Guarani Kaiowa Indians gather at the cross marking the place where fellow Indian, 15-year-old Denilson Barbosa, was killed by farmer Orlandino Carneiro who was occupying the ancestral land they call Tekoha Pindo Roky, in Caarapo, Mato Grosso do Sul state, August 5, 2013. The Guarani tribe is immersed in a bloody conflict with farmers over possession of their ancestral land that has characteristics of a territorial war, in spite of Brazil's indigenous policy being considered one of the most progressive in the world. The conflict highlights the risks being run by an agricultural superpower whose leftist government is trying to sort out centuries of ethnic disputes over ownership of the land from which much of the nation's wealth sprouts. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho