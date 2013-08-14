Rohingya Muslim women look out from the front of their home at Aung Mingalar quarter in Sittwe August 13, 2013. Sittwe's last remaining Muslim-dominated quarter, Aung Mingalar, is locked down by police and soldiers who patrol all streets leading in and out. Muslims can't leave without written permission from local authorities, which Muslims say is almost impossible to secure. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun