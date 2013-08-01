Editor's Choice
A general view of the top of a mountain called "Al-hardh", the source of natural hot springs in the town Damt, Dali province in southern Yemen July 31, 2013. The natural baths are popular in Yemen due to their therapeutic benefits. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man relaxes near a natural hot spring in the town of Damt, Dali province in southern Yemen July 31, 2013. The natural baths are popular in Yemen due to their therapeutic benefits. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare July 31, 2013. Zimbabweans voted in large numbers on Wednesday in a fiercely contested election pitting veteran Mugabe against Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, who has vowed to push Africa's oldest leader into retirement after 33 years in power. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, displayed to devotees during the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar July 31, 2013. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims on Wednesday thronged to the Hazratbal shrine which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed to offer prayers on the occasion of death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Caitlin, an Australian tourist, enjoys the sun on a beach of the Croisette during a hot summer day in Cannes July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
NCAA women's basketball 2013 national champions players from the University of Connecticut, including Stefanie Dolson (top, 2nd L), pose with U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony to honor the team in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mannequins representing missing people are placed in Copacabana Beach during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) in Rio de Janeiro July 31, 2013. According to the organizers, 35,000 victims of violence are missing in the Rio de Janeiro state since 2007. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the end of the day's trading in New York July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Muslim girl learns to read the Koran at a madrassa, or religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit walk in formation during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. NORFORCE is a surveillance unit that employs ancient Aboriginal skills to help in the seemingly impossible task of patrolling the country's vast northwest coast. NORFORCE's area of operations is about 1.8 million square km (700,000 square miles), covering the Northern Territory and the north of Western Australia. Aboriginal reservists make up a large proportion of the 600-strong unit, and bring to bear their knowledge of the land and the food it can provide. Fish, shellfish, turtle eggs and even insects supplement rations during the patrol, which is on the lookout for illegal foreign fishing vessels and drug smugglers, as well as people smugglers from neighbouring Indonesia. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Police officers escort a lorry to the entrance gate of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England July 31, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern England as part of a campaign against the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, illustrating the potential battle ahead for Britain's nascent shale industry. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 31, 2013. An oil spill that has blackened beaches at the Thai holiday island of Koh Samet was having an extreme impact on tourism and could spread to the coast of the mainland and affect the fishing industry, officials and an environmental group said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
French President Francois Hollande (C) poses with children and residents as he visits 'Clichy Sand' during a trip focused on urban policy in Clichy-sous-Bois, outside Paris July 31, 2013 . REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
A man carries cow dung cakes in a basket as he wades through the flooded banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Buddhist monks attend a prayer ceremony in Yala for victims of violence in troubled southern Thailand July 31, 2013. At least 5,400 people have died since a shadowy low-level Muslim insurgency resurfaced in Thailand's three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat in January 2004. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez stands in the batting cage while working out at the teams minor league complex during a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Francisco Bustamante (C) uses a Surfset machine, which simulates the experience of surfing, during a free weekly yoga class on the front lawn of Parliament Hill in Ottawa July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Russia's Interior Ministry officers detain an opposition supporter during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in Moscow July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Czech Republic's Michal Navratil performs an exhibition dive dressed as Superman at the end of the men's 27m high diving final during the World Swimming Championships at Moll de la Fusta in Barcelona July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
People light candles during a ceremony in tribute to soldiers who were killed in a recent ambush, at Kasbah Square in Tunis July 30, 2013. Gunmen killed at least eight Tunisian soldiers on Monday, staging the biggest attack on the security forces in decades as political tensions rose between supporters and opponents of the Islamist-led government. President Moncef Marzouki called the ambush on Mount Chaambi, near the Algerian border, a "terrorist attack" and announced three days of mourning. Picture taken July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Zimbabwean women react as they wait to casts their votes at a polling station in Domboshava, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Harare July 31, 2013. Zimbabweans voted in large numbers on Wednesday in a fiercely contested election pitting veteran President Robert Mugabe against Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, who has vowed to push Africa's oldest leader into retirement after 33 years in power. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Vice-Admiral Pierre Warnauts, head of protocol of the Household of His Majesty the King, adjusts the hat of Queen Mathilde of Belgium after a mass commemorating the 20th anniversary of King Baudouin's death at Saint Gudule cathedral in Brussels July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (2nd R) wipes away tears as opera singer Jessye Norman (R) sings He's Got the Whole World in His Hands at a ceremony on the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 31, 2013. The centerpiece of the historic 1963 civil rights march was Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner attends a campaign event in the Rockaways section in the Queens borough of New York July 31, 2013. Weiner, 48, had surged into the lead in polls for the Democratic Party primary before revelations last week that he had sent more sexually explicit messages to at least one woman after he resigned and promised to change his behavior. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
