Editor's Choice

Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar