Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 5, 2013 | 7:45am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>Afghan children climb onto a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul, September 4, 2013. A tea vendor earns $1 on average a day. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan children climb onto a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul, September 4, 2013. A tea vendor earns $1 on average a day. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Afghan children climb onto a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul, September 4, 2013. A tea vendor earns $1 on average a day. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
1 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 24
<p>A Palestinian is detained by Israeli border policemen near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, following minor clashes at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. An Israeli police spokesperson said five people were detained on Wednesday for throwing stones at police who had entered the compound after stones were thrown at visitors at the holy site ahead of the Jewish new year, or Rosh Hashanah. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Palestinian is detained by Israeli border policemen near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, following minor clashes at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. An Israeli police...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Palestinian is detained by Israeli border policemen near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, following minor clashes at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. An Israeli police spokesperson said five people were detained on Wednesday for throwing stones at police who had entered the compound after stones were thrown at visitors at the holy site ahead of the Jewish new year, or Rosh Hashanah. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 24
<p>Jewish worshippers pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 4, 2013 ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Jewish worshippers pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 4, 2013 ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Jewish worshippers pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 4, 2013 ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 24
<p>Pranav Mistry, head of the think tank team, Samsung Research America presents the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch during its launch at the 'Samsung UNPACKED 2013 Episode 2' at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Pranav Mistry, head of the think tank team, Samsung Research America presents the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch during its launch at the 'Samsung UNPACKED 2013 Episode 2' at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 4, 2013. ...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Pranav Mistry, head of the think tank team, Samsung Research America presents the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch during its launch at the 'Samsung UNPACKED 2013 Episode 2' at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 24
<p>Heavy rain falls on policemen taking positions as rubber farmers protest near the airport in Surat Thani, Thailand, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Heavy rain falls on policemen taking positions as rubber farmers protest near the airport in Surat Thani, Thailand, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Heavy rain falls on policemen taking positions as rubber farmers protest near the airport in Surat Thani, Thailand, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 24
<p>Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo, Syria, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo, Syria, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo, Syria, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
7 / 24
<p>He Yide sits in a glider before flying a plane in Guan county, Hebei province, August 31, 2013. He, 5, piloted a plane, accompanied by his coach last Saturday. The flight from Guan county to Beijing Wildlife Park at 150 m (492 feet) high took around 35 minutes and landed successfully. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

He Yide sits in a glider before flying a plane in Guan county, Hebei province, August 31, 2013. He, 5, piloted a plane, accompanied by his coach last Saturday. The flight from Guan county to Beijing Wildlife Park at 150 m (492 feet) high took around...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

He Yide sits in a glider before flying a plane in Guan county, Hebei province, August 31, 2013. He, 5, piloted a plane, accompanied by his coach last Saturday. The flight from Guan county to Beijing Wildlife Park at 150 m (492 feet) high took around 35 minutes and landed successfully. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 24
<p>A boy inspects a hunting rifle at the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A boy inspects a hunting rifle at the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy inspects a hunting rifle at the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
9 / 24
<p>A performer dressed as Jesus Christ stands next to a man using an ATM machine in Madrid, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A performer dressed as Jesus Christ stands next to a man using an ATM machine in Madrid, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A performer dressed as Jesus Christ stands next to a man using an ATM machine in Madrid, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 24
<p>A worker passes concrete blocks atop a building covered with a banner depicting the hands of German Chancellor and leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel in Berlin, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A worker passes concrete blocks atop a building covered with a banner depicting the hands of German Chancellor and leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel in Berlin, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A worker passes concrete blocks atop a building covered with a banner depicting the hands of German Chancellor and leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel in Berlin, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 24
<p>Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 24
<p>An unexploded molotov cocktail burns next to a riot police armored personnel carrier in the village of Selah west of Manama, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

An unexploded molotov cocktail burns next to a riot police armored personnel carrier in the village of Selah west of Manama, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Thursday, September 05, 2013

An unexploded molotov cocktail burns next to a riot police armored personnel carrier in the village of Selah west of Manama, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
13 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande (L) and German President Joachim Gauck hug after a ceremony at the cemetery of the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, near Limoges, September 4, 2013. Six hundred forty-two inhabitants of Oradour-sur-Glane, men, women and children, were massacred by soldiers of a German Waffen-SS Panzer division who also destroyed the entire village on June 10, 1944. A new village was built nearby after the war, but the remains of the original village has been maintained as a permanent World War II memorial and museum. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande (L) and German President Joachim Gauck hug after a ceremony at the cemetery of the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, near Limoges, September 4, 2013. Six hundred forty-two inhabitants of Oradour-sur-Glane,...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

French President Francois Hollande (L) and German President Joachim Gauck hug after a ceremony at the cemetery of the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, near Limoges, September 4, 2013. Six hundred forty-two inhabitants of Oradour-sur-Glane, men, women and children, were massacred by soldiers of a German Waffen-SS Panzer division who also destroyed the entire village on June 10, 1944. A new village was built nearby after the war, but the remains of the original village has been maintained as a permanent World War II memorial and museum. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
14 / 24
<p>Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, folds up its rear at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Daejeon, south of Seoul September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. The quirky two-seater, named after the animal whose shell it resembles, may never see production but it is part of a trend of developing environmentally friendly vehicles for urban spaces. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, folds up its rear at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Daejeon, south of Seoul September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, folds up its rear at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Daejeon, south of Seoul September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. The quirky two-seater, named after the animal whose shell it resembles, may never see production but it is part of a trend of developing environmentally friendly vehicles for urban spaces. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
15 / 24
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
16 / 24
<p>A local resident wades through the water to get to his country house in a flooded settlement outside Khabarovsk in Russia's far east, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vladimir Barsukov</p>

A local resident wades through the water to get to his country house in a flooded settlement outside Khabarovsk in Russia's far east, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vladimir Barsukov

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A local resident wades through the water to get to his country house in a flooded settlement outside Khabarovsk in Russia's far east, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vladimir Barsukov

Close
17 / 24
<p>Boston Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino tumbles into the stands after making the catch on Detroit Tigers' Austin Jackson's foul ball in the fourth inning during their MLB American League Baseball game in Boston, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Boston Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino tumbles into the stands after making the catch on Detroit Tigers' Austin Jackson's foul ball in the fourth inning during their MLB American League Baseball game in Boston, September 4, 2013....more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Boston Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino tumbles into the stands after making the catch on Detroit Tigers' Austin Jackson's foul ball in the fourth inning during their MLB American League Baseball game in Boston, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
18 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole from inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole from inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole from inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
19 / 24
<p>A resident of Boeung Kak Lake cries during a protest in Phnom Penh September 4, 2013. Cambodian protesters scuffled with police on Wednesday during a protest over a long running luxury housing estate. The protesters were mostly women from the Boeung Kak community who called for a resolution to the disputes and appealed for the release of jailed activist Yorm Bopha. Bopha, a resident and an activist who joined forces with the protesters was arrested and jailed for one year on a charge of causing injury to a motorcycle taxi driver. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

A resident of Boeung Kak Lake cries during a protest in Phnom Penh September 4, 2013. Cambodian protesters scuffled with police on Wednesday during a protest over a long running luxury housing estate. The protesters were mostly women from the Boeung...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A resident of Boeung Kak Lake cries during a protest in Phnom Penh September 4, 2013. Cambodian protesters scuffled with police on Wednesday during a protest over a long running luxury housing estate. The protesters were mostly women from the Boeung Kak community who called for a resolution to the disputes and appealed for the release of jailed activist Yorm Bopha. Bopha, a resident and an activist who joined forces with the protesters was arrested and jailed for one year on a charge of causing injury to a motorcycle taxi driver. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
20 / 24
<p>A six-year-old boy, whose eyes were gouged out, is cuddled by his mother, who is holding onto donations from the public, at a hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 3, 2013. Chinese police suspect the boy's aunt of gouging out his eyes, Xinhua state news agency said on Wednesday, the latest twist in the investigation of a crime that shocked the country. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A six-year-old boy, whose eyes were gouged out, is cuddled by his mother, who is holding onto donations from the public, at a hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 3, 2013. Chinese police suspect the boy's aunt of gouging out his eyes,...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A six-year-old boy, whose eyes were gouged out, is cuddled by his mother, who is holding onto donations from the public, at a hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 3, 2013. Chinese police suspect the boy's aunt of gouging out his eyes, Xinhua state news agency said on Wednesday, the latest twist in the investigation of a crime that shocked the country. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>A couple embraces next to a beggar in downtown Mexico City, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A couple embraces next to a beggar in downtown Mexico City, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A couple embraces next to a beggar in downtown Mexico City, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
22 / 24
<p>A Palestinian boy holds up a Koran as he shouts slogans during a protest near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, as minor clashes take place at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian boy holds up a Koran as he shouts slogans during a protest near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, as minor clashes take place at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. ...more

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Palestinian boy holds up a Koran as he shouts slogans during a protest near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, as minor clashes take place at a nearby compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
23 / 24
<p>The night sky glows at sun set over the Arthur Ashe Stadium, venue of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

The night sky glows at sun set over the Arthur Ashe Stadium, venue of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Thursday, September 05, 2013

The night sky glows at sun set over the Arthur Ashe Stadium, venue of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 04 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 03 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 02 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast