Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 9, 2013 | 7:40am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Monday, September 09, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 23
<p>A riot policeman catches fire from a molotov cocktail bomb during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 8, 2013. September 11 marks the 40th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A riot policeman catches fire from a molotov cocktail bomb during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 8, 2013. September 11 marks the 40th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

A riot policeman catches fire from a molotov cocktail bomb during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 8, 2013. September 11 marks the 40th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
2 / 23
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, September 09, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
3 / 23
<p>The crescent moon and planet Venus (L) appear behind Roman pillars of the Temple of Hercules at the Citadel in Amman September 8, 2013. People in Jordan witnessed late Sunday evening an astronomical event whereby planet Venus was accompanied by a crescent moon just after sunset. The moon and Venus appear as the two brightest objects in the night-time sky, according to local media. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

The crescent moon and planet Venus (L) appear behind Roman pillars of the Temple of Hercules at the Citadel in Amman September 8, 2013. People in Jordan witnessed late Sunday evening an astronomical event whereby planet Venus was accompanied by a...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

The crescent moon and planet Venus (L) appear behind Roman pillars of the Temple of Hercules at the Citadel in Amman September 8, 2013. People in Jordan witnessed late Sunday evening an astronomical event whereby planet Venus was accompanied by a crescent moon just after sunset. The moon and Venus appear as the two brightest objects in the night-time sky, according to local media. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
4 / 23
<p>The Turanor PlanetSolar, the world's largest solar-powered boat, travels on the Seine river in Epinay-sur-Seine, near Paris September 8, 2013. PlanetSolar, a catamaran powered exclusively by solar energy, completed the first solar-powered trip around the world on May 4, 2012 after travelling over 60,000 km (37,282 miles) in 584 days. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

The Turanor PlanetSolar, the world's largest solar-powered boat, travels on the Seine river in Epinay-sur-Seine, near Paris September 8, 2013. PlanetSolar, a catamaran powered exclusively by solar energy, completed the first solar-powered trip around...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

The Turanor PlanetSolar, the world's largest solar-powered boat, travels on the Seine river in Epinay-sur-Seine, near Paris September 8, 2013. PlanetSolar, a catamaran powered exclusively by solar energy, completed the first solar-powered trip around the world on May 4, 2012 after travelling over 60,000 km (37,282 miles) in 584 days. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 23
<p>The Cleveland Browns players come onto the field for their NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland, Ohio September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

The Cleveland Browns players come onto the field for their NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland, Ohio September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Monday, September 09, 2013

The Cleveland Browns players come onto the field for their NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland, Ohio September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
6 / 23
<p>Emergency crews work at the scene of a Royal Canadian Air Force Air Cadet glider crash in Langley, British Columbia September 8, 2013. According to a police spokesperson, the pilot of the glider, who was not seriously injured, crashed on the roof of a building while approaching a nearby airport. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Emergency crews work at the scene of a Royal Canadian Air Force Air Cadet glider crash in Langley, British Columbia September 8, 2013. According to a police spokesperson, the pilot of the glider, who was not seriously injured, crashed on the roof of...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

Emergency crews work at the scene of a Royal Canadian Air Force Air Cadet glider crash in Langley, British Columbia September 8, 2013. According to a police spokesperson, the pilot of the glider, who was not seriously injured, crashed on the roof of a building while approaching a nearby airport. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
7 / 23
<p>Airport staff works around a Thai Airways plane that skidded off the runaway while landing, as another takes off in the distance, at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport September 9, 2013. Thirteen passengers were slightly injured when a Thai Airways A330-300 flying from Guangzhou skidded off the runaway while landing in Bangkok according to local media. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Airport staff works around a Thai Airways plane that skidded off the runaway while landing, as another takes off in the distance, at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport September 9, 2013. Thirteen passengers were slightly injured when a Thai Airways...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

