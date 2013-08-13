Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 13, 2013 | 8:15am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>Rescuers save a woman who was attempting suicide by jumping off a rainshed on the ninth floor of an apartment building, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 11, 2013. According to local media, the uninjured woman was rescued by firefighters and local residents after lying atop of the rainshed for over an hour. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers save a woman who was attempting suicide by jumping off a rainshed on the ninth floor of an apartment building, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 11, 2013. According to local media, the uninjured woman was rescued by firefighters and...more

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Rescuers save a woman who was attempting suicide by jumping off a rainshed on the ninth floor of an apartment building, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 11, 2013. According to local media, the uninjured woman was rescued by firefighters and local residents after lying atop of the rainshed for over an hour. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
2 / 24
<p>Gila Molcho, sister of Ian Feinberg, who was killed in 1993 by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, speaks on the phone while holding a framed portrait of Feinberg, during a protest against the government's plan to free Palestinian prisoners, in Tel Aviv, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Gila Molcho, sister of Ian Feinberg, who was killed in 1993 by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, speaks on the phone while holding a framed portrait of Feinberg, during a protest against the government's plan to free Palestinian prisoners, in Tel Aviv,...more

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Gila Molcho, sister of Ian Feinberg, who was killed in 1993 by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, speaks on the phone while holding a framed portrait of Feinberg, during a protest against the government's plan to free Palestinian prisoners, in Tel Aviv, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
3 / 24
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi guards outside one of the entrances of the sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, where protesters are camping, east of Cairo, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi guards outside one of the entrances of the sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, where protesters are camping, east of Cairo, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi guards outside one of the entrances of the sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, where protesters are camping, east of Cairo, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
4 / 24
<p>An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
5 / 24
<p>The mother (L) of Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (pictured in poster on the left), who has been held by Israel for 20 years, reacts next to her sister after hearing news on the expected release of her son in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

The mother (L) of Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (pictured in poster on the left), who has been held by Israel for 20 years, reacts next to her sister after hearing news on the expected release of her son in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza...more

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

The mother (L) of Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (pictured in poster on the left), who has been held by Israel for 20 years, reacts next to her sister after hearing news on the expected release of her son in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
6 / 24
<p>Rohingya men carry a patient to a hospital outside Sittwe, Myanmar, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Rohingya men carry a patient to a hospital outside Sittwe, Myanmar, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Rohingya men carry a patient to a hospital outside Sittwe, Myanmar, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall inside a building in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall inside a building in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall inside a building in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
8 / 24
<p>Two scrap dealers sleep on a mattress at the entrance to a former Bankia-Caja Madrid bank branch in Madrid, August 12, 2013. The sign reads, "retail space available". REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Two scrap dealers sleep on a mattress at the entrance to a former Bankia-Caja Madrid bank branch in Madrid, August 12, 2013. The sign reads, "retail space available". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Two scrap dealers sleep on a mattress at the entrance to a former Bankia-Caja Madrid bank branch in Madrid, August 12, 2013. The sign reads, "retail space available". REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
9 / 24
<p>Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (R) wins the women's 100 metres final ahead of English Gardner of the U.S. (L) during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (R) wins the women's 100 metres final ahead of English Gardner of the U.S. (L) during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (R) wins the women's 100 metres final ahead of English Gardner of the U.S. (L) during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
10 / 24
<p>Junior lifeguards jump off Ocean Beach pier to help raise money for their Junior Lifeguard Organization at Ocean Beach, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Junior lifeguards jump off Ocean Beach pier to help raise money for their Junior Lifeguard Organization at Ocean Beach, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Junior lifeguards jump off Ocean Beach pier to help raise money for their Junior Lifeguard Organization at Ocean Beach, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer along a street in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer along a street in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer along a street in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
12 / 24
<p>Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage after receiving the ABA Medal at the annual meeting of the American Bar Association in San Francisco, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage after receiving the ABA Medal at the annual meeting of the American Bar Association in San Francisco, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage after receiving the ABA Medal at the annual meeting of the American Bar Association in San Francisco, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
13 / 24
<p>Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against recent riots in Srinagar, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against recent riots in Srinagar, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association scuffle with Indian policemen during a protest against recent riots in Srinagar, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
14 / 24
<p>The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
15 / 24
<p>England's Ian Bell is bowled by Australia's Ryan Harris during the fourth Ashes cricket test match at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Ian Bell is bowled by Australia's Ryan Harris during the fourth Ashes cricket test match at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

England's Ian Bell is bowled by Australia's Ryan Harris during the fourth Ashes cricket test match at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
16 / 24
<p>Kelly Ong Xiao Wei (C), manager of "The Alliance," and Alex Garfield (L), a sponsor of "The Alliance," react after their team won first place during "The International" Dota 2 video game competition in Seattle, Washington, August 11, 2013. Sixteen teams from 12 countries battled for some $2.9 million in prize money, with Swedish team "The Alliance" claiming the top prize of $1.4 million after defeating Ukraine's "Natus Vincere" in a final watched by an audience of 1700 at Benaroya Hall and streamed live on the Internet. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Kelly Ong Xiao Wei (C), manager of "The Alliance," and Alex Garfield (L), a sponsor of "The Alliance," react after their team won first place during "The International" Dota 2 video game competition in Seattle, Washington, August 11, 2013. Sixteen...more

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Kelly Ong Xiao Wei (C), manager of "The Alliance," and Alex Garfield (L), a sponsor of "The Alliance," react after their team won first place during "The International" Dota 2 video game competition in Seattle, Washington, August 11, 2013. Sixteen teams from 12 countries battled for some $2.9 million in prize money, with Swedish team "The Alliance" claiming the top prize of $1.4 million after defeating Ukraine's "Natus Vincere" in a final watched by an audience of 1700 at Benaroya Hall and streamed live on the Internet. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
17 / 24
<p>Paul Kipsiele Koech of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Paul Kipsiele Koech of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Paul Kipsiele Koech of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
18 / 24
<p>Veterinarians hold an Andean Condor, one of the world's biggest flying birds, at a veterinary hospital in Los Andes, north of Santiago, Chile, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Veterinarians hold an Andean Condor, one of the world's biggest flying birds, at a veterinary hospital in Los Andes, north of Santiago, Chile, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Veterinarians hold an Andean Condor, one of the world's biggest flying birds, at a veterinary hospital in Los Andes, north of Santiago, Chile, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
19 / 24
<p>Actress Amanda Seyfried poses for photographers before a screening of her new film Lovelace at a hotel in Mayfair, London, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Actress Amanda Seyfried poses for photographers before a screening of her new film Lovelace at a hotel in Mayfair, London, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Actress Amanda Seyfried poses for photographers before a screening of her new film Lovelace at a hotel in Mayfair, London, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
20 / 24
<p>A farmer collects dates as the palm dates harvest season begins in Disa, Saudi Arabia, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

A farmer collects dates as the palm dates harvest season begins in Disa, Saudi Arabia, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

A farmer collects dates as the palm dates harvest season begins in Disa, Saudi Arabia, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in a wall, near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, inside a building in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 11,2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in a wall, near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, inside a building in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 11,2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in a wall, near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, inside a building in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 11,2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
22 / 24
<p>A competitor splashes through the water jump in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A competitor splashes through the water jump in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

A competitor splashes through the water jump in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
23 / 24
<p>Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, August 13, 2013

Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 12 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 11 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 10 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 09 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast