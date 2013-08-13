Editor's choice
Rescuers save a woman who was attempting suicide by jumping off a rainshed on the ninth floor of an apartment building, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 11, 2013. According to local media, the uninjured woman was rescued by firefighters and local residents after lying atop of the rainshed for over an hour. REUTERS/Stringer
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Gila Molcho, sister of Ian Feinberg, who was killed in 1993 by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, speaks on the phone while holding a framed portrait of Feinberg, during a protest against the government's plan to free Palestinian prisoners, in Tel Aviv, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi guards outside one of the entrances of the sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, where protesters are camping, east of Cairo, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The mother (L) of Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (pictured in poster on the left), who has been held by Israel for 20 years, reacts next to her sister after hearing news on the expected release of her son in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Rohingya men carry a patient to a hospital outside Sittwe, Myanmar, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall inside a building in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Two scrap dealers sleep on a mattress at the entrance to a former Bankia-Caja Madrid bank branch in Madrid, August 12, 2013. The sign reads, "retail space available". REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (R) wins the women's 100 metres final ahead of English Gardner of the U.S. (L) during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Junior lifeguards jump off Ocean Beach pier to help raise money for their Junior Lifeguard Organization at Ocean Beach, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer along a street in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage after receiving the ABA Medal at the annual meeting of the American Bar Association in San Francisco, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against recent riots in Srinagar, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
England's Ian Bell is bowled by Australia's Ryan Harris during the fourth Ashes cricket test match at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Kelly Ong Xiao Wei (C), manager of "The Alliance," and Alex Garfield (L), a sponsor of "The Alliance," react after their team won first place during "The International" Dota 2 video game competition in Seattle, Washington, August 11, 2013. Sixteen teams from 12 countries battled for some $2.9 million in prize money, with Swedish team "The Alliance" claiming the top prize of $1.4 million after defeating Ukraine's "Natus Vincere" in a final watched by an audience of 1700 at Benaroya Hall and streamed live on the Internet. REUTERS/David Ryder
Paul Kipsiele Koech of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Veterinarians hold an Andean Condor, one of the world's biggest flying birds, at a veterinary hospital in Los Andes, north of Santiago, Chile, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Actress Amanda Seyfried poses for photographers before a screening of her new film Lovelace at a hotel in Mayfair, London, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A farmer collects dates as the palm dates harvest season begins in Disa, Saudi Arabia, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in a wall, near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, inside a building in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 11,2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A competitor splashes through the water jump in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
