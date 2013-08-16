Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris, July 23, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population made up largely of descendants of immigrants from ex-colonies, that has grown to around 5 million people and itself feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal