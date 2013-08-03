Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Aug 3, 2013 | 1:55am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>Palestinian males not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over Israel's controversial barrier, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 2, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinian males not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over Israel's controversial barrier, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan...more

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Palestinian males not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over Israel's controversial barrier, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 2, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
1 / 24
<p>Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
2 / 24
<p>Kashmiri Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
3 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, August 03, 2013

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 24
<p>Children participate in an event to simulate military training at a children's activity centre in Shenyang, Liaoning province, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children participate in an event to simulate military training at a children's activity centre in Shenyang, Liaoning province, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Children participate in an event to simulate military training at a children's activity centre in Shenyang, Liaoning province, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
<p>England's Alastair Cook (L) hits the ball as Australia's Brad Haddin looks on during the second day of the third Ashes test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, northern England August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

England's Alastair Cook (L) hits the ball as Australia's Brad Haddin looks on during the second day of the third Ashes test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, northern England August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, August 03, 2013

England's Alastair Cook (L) hits the ball as Australia's Brad Haddin looks on during the second day of the third Ashes test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, northern England August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
6 / 24
<p>A man on a boat looks at a competitor jumping into the water during a cliff diving competition near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice August 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A man on a boat looks at a competitor jumping into the water during a cliff diving competition near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice August 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A man on a boat looks at a competitor jumping into the water during a cliff diving competition near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice August 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
7 / 24
<p>William Thompson, Former New York City Comptroller and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, campaigns in the Harlem section of New York City August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

William Thompson, Former New York City Comptroller and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, campaigns in the Harlem section of New York City August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, August 03, 2013

William Thompson, Former New York City Comptroller and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, campaigns in the Harlem section of New York City August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 24
<p>Abdur Rahman holds a family photo of his wife Cahyna Akhter, a garment worker who died in the Rana Plaza building collapse incident, as he sits in front of the site in Savar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Abdur Rahman holds a family photo of his wife Cahyna Akhter, a garment worker who died in the Rana Plaza building collapse incident, as he sits in front of the site in Savar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Abdur Rahman holds a family photo of his wife Cahyna Akhter, a garment worker who died in the Rana Plaza building collapse incident, as he sits in front of the site in Savar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 24
<p>Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
10 / 24
<p>People from the ethnic Yi minority celebrate with visitors during their Torch Festival in Xichang, Sichuan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

People from the ethnic Yi minority celebrate with visitors during their Torch Festival in Xichang, Sichuan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Saturday, August 03, 2013

People from the ethnic Yi minority celebrate with visitors during their Torch Festival in Xichang, Sichuan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
11 / 24
<p>Congolese M23 rebel leader Bisimwa Bertrand speaks to the media in Bunagana August 2, 2013, after the deadline set by UN peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Congolese M23 rebel leader Bisimwa Bertrand speaks to the media in Bunagana August 2, 2013, after the deadline set by UN peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday....more

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Congolese M23 rebel leader Bisimwa Bertrand speaks to the media in Bunagana August 2, 2013, after the deadline set by UN peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 24
<p>Shi'ite demonstrators march during a protest to mark the annual al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Shi'ite demonstrators march during a protest to mark the annual al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Shi'ite demonstrators march during a protest to mark the annual al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 24
<p>Syrian refugee children play at a disused four-storey mall housing them in Deddeh village, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Syrian refugee children play at a disused four-storey mall housing them in Deddeh village, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Syrian refugee children play at a disused four-storey mall housing them in Deddeh village, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
14 / 24
<p>A participant falls as she competes in the Stiletto Run in Constanta, 250 km (155 miles) east of Bucharest, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A participant falls as she competes in the Stiletto Run in Constanta, 250 km (155 miles) east of Bucharest, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A participant falls as she competes in the Stiletto Run in Constanta, 250 km (155 miles) east of Bucharest, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
15 / 24
<p>A member of a Rapid Response Team (RRT) culls a rooster at a poultry farm infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus in Bhaktapur August 2, 2013.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A member of a Rapid Response Team (RRT) culls a rooster at a poultry farm infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus in Bhaktapur August 2, 2013.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A member of a Rapid Response Team (RRT) culls a rooster at a poultry farm infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus in Bhaktapur August 2, 2013.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 24
<p>A demonstrator stands in the road as police officers escort a lorry to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A demonstrator stands in the road as police officers escort a lorry to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A demonstrator stands in the road as police officers escort a lorry to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources outside the village of Balcombe in southern England August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
17 / 24
<p>Houses, which have been built atop a furniture shopping mall, are pictured in Hengyang, Hunan province, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Houses, which have been built atop a furniture shopping mall, are pictured in Hengyang, Hunan province, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Houses, which have been built atop a furniture shopping mall, are pictured in Hengyang, Hunan province, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 24
<p>New York Yankees catcher Chris Stewart (R) tags out San Diego Padres third baseman Chase Headley (L) at home plate in the third inning during their interleague MLB baseball game in San Diego, California August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

New York Yankees catcher Chris Stewart (R) tags out San Diego Padres third baseman Chase Headley (L) at home plate in the third inning during their interleague MLB baseball game in San Diego, California August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, August 03, 2013

New York Yankees catcher Chris Stewart (R) tags out San Diego Padres third baseman Chase Headley (L) at home plate in the third inning during their interleague MLB baseball game in San Diego, California August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 24
<p>A copy of the birth register for Prince George of Cambridge is seen at Westminster Register Office in London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool</p>

A copy of the birth register for Prince George of Cambridge is seen at Westminster Register Office in London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A copy of the birth register for Prince George of Cambridge is seen at Westminster Register Office in London August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Close
20 / 24
<p>A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. Picture taken August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. Picture taken August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. Picture taken August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>A firefighting airplane drops water over a forest fire at Markopoulo region a few miles southwest of Athens August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A firefighting airplane drops water over a forest fire at Markopoulo region a few miles southwest of Athens August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A firefighting airplane drops water over a forest fire at Markopoulo region a few miles southwest of Athens August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
22 / 24
<p>Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah makes a rare public appearance as he addresses his supporters during a rally to mark 'Quds (Jerusalem) Day' in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah makes a rare public appearance as he addresses his supporters during a rally to mark 'Quds (Jerusalem) Day' in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah makes a rare public appearance as he addresses his supporters during a rally to mark 'Quds (Jerusalem) Day' in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Close
23 / 24
<p>Riot policemen clash with protesters during a demonstration against a royal pardon for a Spanish paedophile, in Rabat late August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot policemen clash with protesters during a demonstration against a royal pardon for a Spanish paedophile, in Rabat late August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Riot policemen clash with protesters during a demonstration against a royal pardon for a Spanish paedophile, in Rabat late August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 02 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 01 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 31 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 30 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast