Editor's Choice
A Muslim man prays after offering evening prayers following iftar, or breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Fire fighters walk amid debris from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. A fire engulfed Kenya's main airport on Wednesday, choking a vital travel and trade gateway to east Africa, witnesses and officials said. The cause of the fire was not yet known. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sits on a bench while his mother pays his medical bills after getting tested for his fifth round of chemotherapy at Shanghai Children's Hospital May 2, 2013. China has massively ramped up spending on health care, but many millions of people still cannot afford even basic health care, and health insurance schemes run by the government have only patchy coverage. Picture taken May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Washington Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond (R) is airborne after completing a double play against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Washington August 6, 2013. The Braves' base runner Justin Upton is at left. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Children play near gers, traditional Mongolian tents, in an area known as a ger district in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. Approximately 60 percent of the population of Ulan Bator live in settlements known as ger districts and in many cases residents have limited access to basic services such as water and sanitation. According to a 2010 National Population Center census, every year between thirty and forty thousand people migrate from the countryside to the capital Ulan Bator. Ger districts in the city have been expanding rapidly in recent years. Mongolia is the world's least densely populated country, with 2.8 million people spread across an area around three times the size of France. Picture taken June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Marines pray before the arrival of President Barack Obama at Marine Corps Base-Camp Pendleton in California, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Damaged residential houses of the Indian army are seen after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Tihra Lines near the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man blows a whistle as he protests against Jewish female activists from the Women of the Wall prayer rights group (not pictured) who are holding a monthly prayer session near the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem's Old City August 7, 2013. The activists, campaigning for equal worship rights at the holy site, held their prayer session on Wednesday without any incidences of violence occurring with Orthodox worshippers. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of an honour guards carry coffins of military personnel killed after tribal militants shot down a military helicopter in Marib province, 173 km east of the capital, during a procession in Sanaa August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Australia's Adam Scott tosses a hat he autographed to the gallery as he walks on the 17th hole during a practice round for the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A woman holds a coffee set as she crosses a zebra crossing in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A U.S. Air Force Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-6) mission lifts off on a ULA Delta IV rocket from Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida August 7, 2013. The unmanned Delta 4 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Wednesday carrying a communications satellite for the U.S. military and its partners, including Australia, which paid for the spacecraft and launch services. The Delta rocket, topped with the sixth Wideband Global Satcom, or WGS, spacecraft lifted off at 8:29 p.m. EDT and soared out over the Atlantic Ocean, illuminated by the setting sun, as it headed into space. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Volunteers take a break during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 14th IAAF World Championships at the Olympic stadium in Moscow August 7, 2013. The event will be held from August 10 to 18. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A child cools off from hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. The National Meteorological Center maintained a high temperature alert on Wednesday as a record-setting summer heat wave will continue to bake most parts of south China in the coming three days, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Aly Song
People are rowed to an overcrowded passenger boat at Sadarghat boat terminal in Dhaka August 7, 2013. Millions of residents in Dhaka have started the exodus home from the capital city ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests inside a house in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district August 6, 2013. Picture taken August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (R) slides safely into home ahead of the throw to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Tony Cruz during the second inning of their MLB National League baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A man prays during Eid al-Fitr at Lakemba mosque in Sydney August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the construction site of the apartment houses for scientists close to completion in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A police trooper checks a van at the entrance of Sanaa International Airport August 7, 2013. Al Qaeda's Yemen-based branch AQAP has been behind plots against Western targets and neighbouring Saudi Arabia. The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday flew some American personnel out of Sanaa, Yemen, the Pentagon said, as the U.S. told its citizens to leave the country and ordered the evacuation of non-essential government staff because of a terror threat. Britain also said on Tuesday it had withdrawn all staff from its embassy in the capital Sanaa, adding there was "a very high threat of kidnap from armed tribes, criminals and terrorists". REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Roma man cools himself at the impoverished outskirts of Ozd, northeastern Hungary, 155 km (96 miles) from Budapest August 7, 2013. Ozd's municipal government restricted water access in June and tensions ran high as a heat wave grips Hungary in August, with temperatures near record highs at around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) . REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress try to cross a police barricade during a protest against Pakistan near the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi August 7, 2013. Two Pakistani soldiers were wounded in an exchange of fire with Indian troops along the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in the latest flare-up of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, officials on both sides said Wednesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Young women fill out forms to apply for a job as a Playboy bunny during a casting in Monterrey August 7, 2013. Playboy is doing "Bunny Hunt 2013" castings in several Mexican cities for the Playboy casino in Cancun, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An anti-government protester clashes with riot police officers outside the parliament in Bangkok August 7, 2013. Thailand's parliament was due to debate a political amnesty bill on Wednesday as anti-government protesters marched to try to get it scrapped, saying it could let ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra return from exile without having to serve a jail sentence. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
