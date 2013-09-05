Editor's choice
Afghan children climb onto a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul, September 4, 2013. A tea vendor earns $1 on average a day. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan children climb onto a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul, September 4, 2013. A tea vendor earns $1 on average a day. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Palestinian is detained by Israeli border policemen near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, following minor clashes at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. An Israeli police...more
A Palestinian is detained by Israeli border policemen near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, following minor clashes at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. An Israeli police spokesperson said five people were detained on Wednesday for throwing stones at police who had entered the compound after stones were thrown at visitors at the holy site ahead of the Jewish new year, or Rosh Hashanah. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Jewish worshippers pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 4, 2013 ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Jewish worshippers pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 4, 2013 ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pranav Mistry, head of the think tank team, Samsung Research America presents the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch during its launch at the 'Samsung UNPACKED 2013 Episode 2' at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Pranav Mistry, head of the think tank team, Samsung Research America presents the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch during its launch at the 'Samsung UNPACKED 2013 Episode 2' at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Heavy rain falls on policemen taking positions as rubber farmers protest near the airport in Surat Thani, Thailand, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Heavy rain falls on policemen taking positions as rubber farmers protest near the airport in Surat Thani, Thailand, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo, Syria, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo, Syria, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
He Yide sits in a glider before flying a plane in Guan county, Hebei province, August 31, 2013. He, 5, piloted a plane, accompanied by his coach last Saturday. The flight from Guan county to Beijing Wildlife Park at 150 m (492 feet) high took around 35 minutes and landed successfully. REUTERS/Stringer
He Yide sits in a glider before flying a plane in Guan county, Hebei province, August 31, 2013. He, 5, piloted a plane, accompanied by his coach last Saturday. The flight from Guan county to Beijing Wildlife Park at 150 m (492 feet) high took around 35 minutes and landed successfully. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy inspects a hunting rifle at the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy inspects a hunting rifle at the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A performer dressed as Jesus Christ stands next to a man using an ATM machine in Madrid, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A performer dressed as Jesus Christ stands next to a man using an ATM machine in Madrid, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A worker passes concrete blocks atop a building covered with a banner depicting the hands of German Chancellor and leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel in Berlin, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A worker passes concrete blocks atop a building covered with a banner depicting the hands of German Chancellor and leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel in Berlin, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An unexploded molotov cocktail burns next to a riot police armored personnel carrier in the village of Selah west of Manama, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An unexploded molotov cocktail burns next to a riot police armored personnel carrier in the village of Selah west of Manama, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
French President Francois Hollande (L) and German President Joachim Gauck hug after a ceremony at the cemetery of the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, near Limoges, September 4, 2013. Six hundred forty-two inhabitants of Oradour-sur-Glane,...more
French President Francois Hollande (L) and German President Joachim Gauck hug after a ceremony at the cemetery of the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, near Limoges, September 4, 2013. Six hundred forty-two inhabitants of Oradour-sur-Glane, men, women and children, were massacred by soldiers of a German Waffen-SS Panzer division who also destroyed the entire village on June 10, 1944. A new village was built nearby after the war, but the remains of the original village has been maintained as a permanent World War II memorial and museum. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, folds up its rear at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Daejeon, south of Seoul September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made...more
Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, folds up its rear at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Daejeon, south of Seoul September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. The quirky two-seater, named after the animal whose shell it resembles, may never see production but it is part of a trend of developing environmentally friendly vehicles for urban spaces. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A local resident wades through the water to get to his country house in a flooded settlement outside Khabarovsk in Russia's far east, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vladimir Barsukov
A local resident wades through the water to get to his country house in a flooded settlement outside Khabarovsk in Russia's far east, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vladimir Barsukov
Boston Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino tumbles into the stands after making the catch on Detroit Tigers' Austin Jackson's foul ball in the fourth inning during their MLB American League Baseball game in Boston, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Boston Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino tumbles into the stands after making the catch on Detroit Tigers' Austin Jackson's foul ball in the fourth inning during their MLB American League Baseball game in Boston, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole from inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole from inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A resident of Boeung Kak Lake cries during a protest in Phnom Penh September 4, 2013. Cambodian protesters scuffled with police on Wednesday during a protest over a long running luxury housing estate. The protesters were mostly women from the Boeung...more
A resident of Boeung Kak Lake cries during a protest in Phnom Penh September 4, 2013. Cambodian protesters scuffled with police on Wednesday during a protest over a long running luxury housing estate. The protesters were mostly women from the Boeung Kak community who called for a resolution to the disputes and appealed for the release of jailed activist Yorm Bopha. Bopha, a resident and an activist who joined forces with the protesters was arrested and jailed for one year on a charge of causing injury to a motorcycle taxi driver. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A six-year-old boy, whose eyes were gouged out, is cuddled by his mother, who is holding onto donations from the public, at a hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 3, 2013. Chinese police suspect the boy's aunt of gouging out his eyes,...more
A six-year-old boy, whose eyes were gouged out, is cuddled by his mother, who is holding onto donations from the public, at a hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 3, 2013. Chinese police suspect the boy's aunt of gouging out his eyes, Xinhua state news agency said on Wednesday, the latest twist in the investigation of a crime that shocked the country. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple embraces next to a beggar in downtown Mexico City, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A couple embraces next to a beggar in downtown Mexico City, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A Palestinian boy holds up a Koran as he shouts slogans during a protest near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, as minor clashes take place at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian boy holds up a Koran as he shouts slogans during a protest near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, as minor clashes take place at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The night sky glows at sun set over the Arthur Ashe Stadium, venue of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
The night sky glows at sun set over the Arthur Ashe Stadium, venue of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
