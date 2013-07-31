Editor's Choice
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. Crude oil that leaked from a pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand over the weekend has reached a Thai tourist resort, pipeline operator PTT Global Chemical Pcl said on Monday. Around 50,000 litres of crude oil poured into the sea on Saturday around 20 km (12 miles) off the coast of Rayong, southeast of the capital Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman cries next to the coffins of victims of a coach crash during the funeral service at the Monteruscello Palasport near Pozzuoli July 30, 2013. Thousands of people packed into a sports hall in the southern town of Pozzuoli on Tuesday to commemorate 38 people who died when a coach plunged 25 metres (80 ft) off a motorway viaduct in one of the worst road accidents in Italian history. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A demonstrator of the group called Black Bloc is detained by a military policeman during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An ethnic Cham Muslim woman holds her child on their boat on banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh July 27, 2013. About 100 ethnic Cham families, made up of nomads and fishermen without houses or land who arrived at the Cambodian capital in search of better lives, live on their small boats on a peninsula where the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers meet, just opposite the city's centre. The community has been forced to move several times from their locations in Phnom Penh as the land becomes more valuable. They fear that their current home, just behind a new luxurious hotel under construction at the Chroy Changva district is only temporary and that they would have to move again soon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Syrians refugees try to enter a truck which will transport them back to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. Dozens of explosions rocked a propane tank servicing plant in central Florida, northwest of Orlando, late on Monday, injuring seven workers, at least three critically, and prompting the evacuation of nearby homes, authorities said. REUTERS/David Manning
Paramilitary policemen present their daily military training as a report unveiling their work to public in Handan, Hebei province, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. According to press releases from the sheriff's office, 5,495 weapons confiscated from criminals in Los Angeles County and collected through a gun buyback program are being melted and reformed as steel rebar at the mill. REUTERS/David McNew
Residents run through smoke rises after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat (L-R), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Israel's Justice Minister Tzipi Livni shake hands at a news conference at the end of talks at the State Department in Washington, July 30, 2013. Israeli and Palestinian negotiators held their first peace talks in nearly three years on Monday in a U.S.-brokered effort that Kerry hopes will end their conflict despite deep divisions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Two men dressed in costumes of characters from the computer game 'Angry Birds' 'Star Wars' edition, sit in the recreation area of the Star Wars Convention Europe, in the western German city of Essen July 26, 2013. Star Wars fans from all over the world met over the weekend to jointly celebrate their passion for the science fiction movie series Star Wars by U.S. director George Lucas. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a march from Al-Fath Mosque to the defence ministry, in Cairo July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A vendor selling cloth on a boat speaks with a customer in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man is reflected on the window of a closed shop in a non-designated tourist area during a Sunday morning at the Butte Montmartre in Paris, July 28, 2013. Under France's Byzantine rules on Sunday trading, shops at the top of the hill are in a designated tourist area and so can open, but those at the bottom cannot. The battle over Sunday trading in this neighbourhood is part of a broader fight in France between the champions of deregulation and those defending a deep-rooted social model that treasures leisure time. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man sleeps in front of a disused barge next to the Niger River in Timbuktu July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning (C) departs the courthouse at Fort Meade, Maryland July 30, 2013. A military judge on Tuesday found Manning not guilty of aiding the enemy - the most serious charge among many he faced for handing over documents to WikiLeaks. But Col. Denise Lind, in her verdict, found Manning, 25, guilty of 19 of the other 20 criminal counts in the biggest breach of classified information in the nation's history. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Police officials expel members of the public after they wore red clown noses during the debate to vote on a motion of confidence in Lisbon July 30, 2013. Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho ruled out any backtracking on its bailout terms on Tuesday as his revamped government easily won a confidence vote intended to show it has repaired an internal rift over austerity. A dozen protesters in the parliament's gallery put on red clown noses to show their disdain for the vote. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Papers and a box representing 60,000 signatures protesting against indefinite solitary confinement in California prisons sit outside Governor Jerry Brown's office at the State Capitol in Sacramento, California July 30, 2013. Hundreds of inmates are in the 23rd day of a hunger strike in protest of indefinite solitary confinement. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Aisikaier Wubulikasimu, 40-year-old Uighur acrobat, walks on a 18m long (59 ft), 50 mm wide (2 inch) tightrope strung between two hot air balloons, in Shilin county, Yunnan province, July 30, 2013. Wubulikasimu has previous broken two Guinness World Record for the fastest tightrope walk over 100m in 2009 and the steepest tightrope walk in 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Revellers participate in the Carnaval des Fleurs, or Carnival of Flowers, during the three-day festival in Port-au-Prince, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
The exact times for the five daily prayers are written on a small board at a makeshift mosque on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh July 27, 2013. About 100 ethnic Cham families, made up of nomads and fishermen without houses or land who arrived at the Cambodian capital in search of better lives, live on their small boats on a peninsula where the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers meet, just opposite the city's centre. The community has been forced to move several times from their locations in Phnom Penh as the land becomes more valuable. They fear that their current home, just behind a new luxurious hotel under construction at the Chroy Changva district is only temporary and that they would have to move again soon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gold mine workers walk to their shelter during a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Hungary's Katinka Hosszu swims in the women's 200m freestyle semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Youths shower as others play at a beach a few miles southwest of Athens July 30, 2013. Temperatures around the Greek capital reached 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit) in one of the hottest days of this summer in Greece, reported local media. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
