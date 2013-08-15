Editor's choice
A torn poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen as riot police clear the area of his supporters, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they had been camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An Ultra-Orthodox protester protects himself as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc is detained by military policemen during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish competes in the third of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy, August 14, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests inside a room in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Melhem Barakat
George Kitchens of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A girl adjusts her scarf while holding a Pakistan's national flag, during a ceremony to celebrate the country's 67th Independence Day at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A couple walks along the street in the Cidade Tiradentes neighborhood of Sao Paulo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A youth practices his soccer skills as the sun sets at Gorky Park in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Riot police and army soldiers protect themselves with riot shields as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are...more
Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, the U.S. soldier convicted of giving classified state documents to WikiLeaks, is pictured dressed as a woman in this 2010 photograph obtained on August 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Army
Competitors of "Queen of the Elderly 2013" beauty contest perform together on stage in a theatre in Monterrey, Mexico, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
South Koreans take part in a candle-light demonstration demanding resignation of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye and calling for reform of national spy agency in central Seoul, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. An explosion on the Indian submarine on Wednesday killed crew members, India's defence minister said, giving no further details of what he described as one...more
Policemen talk to a woman, who was attempting suicide by jumping off an advertisement board, near the Sanlitun shopping area in central Beijing, August 14, 2013. The woman was talked down and taken away by the police after more than 30 minutes. The...more
A paramilitary policeman reacts as he crawls with his comrades in the sand during heat endurance training in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man tries to dodge a bull during the "Barrete Verde e das Salinas" festival in Alcochete, near Lisbon, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Supporters of Private First Class Bradley Manning embrace outside of court after Manning's testimony in the sentencing phase of his military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland August 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Riot police detain a protester during clashes in the village of Shakhoora, west of Manama, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Mexico City's local government employees participate in a mandatory physical activity session at their office in downtown Mexico City August 14, 2013. The local government of Mexico City made it compulsory for all their civil servants to perform at...more
A street vendor passes a coffin made in the shape of a fish at the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa are lavish affairs, providing a lucrative opportunity...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza,...more
