Kelly Ong Xiao Wei (C), manager of "The Alliance," and Alex Garfield (L), a sponsor of "The Alliance," react after their team won first place during "The International" Dota 2 video game competition in Seattle, Washington, August 11, 2013. Sixteen teams from 12 countries battled for some $2.9 million in prize money, with Swedish team "The Alliance" claiming the top prize of $1.4 million after defeating Ukraine's "Natus Vincere" in a final watched by an audience of 1700 at Benaroya Hall and streamed live on the Internet. REUTERS/David Ryder