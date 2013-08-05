Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 5, 2013 | 8:30am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>A Congolese boy displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, juggles a ball near his makeshift shelter at the Mugunga III camp for internally displaced people near Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4, 2013. A 17,000-strong U.N. force, known as MONUSCO, and Congo troops have struggled over the past decade to stem a conflict involving dozens of armed groups and complicated by national and ethnic rivalries. A new 3,000-member U.N. Intervention Brigade was recently deployed to fight and disarm rebels in the east. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese boy displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, juggles a ball near his makeshift shelter at the Mugunga III camp for internally displaced people near Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4, 2013. A 17,000-strong U.N. force,...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A Congolese boy displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, juggles a ball near his makeshift shelter at the Mugunga III camp for internally displaced people near Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4, 2013. A 17,000-strong U.N. force, known as MONUSCO, and Congo troops have struggled over the past decade to stem a conflict involving dozens of armed groups and complicated by national and ethnic rivalries. A new 3,000-member U.N. Intervention Brigade was recently deployed to fight and disarm rebels in the east. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
1 / 24
<p>A streak of lightning is seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong August 4, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

A streak of lightning is seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong August 4, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

Monday, August 05, 2013

A streak of lightning is seen above the skyline of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong August 4, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

Close
2 / 24
<p>An Afghan man washes his horse in Kabul August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan man washes his horse in Kabul August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Monday, August 05, 2013

An Afghan man washes his horse in Kabul August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
3 / 24
<p>Jose Aldo of Brazil jumps over the cage to celebrate after defeating Jung Chan-sung of South Korea during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Jose Aldo of Brazil jumps over the cage to celebrate after defeating Jung Chan-sung of South Korea during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro August 3, 2013. ...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

Jose Aldo of Brazil jumps over the cage to celebrate after defeating Jung Chan-sung of South Korea during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position at the Seif El Dawla front in Aleppo August 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Loubna Mrie</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position at the Seif El Dawla front in Aleppo August 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Loubna Mrie

Monday, August 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position at the Seif El Dawla front in Aleppo August 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Loubna Mrie

Close
5 / 24
<p>A tractor tows residents through flood waters to a safe place on the outskirts of Karachi August 4, 2013. At least a dozen people were killed in accidents caused by torrential rain which hit different parts of the port city of Karachi on Saturday, according to local media. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A tractor tows residents through flood waters to a safe place on the outskirts of Karachi August 4, 2013. At least a dozen people were killed in accidents caused by torrential rain which hit different parts of the port city of Karachi on Saturday,...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A tractor tows residents through flood waters to a safe place on the outskirts of Karachi August 4, 2013. At least a dozen people were killed in accidents caused by torrential rain which hit different parts of the port city of Karachi on Saturday, according to local media. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
6 / 24
<p>A firefighter raises his arms as a helicopter dumps water near him to control a wildfire outside Cebreros, in northwestern Spain, August 4, 2013. More than 550 firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, according to regional officials. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A firefighter raises his arms as a helicopter dumps water near him to control a wildfire outside Cebreros, in northwestern Spain, August 4, 2013. More than 550 firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon,...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A firefighter raises his arms as a helicopter dumps water near him to control a wildfire outside Cebreros, in northwestern Spain, August 4, 2013. More than 550 firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, according to regional officials. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
7 / 24
<p>Demonstrators walk through a roadside camp at the entrance gate belonging to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England August 4, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern England as part of a campaign against the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, illustrating the potential battle ahead for Britain's nascent shale industry. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Demonstrators walk through a roadside camp at the entrance gate belonging to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England August 4, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

Demonstrators walk through a roadside camp at the entrance gate belonging to a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, outside the village of Balcombe in southern England August 4, 2013. Protesters have been blocking access to a drilling site in southern England as part of a campaign against the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, illustrating the potential battle ahead for Britain's nascent shale industry. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
8 / 24
<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves to supporters as his girlfriend Francesca Pascale looks on during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. Tensions in Italy's squabbling coalition heightened ahead of a rally by supporters of Silvio Berlusconi in Rome on Sunday in protest at a tax fraud conviction that threatens his future in politics and the fragile government. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves to supporters as his girlfriend Francesca Pascale looks on during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. Tensions in Italy's squabbling...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves to supporters as his girlfriend Francesca Pascale looks on during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. Tensions in Italy's squabbling coalition heightened ahead of a rally by supporters of Silvio Berlusconi in Rome on Sunday in protest at a tax fraud conviction that threatens his future in politics and the fragile government. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
9 / 24
<p>Congolese M23 rebels hold their weapons as they celebrate repelling an attack by another rebel group, the Mai Mai, in Kiwanja town August 4, 2013, as a deadline set by U.N. peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday, with the fighters facing force if they fail to disarm. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Congolese M23 rebels hold their weapons as they celebrate repelling an attack by another rebel group, the Mai Mai, in Kiwanja town August 4, 2013, as a deadline set by U.N. peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

