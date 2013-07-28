Editors Choice

Relatives of Ignacio Bustamante Morejon, one of the victims of Wednesday's train crash in Santiago de Compostela, cry after his funeral outside Divina Pastora church in San Fernando, near Cadiz southern, July 27, 2013. Survivors and families of victims from Spain's deadliest train crash in decades were desperate for answers three days after the eight-carriage, high-speed train derailed on a sharp bend, slamming into a concrete wall. Francisco Garzon, 52, the driver of the train that derailed at high speed killing 78 people was released from hospital on Saturday, but remained in police custody ahead of an appearance before a judge to answer questions about what went wrong. REUTERS/Jon Nazca