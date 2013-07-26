Editor's Choice
A fireman carries a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. A train derailed outside the ancient northwestern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela on Wednesday evening, killing at least 77 people and injuring up to 131 in one of Europe's worst rail disasters. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
Pope Francis greets faithful as he is driven along the beachfront in the Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. Pope Francis visited Copacabana on the fourth day of his week-long trip for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A North Korean woman Kim Bu-ok cries as she mourns her father, who died during the 1950-1953 Korean War, after the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang July 25, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the war. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China's Qin Kai performs a dive at the men's 3m springboard semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Montjuic municipal pool in Barcelona July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Speakers leave the stage as a worker removes chairs in preparation for an address by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder at the 2013 National Urban League conference in Philadelphia July 25, 2013. The U.S. Department of Justice plans to ask a federal court to reinstate its authority over voting laws in Texas, part of a new Obama administration strategy to challenge state and local election laws it says discriminate by race, Holder said on Thursday. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Arnold and Nancy Bolata's children sleep in a shared bed at their home in a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila July 12, 2013. The Philippines was Asia's fastest-growing economy in the first three months of this year, but not all of the population has benefited equally from the boom. In recent years the rich have been enjoying significantly faster growth in income compared with people from middle and low income classes, according to an article by the Secretary General of the country's National Statistical Coordination Board (NSCB). The Philippines poverty rate was running close to 28 percent in the first half of 2012 - a figure the current government wants to cut by nearly half. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang July 25, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A bartender prepares a drink for a customer in Ice Pub Prague in central Prague July 25, 2013. The interior of the bar is made of ice, and customers are served with drinks in glasses made of ice. Temperatures in the Czech Republic are expected to rise up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, Czech Hydrometeorological Institute reported. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A pro-abortion activist is detained during a rally in Santiago, July 25, 2013. The rally was held to demand that abortion be "safe and free" and rejecting their criminalization. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Alhassane Dicko, 53, rebuilds his store with the help of his children in Timbuktu, July 25, 2013. Fearing violence, Dicko closed his store and fled Timbuktu when French troops intervened in July to drive out Islamist militants. He said he will vote in Sunday's presidential election and hope the poll will bring lasting peace and security to Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man wades in a polluted river as he salvages belongings after homes caught fire at Malibay in Pasay city, metro Manila July 25, 2013. More than 500 families are left homeless after a fire from an undetermined origin razed 250 shanties in Pasay city on Wednesday, local media reported. Firefighters had a hard time controlling the blaze because the houses were made of light materials which quickly spread due to strong winds. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An employee poses near the Coronation Dress and Robe of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a media preview of the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in central London July 25, 2013. The exhibition, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, opens on July 27. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Arsenal's Bacary Sagna (L), Olivier Giroud (C) and Tomas Rosicky (R) fight for a ball during a training session ahead of a soccer friendly match against Urawa Reds in Saitama, north of Tokyo July 25, 2013. Arsenal is on a pre-season tour in Japan and will face Japan's Urawa Reds on July 26. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An overhead view of the wreckage of a train crash is seen near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, in this still image from video, July 25, 2013. A train derailed outside the ancient northwestern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela on Wednesday evening, killing at least 77 people and injuring up to 131 in one of Europe's worst rail disasters. REUTERS/Aeromedia.es
A herder rides a donkey next to sand dunes on the outskirts of Timbuktu, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Private First Class Bradley Manning (C), 25, is escorted out of court after closing arguments in his military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland July 25, 2013. Manning is charged with providing the WikiLeaks anti-secrecy website more than 700,000 classified files, combat videos and diplomatic cables while serving as a junior intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2009 and 2010. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Greece's Evangelia Platanioti and Despoina Solomou perform in the synchronised swimming duet free final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chairs are arranged before a visit by Pope Francis, scheduled for the evening, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. Pope Francis is on the fourth day of his week-long visit for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Inmates march to celebrate Peru's Independence Day at the Lurigancho prison in Lima, July 25, 2013. Lurigancho prison, South America's biggest jail with more than 9,000 inmates, organized a military parade to celebrate Peru's Independence Day and to promote the integration of prisoners into society, according to their press release. Peru will celebrate its Independence Day on July 28. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off mass protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
New York Yankees pitcher Hiroki Kuroda throws against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
An elderly man cries near the wreckage of the home where his relative was killed after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Gansu province July 24, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1,400 people injured, after around 51,800 buildings collapsed and tens of thousands more were badly damaged, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. Garzon, the driver of the Spanish train that derailed, killing at least 80 people, was under police guard in hospital on Thursday after the dramatic accident which an official source said was caused by excessive speed. REUTERS/Oscar Corral
