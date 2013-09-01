Editors Choice

Edition:
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>People of Liberty party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi (C) talks with reporters as he signs a referendum on justice reforms and human rights in downtown Rome August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

<p>Rescuers walk on rocks as they carry an injured person with a stretcher after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Deqen county, Yunnan Province August 31, 2013. Four people died and 10 others were injured after the earthquake struck southwest China on Saturday morning, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with his national security staff to discuss the situation in Syria in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, in this photo taken August 30, 2013, courtesy of the White House. Others in the picture include (from L-R) National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Attorney General Eric Holder, Secretary of State John Kerry and Vice President Joe Biden. Obama's top advisers were to make their case for limited military strikes against Syria to the full Senate on Saturday, presenting evidence of a chemical weapons attack last week that the White House says killed more than 1,400 people. Picture taken August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>A Syrian living in Bulgaria shouts slogans during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in front of the European Parliament office in Sofia August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

<p>Immigration enforcement officers detain suspected illegal migrant workers (2nd L, 2nd R) from Indonesia, before checking for documentation, during a crackdown on illegal migrant workers in Nilai, outside Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2013. Malaysia on Sunday launched a campaign to round up and expel an estimated half a million illegal immigrants, reported local media. Malaysia is a destination for workers from neighbouring countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Myanmar, due to the country's high wages and safe working conditions. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

<p>A cosplay enthusiast poses at the Singapore Toy, Game and Comic Convention August 31, 2013. The convention featuring 157 exhibitors from 12 countries, is popular with gamers, collectors and cosplay enthusiasts. The convention opens on Saturday and will run until September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Swiss Alpine wrestlers Christian Stucki (top) fights with Martin Koch during the Federal Alpine Wrestling Festival (Eidgenoessisches Schwing- und Aelplerfest) in Burgdorf August 31, 2013. Swiss Alpine wrestling, called "Schwingen", is the oldest sport in Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

<p>A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. Six children, aged between one and nine, all either siblings or cousins, died when the house they were in collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains in northern Honduras, emergency services said on Thursday. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Youths rest after mounting their cars on stones in the Saudi city of Duba August 31, 2013. This new art form trending in Saudi Arabia is called 'Tahjir' or 'Stoning', in which cars are raised atop stacked piles of rocks and bricks. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

<p>Boston Red Sox's Mike Napoli (R) has his beard tugged by teammate Jarrod Saltalamacchia after scoring in the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl</p>

<p>Protesters demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government in central London August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>The Cuban team's Elrequito Diaz signs autographs handed down to him from people atop his team's dugout, during the rain delay in Ft Lauderdale, Florida August 31, 2013, in which former members of one of Cuba's most famous baseball teams faced off for an exhibition between retired players living in Cuba and those now in exiled in Florida. The reunion game brought together members of Cuba's famed Havana-based Industriales baseball team which is celebrating its 50th anniversary after its founding in the wake of the Cuban revolution. The game was washed out by heavy rain in the 3rd inning with the Cubans leading by two runs. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

<p>College students march in formation during a massive performance to mark the opening ceremony of the 12th Chinese National Games at the Olympic Sports Center in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 31, 2013. The National Games will be held in the city from August 31 to September 12. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Kevin Prince Boateng (C), new striker of Schalke 04, challenges Stefan Reinartz (R) of Bayer Leverkusen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. The federal government issued a permit for 68,000 people from all over the world to gather at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 27th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Federal police surround the Congress building in Mexico City August 31, 2013. According to local media, Mexican government authorities sealed off Congress within the framework of opening a new year of legislative session as well as the sending of the first government annual report by President Pena Nieto on September 1. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Tavoy Moore (15) falls over BC Lions cornerback Joshua Bell during the second half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

