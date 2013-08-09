Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a room in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a room in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

<p>A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Muslim family rides a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. Indonesia with the largest Muslim population in the world celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A Muslim family rides a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. Indonesia with the largest Muslim population in the world celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Rainfall in August and September, the second half of the four-month long monsoon season, is likely to be normal or 96 percent of the long-term average, the state-run weather department said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People take shelter under a plastic sheet during a rain shower in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Rainfall in August and September, the second half of the four-month long monsoon season, is likely to be normal or 96 percent of the long-term average, the state-run weather department said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. Millions of residents in Dhaka are travelling home from the capital city to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. Millions of residents in Dhaka are travelling home from the capital city to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>National guardsmen take up positions on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

National guardsmen take up positions on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Bosnian Muslim priest leads early morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the village of Mjestova Ravna, 90 km (56 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, August 8, 2013. Eid al-fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim priest leads early morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the village of Mjestova Ravna, 90 km (56 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, August 8, 2013. Eid al-fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews (24) dives for first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of their pre-season NFL football game in San Diego, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews (24) dives for first down against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of their pre-season NFL football game in San Diego, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Smoke from the Silver Fire rises over electric wind turbines near the community of Cabazon, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. A wind-whipped California wildfire that doubled in size overnight torched 15 buildings east of Los Angeles, injured at least five people and forced the evacuation of 500 homes in about half a dozen small communities, authorities said on Thursday. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Smoke from the Silver Fire rises over electric wind turbines near the community of Cabazon, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. A wind-whipped California wildfire that doubled in size overnight torched 15 buildings east of Los Angeles, injured at least five people and forced the evacuation of 500 homes in about half a dozen small communities, authorities said on Thursday. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's tennis match at day four of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's tennis match at day four of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Palestinians sit next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Ramallah on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinians sit next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Ramallah on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus August 8, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria 's national news agency SANA. Syrian rebels said on Thursday they targeted al-Assad's motorcade heading to a Damascus mosque to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but state television showed him unharmed and the government denied he had been attacked. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus August 8, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria 's national news agency SANA. Syrian rebels said on Thursday they targeted al-Assad's motorcade heading to a Damascus mosque to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but state television showed him unharmed and the government denied he had been attacked. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

<p>Thousands of believers take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of Eid-al-Fitr in Moscow August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thousands of believers take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of Eid-al-Fitr in Moscow August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) hugs a fan who entered the pitch during regulation time against Chelsea in their Guinness International Champions final soccer match in Miami Gardens, Florida August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) hugs a fan who entered the pitch during regulation time against Chelsea in their Guinness International Champions final soccer match in Miami Gardens, Florida August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Parang Kusumo beach, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta August 8, 2013. Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ignatius Eswe</p>

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Parang Kusumo beach, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta August 8, 2013. Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, celebrates Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers and family visits to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Ignatius Eswe

<p>Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Tiger Woods (L) and Davis Love III, both of the U.S., look at their putts on the 13th green during the first round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tiger Woods (L) and Davis Love III, both of the U.S., look at their putts on the 13th green during the first round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A child is carried by his mother at a market on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Afghan boys play with a toy gun in Kabul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan boys play with a toy gun in Kabul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Police use a water canon to disperse Indian medical students as they run through a barricade during a protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Hundreds of medical students on Thursday protested against the compulsory year-long rural posting required by the Indian government, demanding it be made voluntary, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police use a water canon to disperse Indian medical students as they run through a barricade during a protest in New Delhi August 8, 2013. Hundreds of medical students on Thursday protested against the compulsory year-long rural posting required by the Indian government, demanding it be made voluntary, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

