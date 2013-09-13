Editor's Choice
A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Secretary of State John Kerry makes a point next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) as they speak to the media before their meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Syria, in Geneva September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Secretary of State John Kerry makes a point next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) as they speak to the media before their meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Syria, in Geneva September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Government soldiers fire their weapons towards positions held by Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) during a firefight in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines, September 12, 2013. Fighting between security forces and the...more
Government soldiers fire their weapons towards positions held by Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) during a firefight in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines, September 12, 2013. Fighting between security forces and the rogue Muslim rebels seeking to declare an independent state escalated in Zamboanga city on Thursday and spread to a second island, officials said. U.S.-trained commandos exchanged gunfire with a breakaway faction of the MNLF holding dozens of hostages in Zamboanga City, on the southernmost island of Mindanao, army spokesman Domingo Tutaan said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Free Syrian Army fighters run to take cover in a village in Aleppo's countryside September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters run to take cover in a village in Aleppo's countryside September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of the Brazilian dance company "Gentlemen de Rua" (GRua), or "Street Gentlemen", performs behind a car window at a street center in Rio de Janeiro September 12, 2013. The performance is part of the 8th Dance in Transit, a festival with 15...more
A member of the Brazilian dance company "Gentlemen de Rua" (GRua), or "Street Gentlemen", performs behind a car window at a street center in Rio de Janeiro September 12, 2013. The performance is part of the 8th Dance in Transit, a festival with 15 participating dance companies from Brazil and Europe. The festival runs till Saturday. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worn-out Dolores Ferrer, 34, lies on a rug in the commons area of her apartment building after news that her eviction had been put off indefinitely in Madrid September 12, 2013. Ferrer, a victim of domestic violence, lives in a tiny flat owned by...more
A worn-out Dolores Ferrer, 34, lies on a rug in the commons area of her apartment building after news that her eviction had been put off indefinitely in Madrid September 12, 2013. Ferrer, a victim of domestic violence, lives in a tiny flat owned by Madrid's Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) that she occupied 17 years ago with the man who became her husband, father of her two children and her abuser and who is serving a jail sentence. Ferrer became unemployed two years ago and struggles to put food on the table. She tried to negotiate with the EMVS to pay a social low rent, but to no avail. However, a judge ordered her eviction to be put off indefinitely the day before it was scheduled to be carried out. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner...more
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the Italian coast. The giant vessel, which has lain partly submerged in shallow waters off the Tuscan island of Giglio since the accident in January 2012, will be rolled off the seabed and onto underwater platforms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A tweet from Twitter Inc. announcing its initial public offering is shown in this photo illustration in Toronto, September 12, 2013. Twitter Inc has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, the company said on Thursday, taking the first...more
A tweet from Twitter Inc. announcing its initial public offering is shown in this photo illustration in Toronto, September 12, 2013. Twitter Inc has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, the company said on Thursday, taking the first step toward what would be Silicon Valley's most anticipated debut since Facebook Inc's last year. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
A wheelchair-bound Palestinian woman waits to undergo kidney dialysis at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City September 12, 2013. Cairo closed the Rafah crossing completely on Wednesday after assailants crashed two explosive-laden cars into a security...more
A wheelchair-bound Palestinian woman waits to undergo kidney dialysis at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City September 12, 2013. Cairo closed the Rafah crossing completely on Wednesday after assailants crashed two explosive-laden cars into a security building adjacent to the border zone, killing six Egyptian soldiers. Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, said 1,000 patients a month required medical care in Egypt and in other countries. Rafah's closure, he said, would also affect the import of medication and prevent foreign doctors from visiting Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown Friday. Tashlich...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown Friday. Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Indian policemen take shelter along a roadside during a heavy rain shower after a protest by the supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, in Srinagar September 12, 2013. Dozens of AIP supporters on Thursday protested against the...more
Indian policemen take shelter along a roadside during a heavy rain shower after a protest by the supporters of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, in Srinagar September 12, 2013. Dozens of AIP supporters on Thursday protested against the recent killings in south Kashmir allegedly by Indian security forces, supporters said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Russian state television RU24 in Damascus in this September 12, 2013 handout photo by Syria's national news agency SANA. Assad said Damascus will send in the next couple days documents...more
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Russian state television RU24 in Damascus in this September 12, 2013 handout photo by Syria's national news agency SANA. Assad said Damascus will send in the next couple days documents to the United Nations and an anti-chemical arms body needed in order to join a convention that prohibits chemical weapons. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Jets Stephen Hill tries to stop New England Patriots Devin McCourty after McCourty recovered Hill's fumble in the first quarter during their NFL AFC East football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick...more
New York Jets Stephen Hill tries to stop New England Patriots Devin McCourty after McCourty recovered Hill's fumble in the first quarter during their NFL AFC East football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Pastor Terry Jones is escorted by Polk County Sheriff's Deputies to a waiting patrol car at their PCSO Southwest District substation in Lakeland, Florida September 11, 2013. Jones was arrested for the unlawful open carry of a firearm and the...more
Pastor Terry Jones is escorted by Polk County Sheriff's Deputies to a waiting patrol car at their PCSO Southwest District substation in Lakeland, Florida September 11, 2013. Jones was arrested for the unlawful open carry of a firearm and the unlawful conveyance of fuel. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
Okkes Sahin (16) walks on hot peppers laid out on a road to dry under the sun in Kilis province September 12, 2013. Farmers sell their peppers to factories producing pepper products after drying them under the sun for a week. REUTERS/Umit Bektas more
Okkes Sahin (16) walks on hot peppers laid out on a road to dry under the sun in Kilis province September 12, 2013. Farmers sell their peppers to factories producing pepper products after drying them under the sun for a week. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Indian police try to detain Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, president and a Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid (C) along with supporters after they were hit by dyed water from a water cannon during a protest in Srinagar September 12,...more
Indian police try to detain Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, president and a Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid (C) along with supporters after they were hit by dyed water from a water cannon during a protest in Srinagar September 12, 2013. Dozens of AIP supporters on Thursday protested against the recent killings in south Kashmir allegedly by Indian security forces, supporters said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator holding a bottle takes cover from the tear gas thrown by riot police during a protest in Istanbul's Kadikoy district early September 12, 2013. Turkish police used teargas to disperse crowds who were rallying against the death of Ahmet...more
A demonstrator holding a bottle takes cover from the tear gas thrown by riot police during a protest in Istanbul's Kadikoy district early September 12, 2013. Turkish police used teargas to disperse crowds who were rallying against the death of Ahmet Atakan, 22, who lost his life in the early hours of Tuesday at a demonstration against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's handling of nationwide protests this summer. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
A frog is captured during a lift off of NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, September 6, 2013. REUTER/Chris Perry/NASA/Handout via Reuters
A frog is captured during a lift off of NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, September 6, 2013. REUTER/Chris Perry/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado makes a spectacular off balance throw to get New York Yankees batter Alfonso Soriano at first base during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland September 11,...more
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado makes a spectacular off balance throw to get New York Yankees batter Alfonso Soriano at first base during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin
Protesters and police stand engulfed in tear gas during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reforms in Mexico City September 11, 2013. Nieto signed into law on Tuesday a government bill to overhaul an education system that...more
Protesters and police stand engulfed in tear gas during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reforms in Mexico City September 11, 2013. Nieto signed into law on Tuesday a government bill to overhaul an education system that badly lags global peers, despite teacher protests seeking to derail it. Thousands of teachers have marched in the capital in recent days to protest against the education reform. REUTERS/Oswaldo Ramirez
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari shows a document to reporters at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 12, 2013. Syria became a full member of the global anti-chemical weapons treaty on Thursday, Ja'afari said, a move that the...more
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari shows a document to reporters at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 12, 2013. Syria became a full member of the global anti-chemical weapons treaty on Thursday, Ja'afari said, a move that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had promised as part of a deal to avoid U.S. air strikes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An officer that declined to give his name competes during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. The two-day, seven course competition draws S.W.A.T. teams from all over the country. ...more
An officer that declined to give his name competes during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. The two-day, seven course competition draws S.W.A.T. teams from all over the country. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Afghan football fans celebrate winning the South Asian Football Federation championship after their team defeated India during the final match, in the streets of Kabul September 12, 2013. President Hamid Karzai embraced Afghanistan's victorious...more
Afghan football fans celebrate winning the South Asian Football Federation championship after their team defeated India during the final match, in the streets of Kabul September 12, 2013. President Hamid Karzai embraced Afghanistan's victorious football team on Thursday, hours after they united the nation in a rare moment of shared joy, but officials also told jubilant Afghans to stop firing guns into the air in celebration. The national men's team beat India 2-0 to win the championship in Kathmandu late on Tuesday, Afghanistan's first international football title, sending tens of thousands of joyous Afghans into the streets. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.