Editor's Choice
Riot policemen protect a man, that was accused of trying to hit a Buddhist monk, as a monk tries to punch him after an incident at a polling station, in which voters protested against alleged election irregularities, in Phnom Penh July 28, 2013. Cambodians voted on Sunday in an election likely to hand another five years in power to Asia's longest-serving prime minister, Hun Sen, but an energised opposition says there have been irregularities and it will continue to fight for true democracy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Netherlands's team perform in the synchronised swimming team free combination final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Thousands of North Koreans attend a celebration event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man jumps from the Old Bridge in Mostar July 28, 2013. Diving competitions have been traditionally held here every year since the bridge was built 447 years ago. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuild and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Poll workers count ballots after the end of voting in Mali's presidential elections in Timbuktu July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. Pope Francis told Catholic clergy on Saturday to leave their comfort zones and smug surroundings and reach out to serve the poor and needy. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Raindrops are seen on the window of a bus in front of the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. North Korea is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A river is seen flowing amongst sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. The frontrunner to become Australia’s next prime minister, Tony Abbott, holds ambitious plans to develop the country's sparse and inhospitable north by 2030 to attract a new wave of mining investment and boost agricultural exports to Asia. REUTERS/David Gray
A riot police officer orders a news photographer to move away during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Participants get ready to apply facial masks in Taipei July 28. 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time on Sunday, according to event organizers. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A woman speaks on the phone in the Rastro market, a second hand market in central Madrid, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes prepare to take part in a 5km (3 miles) charity run at Battersea Park in London July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A demonstrator holds a lighted flare during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, July 27, 2013. No casualty was reported in the accident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Norway's Solveig Gulbrandsen reacts after losing their women's Euro 2013 final soccer match against Germany at Friend's Arena in Stockholm July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/Scanpix Sweden
A child plays in front of riot policemen along a street during a protest against President Ollanta Humala's government on Peru's Independence Day in Lima July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Tourists drive their Mini Hot Rod cars, produced by small carmaker Wenckstern, during a tour in Berlin July 27, 2013. A Berlin company offers city tours with the cars to landmarks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead gestures while crossing the finish line to win the men's 200m T42 event during the London 'Anniversary Games' International Para Challenge athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium, in east London July 28, 2013. The venue is where the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games were held one year ago. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Crew members of ship "Georg Stage" of Denmark stay on the yards as they leave port during the Tall Ships Races event in Riga July 28, 2013. According to organizers, more than 100 different-sized sail ships visited Riga and about 1.5 million spectators attended this four-day event. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Palestinians chant slogans during a protest against resuming peace talks with Israel, in Gaza City July 28, 2013. Israel was expected on Sunday to approve releasing more than 100 Arab prisoners as a step to renew stalled peace talks with the Palestinians ahead of plans to convene negotiators in Washington later this week. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Clergy gather for Pope Francis' final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. Pope Francis, in a stunningly candid assessment of the state of the Catholic Church, said on Saturday it should look in the mirror and ask why so many people are leaving the faith of their fathers. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Bodies of victims are lined up after a coach crash near the southern town of Avellino July 29, 2013. At least 36 people died after the bus plunged more than 15 metres (49 feet) off a viaduct in southern Italy on Sunday, a spokesman for the fire service said. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. The United States urged Egypt to pull "back from the brink" after security forces killed dozens of supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and opened a dangerous new phase in the army's confrontation with his Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of Brotherhood activists were hunkered down in a vigil at a Cairo mosque on Sunday, promising to stand their ground despite Saturday's bloodshed when at least 65 pro-Mursi supporters were shot dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
