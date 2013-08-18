Edition:
<p>Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run for cover as security forces shoot in the air as they escort Muslim Brotherhood members through the crowd outside the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>New York Yankees' outfielder Alfonso Soriano leaps up to catch a fly to left field during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tory Germann</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Somali government soldier secures the rope tying Adan Sheikh Abdi Sheikh to a pole before he is executed by shooting at close range at the Iskola Bulisiya square in the capital Mogadishu August 17, 2013. 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Brianna Rollins of the U.S. runs to win ahead of Yuliya Kondakova (L) of Russia in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>A helicopter air tanker dumps water as the sun sets at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Hailey, Idaho August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Participants react as they struggle during a greased pole climbing competition held as part of Indonesia's 68th Independence Day celebration, at Ancol Dream Park in Jakarta, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Liverpool's Kolo Toure (L) challenges Stoke City's Jonathan Walters during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Syrian refugees who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp in Arbil, about 350 km (220 miles) north of Baghdad August 16, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>A man competes in the Splashdiving World Championships in Berlin, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Pedestrians are silhouetted as they cross a road in front of the Presidential Palace on a rainy evening in New Delhi August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Gerina Piller of Team USA reacts after missing a putt on 16 against Team Europe during the afternoon fourball matches at the 2013 Solheim Cup at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Yannick Granieri of France competes during the Crankworx Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, British Columbia August 17, 2013. The joyride is part of the 10 day multi-discipline mountain bike festival held each year in the ski resort north of Vancouver. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>A woman gets hit by a tomato during the Tomato Bash at the fairgrounds in Brockton, Massachusetts August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>A man reacts as he sits amongst rubble at a site which activists said was shelled on Friday by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Participants stand underneath a rainbow-colored flag during the Prague Pride Parade where several thousand people marched through Prague's city centre in support of gay rights August 17, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>A boy takes a picture with a Soviet-made film camera of an art installation on a bank of the Yenisei River in the village of Ovsyanka, some 24km (15 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Participants slide down a concrete embankment at the International Fountain, after a Guinness World Records attempt at the largest water balloon fight held in Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts through an opening at the top of an entrance to the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Winner Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain winks after qualifying in pole position for the Indianapolis Grand Prix in Indianapolis August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Philippine Navy divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013, near a damaged bow of a cargo ship that collided with the ferry. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>Referee Martin Atkinson checks the Hawk-Eye system before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

<p>A police officer attempts to calm down the mother of a supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, as she cries, inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Sunday, August 18, 2013

