Santiago Montoya (C) cries in her apartment as her eviction is carried out in Madrid July 24, 2013. Santiago Montoya, 26, her husband Angel Gimenez de la Rosa, 26, and their two sons (10 and 7 years old) had been squatting for the past year in a social rent flat of the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid. Unemployed and unable to afford rent, Santiago and Gimenez de la Rosa resorted to occupying a two-bedroom apartment that had gone vacant. Several activists where detained as they were trying to stop the eviction, which ended up being carried out despite their efforts to stop it. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A worker sweeps on the top of a replica airplane at the passenger terminal at Joint Base Andrews in Washington July 24, 2013. Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A worker sweeps on the top of a replica airplane at the passenger terminal at Joint Base Andrews in Washington July 24, 2013. Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man cries as he shows his petitioning paper to Reuters journalists nearby the State Bureau for Petitions and Visits, which handles applications from petitioners from all over China, in Beijing July 23, 2013. Petitioning the central government - part protest, part entreaty - is seen by many as the only chance of redress in a country where law courts can be manipulated by the very officials responsible for injustices. Only a tiny minority solve their problems through petitions, according to many studies, but some people still fight on, sometimes for years, abandoning families and livelihoods. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the economy during a visit to Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois July 24, 2013. Obama sought to inject momentum into his economic and domestic policy agenda on Wednesday with a speech designed to clarify his vision for his second term and hammer Republicans in the House of Representatives for getting in his way. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People from the Luo Nuer tribe who recently came back from fighting walk in the river in Yuai, Uror county South Sudan, July 24, 2013. Fighting between government forces, rebels and rival tribes has cut off 100,000 people from urgently needed food and medical aid in South Sudan's east, U.N. and aid officials said. South Sudan's army is facing a rebellion from local politician David Yau Yau in the vast Jonglei state, and new clashes have broken out between the rival Luo Nuer and Murle tribes. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Al Ahly fans celebrate after their team scored a goal against derby rivals Zamalek during their CAF Champions League soccer match at El-Gouna stadium in Hurghada, about 464 km (288 miles) from the capital Cairo July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A fisherman releases young pikes into a pool of water during a rescue operation at the intermittent Lake Cerknica July 24, 2013. Every year, when the lake dries up, fishermen transfer the pikes to an artificially created pool of water at the lake. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Children stand in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children stand in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman, who is a suspected asylum seeker, cries after finding out about the death of her husband, at Jayanti beach clinic, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. The woman and her husband were travelling on a boat that capsized after hitting a reef off the coast of Sukapura late on Tuesday. Andriansyah, the head of rescue team, said on Wednesday that nine people had died but another 189 suspected asylum seekers were rescued, after an earlier report that stated as many as 60 may have perished. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Pope Francis kisses a boy during his arrival at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, who Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. Pope Francis landed early Wednesday at the shrine in southeastern Brazil, where he will celebrate his first mass outside Italy as pontiff and seek to energize faithful in the country that is home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Faithful wait in the rain for the arrival of Pope Francis at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. Pope Francis landed early Wednesday at the shrine in southeastern Brazil, where he will celebrate his first mass outside Italy as pontiff and seek to energize faithful in the country that is home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pierre (L) of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro clashes with Juan Manuel Salgueiro of Paraguay's Olimpia during the Copa Libertadores second leg final soccer match in Belo Horizonte, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pedro Vilela
Pierre (L) of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro clashes with Juan Manuel Salgueiro of Paraguay's Olimpia during the Copa Libertadores second leg final soccer match in Belo Horizonte, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pedro Vilela
China's Huang Xuechen performs in the synchronised swimming solo free final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
China's Huang Xuechen performs in the synchronised swimming solo free final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Los Angeles Dodgers' Skip Schumaker is forced out at second base as Toronto Blue Jays' Maicer Izturis turns the double play in the second inning of their Interleague MLB baseball game in Toronto July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Los Angeles Dodgers' Skip Schumaker is forced out at second base as Toronto Blue Jays' Maicer Izturis turns the double play in the second inning of their Interleague MLB baseball game in Toronto July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
China's Yu Dabao (C) controls the ball to shoot as South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo (L) and Lee Yong (R) look on, during their East Asian Cup soccer championship match in Hwaseong, south of Seoul July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
China's Yu Dabao (C) controls the ball to shoot as South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo (L) and Lee Yong (R) look on, during their East Asian Cup soccer championship match in Hwaseong, south of Seoul July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
