<p>Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS

<p>Australia's conservative leader Tony Abbott gestures as he walks to the stage to claim victory in Australia's federal election during an election night function in Sydney September 7, 2013 . REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Australia's conservative leader Tony Abbott gestures as he walks to the stage to claim victory in Australia's federal election during an election night function in Sydney September 7, 2013 . REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A girl reacts at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Rio de Janeiro September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau</p>

A girl reacts at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Rio de Janeiro September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

<p>Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla (top) walks with his assistants as they make the paseillo (ceremonial parade) before a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla (top) walks with his assistants as they make the paseillo (ceremonial parade) before a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) arrive for a rally in Phnom Penh September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) arrive for a rally in Phnom Penh September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Brazil's Alexandre Pato (R) challenges Australia's Sasa Ognenovski during their international friendly soccer match in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazil's Alexandre Pato (R) challenges Australia's Sasa Ognenovski during their international friendly soccer match in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>The Sun begins to set over the Manhattan skyline at the conclusion of the men's semi-final match between Richard Gasquet of France and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The Sun begins to set over the Manhattan skyline at the conclusion of the men's semi-final match between Richard Gasquet of France and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A man takes a photograph inside Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A man takes a photograph inside Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (L) throws to first after missing the tag on Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier because of a throwing error in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Minneapolis September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Craig Lassig</p>

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Munenori Kawasaki (L) throws to first after missing the tag on Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier because of a throwing error in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Minneapolis September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

<p>Demonstrators stand under the sun during an anti-war rally in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Demonstrators stand under the sun during an anti-war rally in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A member of Radar 360 1/4 stretches before their show titled "O Baile dos Candeeiros" in Montijo near Lisbon September 7, 2013. The act, which combines dance, music and lights, seeks to involve and interact with the public. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A member of Radar 360 1/4 stretches before their show titled "O Baile dos Candeeiros" in Montijo near Lisbon September 7, 2013. The act, which combines dance, music and lights, seeks to involve and interact with the public. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Kansas City Royals Emilio Bonifacio bunts an RBI single to score David Lough from third against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Kansas City Royals Emilio Bonifacio bunts an RBI single to score David Lough from third against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

<p>Canada's Tristan Thompson (C) is fouled by the Dominican Republic defense during their FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Canada's Tristan Thompson (C) is fouled by the Dominican Republic defense during their FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>An activist holds a sign over a mask partially depicting the Statue Of Liberty during an anti-war protest in Times Square, New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An activist holds a sign over a mask partially depicting the Statue Of Liberty during an anti-war protest in Times Square, New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A crew member from Oracle Team USA makes an adjustment to the wing sail before the start of Race 2 in the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A crew member from Oracle Team USA makes an adjustment to the wing sail before the start of Race 2 in the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, California September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Policemen clash with demonstrators at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Sao Paulo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama</p>

Policemen clash with demonstrators at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Sao Paulo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama

<p>A woman takes a photo of the set before the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman takes a photo of the set before the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Supporters of Madrid candidacy for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games react after the announcement that Madrid has been eliminated from the International Olympic Committee's voting process to select the host city, at Madrid's landmark Puerta de Alcala September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Supporters of Madrid candidacy for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games react after the announcement that Madrid has been eliminated from the International Olympic Committee's voting process to select the host city, at Madrid's landmark Puerta de Alcala September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Women wearing clothing with bullfighting motifs walk along a street after leaving the bullring where they watched Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla during the "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain September 7, 2013. . REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Women wearing clothing with bullfighting motifs walk along a street after leaving the bullring where they watched Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla during the "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain September 7, 2013. . REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 7, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 7, 2013. REUTERS

<p>Singer Solange Knowles (R) arrives for the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Solange Knowles (R) arrives for the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A couple runs near riot police near Mane Garrincha Stadium before the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Australia in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A couple runs near riot police near Mane Garrincha Stadium before the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Australia in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