Airport staff works around a Thai Airways plane that skidded off the runaway while landing, as another takes off in the distance, at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport September 9, 2013. Thirteen passengers were slightly injured when a Thai Airways A330-300 flying from Guangzhou skidded off the runaway while landing in Bangkok according to local media. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 23
<p>A player known as "Justine TimberSkate" is mobbed by fans in the closing moments of the Terminal City Rollergirls league championship game in Vancouver, British Columbia September 7, 2013. TimberSkate and her teammates, known as the Riot Girls, won the 2013 championship. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A player known as "Justine TimberSkate" is mobbed by fans in the closing moments of the Terminal City Rollergirls league championship game in Vancouver, British Columbia September 7, 2013. TimberSkate and her teammates, known as the Riot Girls, won...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

A player known as "Justine TimberSkate" is mobbed by fans in the closing moments of the Terminal City Rollergirls league championship game in Vancouver, British Columbia September 7, 2013. TimberSkate and her teammates, known as the Riot Girls, won the 2013 championship. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
9 / 23
<p>A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 09, 2013

A model rehearses before a presentation of the Thakoon Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 23
<p>Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner (20) intercepts a pass meant for Pittsburgh Steelers Emmanuel Sanders (88) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn</p>

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner (20) intercepts a pass meant for Pittsburgh Steelers Emmanuel Sanders (88) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Monday, September 09, 2013

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner (20) intercepts a pass meant for Pittsburgh Steelers Emmanuel Sanders (88) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
11 / 23
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with members of the Arab League Peace Initiative following their meeting at the United States Embassy in Paris, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with members of the Arab League Peace Initiative following their meeting at the United States Embassy in Paris, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool

Monday, September 09, 2013

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks with members of the Arab League Peace Initiative following their meeting at the United States Embassy in Paris, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool

Close
12 / 23
<p>Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok September 8, 2013. The event was part of the project of alms offering to 2,000,000 monks in 77 provinces across Thailand. The project was initiated in 2008 with the cooperation of the Thai Sangha (monastic community), Buddhist organizations, as well as many public and private sectors. Food and funding received from the project will be given to monks from 323 temples as well as soldiers, policemen and people in the four Southern provinces and natural disasters victims and the ceremony was a great opportunity for the people of Bangkok to make merit by offering alms to 10,000 monks and promoting Buddhist culture for future generations. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok September 8, 2013. The event was part of the project of alms offering to 2,000,000 monks in 77 provinces across Thailand. The project was...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok September 8, 2013. The event was part of the project of alms offering to 2,000,000 monks in 77 provinces across Thailand. The project was initiated in 2008 with the cooperation of the Thai Sangha (monastic community), Buddhist organizations, as well as many public and private sectors. Food and funding received from the project will be given to monks from 323 temples as well as soldiers, policemen and people in the four Southern provinces and natural disasters victims and the ceremony was a great opportunity for the people of Bangkok to make merit by offering alms to 10,000 monks and promoting Buddhist culture for future generations. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
13 / 23
<p>Participants hold placards during a rally for supporters of current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin after voting in a mayoral election in Moscow September 8, 2013. Kremlin ally Sergei Sobyanin told supporters he is certain he will end up the winner of the mayoral election that was held in the Russian capital on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported. The placards read, "Our Mayor is Sobyanin" (L) and "Sobyanin is our leader" (C). REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Participants hold placards during a rally for supporters of current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin after voting in a mayoral election in Moscow September 8, 2013. Kremlin ally Sergei Sobyanin told supporters he is certain he will end up the winner of...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

Participants hold placards during a rally for supporters of current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin after voting in a mayoral election in Moscow September 8, 2013. Kremlin ally Sergei Sobyanin told supporters he is certain he will end up the winner of the mayoral election that was held in the Russian capital on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported. The placards read, "Our Mayor is Sobyanin" (L) and "Sobyanin is our leader" (C). REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
14 / 23
<p>Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain loses his front wheel after a collision with Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (not pictured) of France at the start of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 8, 2013. Resta retired from the race after the incident. REUTERS/Enrico Schiavi</p>

Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain loses his front wheel after a collision with Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (not pictured) of France at the start of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 8,...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain loses his front wheel after a collision with Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (not pictured) of France at the start of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 8, 2013. Resta retired from the race after the incident. REUTERS/Enrico Schiavi

Close
15 / 23
<p>A worker paints a wall surrounding a new apartment block in Jakarta August 28, 2013. Indonesia's government is confident that a slide in economic growth, exacerbated by recent capital flight from emerging markets, is a hiccup that will soon pass. The price of oranges in a Jakarta market gives a clue why that faith looks misplaced. Domestic demand should certainly get a healthy boost next year from spending during parliamentary and presidential elections. But that masks problems with the basic drivers of growth that some doubt will get more than cursory attention until a new government has to confront them in late 2014. Picture taken August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A worker paints a wall surrounding a new apartment block in Jakarta August 28, 2013. Indonesia's government is confident that a slide in economic growth, exacerbated by recent capital flight from emerging markets, is a hiccup that will soon pass. The...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

A worker paints a wall surrounding a new apartment block in Jakarta August 28, 2013. Indonesia's government is confident that a slide in economic growth, exacerbated by recent capital flight from emerging markets, is a hiccup that will soon pass. The price of oranges in a Jakarta market gives a clue why that faith looks misplaced. Domestic demand should certainly get a healthy boost next year from spending during parliamentary and presidential elections. But that masks problems with the basic drivers of growth that some doubt will get more than cursory attention until a new government has to confront them in late 2014. Picture taken August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
16 / 23
<p>South Korea's President Park Geun-hye, wearing a traditional Korean dress called a "Hanbok", gives a speech at a fashion show held as part of a cultural event, at Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower in Hanoi September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool</p>

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye, wearing a traditional Korean dress called a "Hanbok", gives a speech at a fashion show held as part of a cultural event, at Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower in Hanoi September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool more

Monday, September 09, 2013

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye, wearing a traditional Korean dress called a "Hanbok", gives a speech at a fashion show held as part of a cultural event, at Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower in Hanoi September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool

Close
17 / 23
<p>An aerial view shows people sitting in formation to the words "thank you" and displaying signs that collectively read "Arigato" (Thank You) during an event celebrating Tokyo being chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games, at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 8, 2013. Tokyo was awarded the 2020 summer Olympic Games on Saturday, beating Istanbul in a head-to-head vote after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a charismatic plea to the International Olympic Committee and promised Japan's crippled nuclear plant was "under control." MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

An aerial view shows people sitting in formation to the words "thank you" and displaying signs that collectively read "Arigato" (Thank You) during an event celebrating Tokyo being chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games, at Tokyo Metropolitan...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

An aerial view shows people sitting in formation to the words "thank you" and displaying signs that collectively read "Arigato" (Thank You) during an event celebrating Tokyo being chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games, at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 8, 2013. Tokyo was awarded the 2020 summer Olympic Games on Saturday, beating Istanbul in a head-to-head vote after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a charismatic plea to the International Olympic Committee and promised Japan's crippled nuclear plant was "under control." MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
18 / 23
<p>A bedroom damaged by shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, according to activists, is seen in Ariha countryside, September 7, 2013. Ariha, which was previously controlled by the Free Syrian Army, is witnessing ongoing clashes after it was wrested controlled by forces loyal to Assad due to its importance as part of a supply route from the coastal area of Latakia to Aleppo, activists said. Picture taken September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

A bedroom damaged by shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, according to activists, is seen in Ariha countryside, September 7, 2013. Ariha, which was previously controlled by the Free Syrian Army, is witnessing ongoing clashes after...more

Monday, September 09, 2013

A bedroom damaged by shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, according to activists, is seen in Ariha countryside, September 7, 2013. Ariha, which was previously controlled by the Free Syrian Army, is witnessing ongoing clashes after it was wrested controlled by forces loyal to Assad due to its importance as part of a supply route from the coastal area of Latakia to Aleppo, activists said. Picture taken September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Close
19 / 23
<p>Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 09, 2013

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 23
<p>Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, September 09, 2013

Models are seen during rehearsal before the threeASFOUR Spring/Summer 2014 collection show at the New York Fashion Week September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 23
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Monday, September 09, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
22 / 23
<p>Australia's George Bailey is airborne as he throws the ball attempting a run out during the second one-day international against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Australia's George Bailey is airborne as he throws the ball attempting a run out during the second one-day international against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Monday, September 09, 2013

Australia's George Bailey is airborne as he throws the ball attempting a run out during the second one-day international against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

Sep 08 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 07 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 06 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 05 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast