Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker who was born without limbs, swims with sharks at the Marine Life Park in Singapore, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Military recruits leave after a sending-off ceremony at the Shanghai University to start their service, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Defendant Holger G. hides his face as he awaits the continuation of his trial in a courtroom in Munich, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Models present creations from the Desigual Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Riot police guard the site of an explosion near the house of Egypt's interior minister at Cairo's Nasr City district, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Orthodox Christian worshippers gather before the start of a procession outside Jerusalem's Old City, September 5, 2013. About two hundred Orthodox Christians took part in an annual procession in which an icon of the Virgin Mary is carried from a...more
Canada's Tristan Thompson (L) attempts to go for a basket against Mexico's Roman Martinez during their FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Andy Murray of Britain serves to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Security personnel inspect vehicles and passengers entering Phnom Penh in one of its suburbs ahead of a demonstration by the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Orthodox Jews take part in the Tashlich prayer, a Rosh Hashanah ritual, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in the southern city of Ashdod, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Actors Rainn Wilson and Jason Biggs celebrate during an exhibition doubles match against tennis greats Chris Evert and Monica Seles at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Secondary school students perform a skit in South Sudan's capital Juba, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A demonstrator rides his unicycle as riot policemen walk along a street during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Children stand on the floating carcass of a juvenile whale shark, known locally as a "butanding", at the coastline of Tanza, Cavite, southwest of Manila, September 5, 2013. The whale shark, with a length of 22 feet, was found by fishermen floating in...more
A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly being plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, September 5, 2013. Geese are hung from a rope over the...more
Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala
Leander Paes (R) of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic celebrate winning match point against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. in their men's doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam...more
Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Qian Hongyan, 18, waits for her new prosthesis which are being fitted with silk stockings at China Rehabilitation Centre in Beijing, September 5, 2013. Qian, who has been moving by using a basketball after she lost her legs in a car accident at age...more
Prince Albert II of Monaco hugs his wife Princess Charlene of Monaco after he and his team won the Pro AM finale of the Masters petanque tournament in Monaco, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes President Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A boy dives into a crater filled with water in Deir al-Zor, Syria, September 4, 2013. The crater was caused by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
