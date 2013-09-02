Editor's choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon in the old city of Aleppo, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Arsenal fans react as Olivier Giroud (C) misses a chance to score against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against compatriot Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in a group yoga practice at the Grand Palais in Paris, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Princess Charlene of Monaco walks on the beach during a swimming event for her foundation in Capbreton, Southwestern France, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Nissan Jonathan Ole Meshami (L) of the Maasai Cricket Warriors team from Kenya hits the ball during a match against English team 'The Shed', during the "Last Man Stands" cricket tournament at Dulwich sports ground in South London, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pensioners Victor Pop, 58, and his brother Florea, 61, both ex-miners, pose for a photograph in their house in Aninoasa, west of Bucharest, July 31, 2013. If joining the European Union was supposed to lift Romania out of poverty, in Aninoasa, a town...more
Pensioners Victor Pop, 58, and his brother Florea, 61, both ex-miners, pose for a photograph in their house in Aninoasa, west of Bucharest, July 31, 2013. If joining the European Union was supposed to lift Romania out of poverty, in Aninoasa, a town of 4,800 people in the mountainous Jiu Valley region, it has yet to work. Six years after Romania's accession to the EU, not only is Aninoasa still poor - it has also become the first town in Romania to file for insolvency. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (C) and Jordan Henderson (L) challenge Manchester United's Danny Welbeck during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, northern England, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Girls, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, cover themselves from the cold in Munigi village near Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Justo Marquez, 50, carries a cross during a peace march as he walks along the road of the Gibraltar International airport, after entering the British territory of Gibraltar, at its border with Spain in Gibraltar, south of Spain, September 1, 2013. Marquez began his peace march on Thursday from Malaga to resolve Spain's dispute with Gibraltar by carrying a three-metre high cross on an 83 miles peace march to The Rock. Marquez is carrying a sign that reads, "No more hunger. No more war. Peace in the world". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia celebrates his victory over Evgeny Donskoy of Russia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A family walks through a cemetery in Kabul, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Real Sociedad's Haris Seferovic (L) argues with Atletico Madrid's Diego da Silva Costa during their Spanish first division soccer match at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A Free Syrian Army fighter watches U.S. President Barack Obama's speech with his family in Ghouta, Damascus, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
Ukrainian team performs during the group 10 clubs competition final at the 32nd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Kiev, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pippin, his Playa name, chats on the phone with God during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Yamaha MotoGp rider Jorge Lorenzo (R) of Spain races with Honda MotoGp riders Marc Marquez (C) and Dani Pedrosa of Spain during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Winnipeg Blue Bombers slotback Aaron Woods gets away from Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Craig Butler during the first half of the CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/David Stobbe
Marc Odenthal of Germany (L) lies on the mat as he celebrates defeating Erkin Doniyorov of Uzbekistan during their men's team under 90kg category at the World Judo Championships in Rio de Janeiro, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Protesters stand in front of a line of police during a protest against the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto before the opening a new year of legislative session as well as the sending off of the first government annual report by Pena Nieto, in Mexico City, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Serbian town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
