Editor's choice
Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Families affected by floods caused by heavy rains in Khartoum wait to receive aid in North Khartoum, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Families affected by floods caused by heavy rains in Khartoum wait to receive aid in North Khartoum, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People hold onto their umbrellas as they encounter strong winds near the coast as Typhoon Utor hits Yangjiang, Guangdong province, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold onto their umbrellas as they encounter strong winds near the coast as Typhoon Utor hits Yangjiang, Guangdong province, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents gather as an unidentified man holds a gun and talks with a woman in Islamabad, August 15, 2013. The armed man demanding the establishment of Islamic rule in Pakistan opened fire in the heavily policed heart of Islamabad after slipping past...more
Residents gather as an unidentified man holds a gun and talks with a woman in Islamabad, August 15, 2013. The armed man demanding the establishment of Islamic rule in Pakistan opened fire in the heavily policed heart of Islamabad after slipping past the capital's many checkpoints. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
The shadows of a mother and child are cast on a shack in Marikana's Nkaneng township in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The shadows of a mother and child are cast on a shack in Marikana's Nkaneng township in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A car drives past next a partially demolished building in the middle of a street in Xi'an, August 14, 2013. A family of 7 still lived in the three-storey building without electricity and water after a demolition project in the region took place in...more
A car drives past next a partially demolished building in the middle of a street in Xi'an, August 14, 2013. A family of 7 still lived in the three-storey building without electricity and water after a demolition project in the region took place in 2010. According to local media, the owner of the house refused to move as a protest against a land dispute lawsuit between him and his brother, which he lost. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger inside a taxi argues with a group of protesters who have blocked off an avenue during a demonstration against State Governor Sergio Cabral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A passenger inside a taxi argues with a group of protesters who have blocked off an avenue during a demonstration against State Governor Sergio Cabral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People look skywards as they fly kites from the roofs of their houses during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi, August 15, 2013. Many people in India fly kites to mark the country's Independence Day. REUTERS/Mansi...more
People look skywards as they fly kites from the roofs of their houses during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi, August 15, 2013. Many people in India fly kites to mark the country's Independence Day. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris, July 23, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled...more
Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris, July 23, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population made up largely of descendants of immigrants from ex-colonies, that has grown to around 5 million people and itself feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up his photo while standing at the top of lamp posts during a march to show solidarity with his supporters in Egypt, in Sanaa August 15, 2013. The poster reads "We are all with...more
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up his photo while standing at the top of lamp posts during a march to show solidarity with his supporters in Egypt, in Sanaa August 15, 2013. The poster reads "We are all with legitimacy". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi (YEMEN - Tags: TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
Jehue Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago (2L) falls after winning ahead of Javier Culson of Puerto Rico, Omar Cisneros of Cuba and Felix Sanchez of Dominican Republic (L-R) in the men's 400 metres hurdles final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at...more
Jehue Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago (2L) falls after winning ahead of Javier Culson of Puerto Rico, Omar Cisneros of Cuba and Felix Sanchez of Dominican Republic (L-R) in the men's 400 metres hurdles final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sprays air freshener over the bodies of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man sprays air freshener over the bodies of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Grant Green throws over New York Yankees runner Alex Rodriguez (bottom) for a double-play on batter Vernon Wells in the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August...more
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Grant Green throws over New York Yankees runner Alex Rodriguez (bottom) for a double-play on batter Vernon Wells in the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Bolivian Muslim women attend a session at the Islamic association Ahlul-Bait in La Paz, August 13, 2013. Some 30 members and sympathizers of Ahlul-Bait gather in an apartment in La Paz to study the holy Quran and learn Arabic. REUTERS/David Mercado more
Bolivian Muslim women attend a session at the Islamic association Ahlul-Bait in La Paz, August 13, 2013. Some 30 members and sympathizers of Ahlul-Bait gather in an apartment in La Paz to study the holy Quran and learn Arabic. REUTERS/David Mercado
People walk inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People walk inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Erik Kynard of the U.S. reacts after competing in the men's high jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Erik Kynard of the U.S. reacts after competing in the men's high jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Sean Tucker spirals downward in the Oracle stunt plane before the 55th Chicago Air and Water Show, near Gary, Indiana, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sean Tucker spirals downward in the Oracle stunt plane before the 55th Chicago Air and Water Show, near Gary, Indiana, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tina K. (foreground), joint plaintiff and sister of German-Vietnamese victim Jonny K. sits in the courtroom in front of defendant Bilal K. (background) before the announcement of the verdict in Berlin August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tina K. (foreground), joint plaintiff and sister of German-Vietnamese victim Jonny K. sits in the courtroom in front of defendant Bilal K. (background) before the announcement of the verdict in Berlin August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fishermen pull nets in the seaside village of Sesimbra, south of Lisbon, July 25, 2013. To support their pensions the retired fishermen work through the night, with some support from relatives and neighbours, in the village between the tourist...more
Fishermen pull nets in the seaside village of Sesimbra, south of Lisbon, July 25, 2013. To support their pensions the retired fishermen work through the night, with some support from relatives and neighbours, in the village between the tourist hotspots of the Golden Beach and the California Beach that attract holiday makers and swimmers during the day. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he takes a defensive position inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he takes a defensive position inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.