Congolese M23 rebels hold their weapons as they celebrate repelling an attack by another rebel group, the Mai Mai, in Kiwanja town August 4, 2013, as a deadline set by U.N. peacekeepers for rebels in the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lay down their weapons passed on Thursday, with the fighters facing force if they fail to disarm. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 24
<p>A local villager fishes in the rain at Erhai Lake in Dali, Yunnan province, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A local villager fishes in the rain at Erhai Lake in Dali, Yunnan province, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, August 05, 2013

A local villager fishes in the rain at Erhai Lake in Dali, Yunnan province, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 24
<p>A dancer of the Rugova Autochthonous Ensemble dressed in folk attire, looks on during the Rugova Traditional Games in southwestern Kosovo August 4, 2013. Many Kosovars working abroad return home during summer and take part in the region's cultural and traditional activities, according to organisers. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A dancer of the Rugova Autochthonous Ensemble dressed in folk attire, looks on during the Rugova Traditional Games in southwestern Kosovo August 4, 2013. Many Kosovars working abroad return home during summer and take part in the region's cultural...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A dancer of the Rugova Autochthonous Ensemble dressed in folk attire, looks on during the Rugova Traditional Games in southwestern Kosovo August 4, 2013. Many Kosovars working abroad return home during summer and take part in the region's cultural and traditional activities, according to organisers. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
12 / 24
<p>A man climbs a tree trunk during the Rugova Traditional Games in southwestern Kosovo August 4, 2013. Many Kosovars working abroad return home during summer and take part in the region's cultural and traditional activities, according to organisers. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A man climbs a tree trunk during the Rugova Traditional Games in southwestern Kosovo August 4, 2013. Many Kosovars working abroad return home during summer and take part in the region's cultural and traditional activities, according to organisers....more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A man climbs a tree trunk during the Rugova Traditional Games in southwestern Kosovo August 4, 2013. Many Kosovars working abroad return home during summer and take part in the region's cultural and traditional activities, according to organisers. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
13 / 24
<p>A colleague helps Rahima (L), a garment worker, to admit into Dhaka Medical College hospital after she got injured during a protest in Dhaka August 4, 2013. According to local media, hundreds of garment workers, mainly women, took to the streets on Sunday demanding their salaries and bonuses before Eid al-fitr that they claimed their employers have failed to pay. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A colleague helps Rahima (L), a garment worker, to admit into Dhaka Medical College hospital after she got injured during a protest in Dhaka August 4, 2013. According to local media, hundreds of garment workers, mainly women, took to the streets on...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A colleague helps Rahima (L), a garment worker, to admit into Dhaka Medical College hospital after she got injured during a protest in Dhaka August 4, 2013. According to local media, hundreds of garment workers, mainly women, took to the streets on Sunday demanding their salaries and bonuses before Eid al-fitr that they claimed their employers have failed to pay. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man takes a photo of Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakul Karman of Yemen as she speaks to reporters at Sanaa International Airport upon her arrival from Egypt August 4, 2013. Egyptian airport authorities have barred Nobel prize-winning Yemeni peace activist Karman, a supporter of deposed president Mohamed Mursi, from entering the country, security sources said on August 4, 2013. State news agency MENA said Karman, who had previously announced her solidarity with supporters of Mursi, overthrown by the army a month ago, was on a list of people who were not allowed to enter Egypt. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A man takes a photo of Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakul Karman of Yemen as she speaks to reporters at Sanaa International Airport upon her arrival from Egypt August 4, 2013. Egyptian airport authorities have barred Nobel prize-winning Yemeni peace...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A man takes a photo of Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakul Karman of Yemen as she speaks to reporters at Sanaa International Airport upon her arrival from Egypt August 4, 2013. Egyptian airport authorities have barred Nobel prize-winning Yemeni peace activist Karman, a supporter of deposed president Mohamed Mursi, from entering the country, security sources said on August 4, 2013. State news agency MENA said Karman, who had previously announced her solidarity with supporters of Mursi, overthrown by the army a month ago, was on a list of people who were not allowed to enter Egypt. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
15 / 24
<p>Li Jianxin, a blogger and online whistleblower, lies on a bed waiting for a fourth operation at a hospital in the southern Chinese city of Huizhou, Guangdong province July 23, 2013. Two unidentified men stabbed Li in the face and splashed acid on his back on July 8. Li, now blind in his right eye, began posting accusations of official misconduct, illegal land grabs and nepotism in Huizhou just over a year ago. Li does not know who attacked him last month and police have not made any arrests. The postings contain few documents to support his accusations and none of Li's dozens of exposes have led to investigations. Much of his information comes from informants, Li said, adding he had never been sued for slander. Huizhou officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Li Jianxin, a blogger and online whistleblower, lies on a bed waiting for a fourth operation at a hospital in the southern Chinese city of Huizhou, Guangdong province July 23, 2013. Two unidentified men stabbed Li in the face and splashed acid on his...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

Li Jianxin, a blogger and online whistleblower, lies on a bed waiting for a fourth operation at a hospital in the southern Chinese city of Huizhou, Guangdong province July 23, 2013. Two unidentified men stabbed Li in the face and splashed acid on his back on July 8. Li, now blind in his right eye, began posting accusations of official misconduct, illegal land grabs and nepotism in Huizhou just over a year ago. Li does not know who attacked him last month and police have not made any arrests. The postings contain few documents to support his accusations and none of Li's dozens of exposes have led to investigations. Much of his information comes from informants, Li said, adding he had never been sued for slander. Huizhou officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
16 / 24
<p>Female Palestinian worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early August 4, 2013, during Lailat-Al-Qadr, or Night of Power, in which the Muslim Holy book of Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by Allah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Female Palestinian worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early August 4, 2013, during Lailat-Al-Qadr, or Night of Power, in which the Muslim Holy book of Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

Female Palestinian worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early August 4, 2013, during Lailat-Al-Qadr, or Night of Power, in which the Muslim Holy book of Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by Allah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
17 / 24
<p>A flame is seen on a burnt tree during a wildfire outside Cebreros, in northwestern Spain, August 4, 2013. More than 550 firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, according to regional officials. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A flame is seen on a burnt tree during a wildfire outside Cebreros, in northwestern Spain, August 4, 2013. More than 550 firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, according to regional officials. ...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A flame is seen on a burnt tree during a wildfire outside Cebreros, in northwestern Spain, August 4, 2013. More than 550 firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, according to regional officials. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
18 / 24
<p>Women pose for photographs in a traditional red telephone box at Main Street in downtown Gibraltar, south of Spain August 4, 2013. Spain is studying retaliatory measures against the British territory of Gibraltar in an escalating dispute over fishing grounds, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said in an interview published on Sunday. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Women pose for photographs in a traditional red telephone box at Main Street in downtown Gibraltar, south of Spain August 4, 2013. Spain is studying retaliatory measures against the British territory of Gibraltar in an escalating dispute over fishing...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

Women pose for photographs in a traditional red telephone box at Main Street in downtown Gibraltar, south of Spain August 4, 2013. Spain is studying retaliatory measures against the British territory of Gibraltar in an escalating dispute over fishing grounds, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said in an interview published on Sunday. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
19 / 24
<p>A traditional rider dresses at home with help of his girlfriend before the Alka competition in the town of Sinj, southern Croatia August 4, 2013. Alka is a horseback riding tournament which has been held every August in the Croatian town of Sinj since 1715, commemorating the victory over Ottoman Turkish administration. The tournament is named after the ring, Alka, which the horseback rider has to hit with his spear. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A traditional rider dresses at home with help of his girlfriend before the Alka competition in the town of Sinj, southern Croatia August 4, 2013. Alka is a horseback riding tournament which has been held every August in the Croatian town of Sinj...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

A traditional rider dresses at home with help of his girlfriend before the Alka competition in the town of Sinj, southern Croatia August 4, 2013. Alka is a horseback riding tournament which has been held every August in the Croatian town of Sinj since 1715, commemorating the victory over Ottoman Turkish administration. The tournament is named after the ring, Alka, which the horseback rider has to hit with his spear. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
20 / 24
<p>Los Angeles Angels shortstop Erick Aybar (2) and Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie (R) react at second base after an umpire's safe call after Lawrie decided to return to second on a botched pick off attempt in the ninth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Erick Aybar (2) and Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie (R) react at second base after an umpire's safe call after Lawrie decided to return to second on a botched pick off attempt in the ninth inning during their MLB American...more

Monday, August 05, 2013

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Erick Aybar (2) and Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie (R) react at second base after an umpire's safe call after Lawrie decided to return to second on a botched pick off attempt in the ninth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
21 / 24
<p>China's Sun Yang swims to win the men's 1500m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

China's Sun Yang swims to win the men's 1500m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, August 05, 2013

China's Sun Yang swims to win the men's 1500m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
22 / 24
<p>Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal (R) challenges for the ball with Johan Elmander of Galatasaray during their pre-season Emirates Cup soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal (R) challenges for the ball with Johan Elmander of Galatasaray during their pre-season Emirates Cup soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, August 05, 2013

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal (R) challenges for the ball with Johan Elmander of Galatasaray during their pre-season Emirates Cup soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
23 / 24
<p>Australia's David Warner is hit by the ball during the third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Australia's David Warner is hit by the ball during the third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, August 05, 2013

Australia's David Warner is hit by the ball during the third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 04 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 03 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 02 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast