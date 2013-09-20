Editor's Choice
Members of the Egyptian security forces help the lifeless body of Police Chief General Nabil Farag (C), who was killed after unidentified militants opened fire on security forces deployed early morning, in Kerdasa, a town 14 km (9 miles), from Cairo...more
Members of the Egyptian security forces help the lifeless body of Police Chief General Nabil Farag (C), who was killed after unidentified militants opened fire on security forces deployed early morning, in Kerdasa, a town 14 km (9 miles), from Cairo September 19, 2013. Egyptian security forces clashed with gunmen on the outskirts of Cairo on Thursday as the army-backed government moved to reassert control over Islamist-dominated Kerdasa where militants staged a bloody attack on a police station last month. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi (C) stands inside the new headquarters of his re-launched original political party, Forza Italia (Go Italy), in downtown Rome September 19, 2013. Berlusconi, said on Thursday that the country needs stability...more
Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi (C) stands inside the new headquarters of his re-launched original political party, Forza Italia (Go Italy), in downtown Rome September 19, 2013. Berlusconi, said on Thursday that the country needs stability and that his party will continue to support the government as long as it maintains its tax cut pledges. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool
A car lies partially submerged in floodwater at the golf course of a hotel in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. Looting broke out in Acapulco on Wednesday as the government struggled to reach tens of thousands of people...more
A car lies partially submerged in floodwater at the golf course of a hotel in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco September 18, 2013. Looting broke out in Acapulco on Wednesday as the government struggled to reach tens of thousands of people cut off by flooding that had claimed at least 80 lives. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A female member of the "Mother Aisha" battalion receives instruction as she holds a rifle during military training in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A female member of the "Mother Aisha" battalion receives instruction as she holds a rifle during military training in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Palestinian boys stand with their bicycles on top of a sandhill, lit by streetlamps behind, near the beach in the northern Gaza Strip September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys stand with their bicycles on top of a sandhill, lit by streetlamps behind, near the beach in the northern Gaza Strip September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A North Korean soldier looks at a window as she stands along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier looks at a window as she stands along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Election campaign poster showing German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) Angela Merkel are pictured in Berlin September 19, 2013. German voters will take to the polls in a general election on September 22....more
Election campaign poster showing German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) Angela Merkel are pictured in Berlin September 19, 2013. German voters will take to the polls in a general election on September 22. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Children watch Bolivian dancers perform during a parade to mark the traditional "Day of America" festival, in central Oviedo, northern Spain, September 19, 2013. The Asturian capital is celebrating its traditional day of America. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso more
Children watch Bolivian dancers perform during a parade to mark the traditional "Day of America" festival, in central Oviedo, northern Spain, September 19, 2013. The Asturian capital is celebrating its traditional day of America. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A model reads a book backstage at the presentation of the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model reads a book backstage at the presentation of the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of the "Liwaa al-Sultan Mrad" brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sit together as they rest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Members of the "Liwaa al-Sultan Mrad" brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sit together as they rest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Aaron Hill leaps to avoid the slide of Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanley Ramirez after throwing to first to complete a double play during the fifth inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona...more
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Aaron Hill leaps to avoid the slide of Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanley Ramirez after throwing to first to complete a double play during the fifth inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso
A passenger cries as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip with hopes of crossing into Egypt, September 19, 2013. Egypt partially reopened its border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, a week after it was...more
A passenger cries as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip with hopes of crossing into Egypt, September 19, 2013. Egypt partially reopened its border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, a week after it was closed in response to a deadly attack on an Egyptian military headquarters near the frontier. Officials of the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank-based rival of Gaza's Hamas Islamist rulers, said Cairo agreed to open the crossing for four hours on Wednesday and Thursday at Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's request to address the humanitarian needs of patients seeking treatment in Egypt and of students studying there. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man takes a picture of the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman while it is on display at Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, September 19, 2013. The giant rubber duck, which is 18 m (60 ft) high and weighs 1,000 kg (2,200...more
A man takes a picture of the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman while it is on display at Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, September 19, 2013. The giant rubber duck, which is 18 m (60 ft) high and weighs 1,000 kg (2,200 pounds), made its first public appearance in Taiwan on Thursday. It will be displayed at Kaohsiung Harbor from September 19 to October 20. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A journalist takes a pictures of holes at an experiment in the Mont Terri rock laboratory in St-Ursanne, western Switzerland, September 19, 2013. The Mont Terri Project, run by the Swiss Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo), is an international...more
A journalist takes a pictures of holes at an experiment in the Mont Terri rock laboratory in St-Ursanne, western Switzerland, September 19, 2013. The Mont Terri Project, run by the Swiss Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo), is an international research project on the hydrogeological, geochemical and geotechnical characterisation of a clay formation (Opalinus Clay). Clay formations are being considered in various countries for the deep geological disposal of radioactive waste and is the only host rock being proposed in Switzerland. The rock laboratory is dedicated solely to research, as such no radioactive waste is disposed here. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Free Syrian Army fighter shouts out to his fellow fighters to be careful of snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter shouts out to his fellow fighters to be careful of snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A spray-painted graffiti message, created to draw attention to the deplorable road conditions, is seen on the road in Bogota September 18, 2013. The message reads "In Bogota, there are more craters than on the moon", referring to the number of...more
A spray-painted graffiti message, created to draw attention to the deplorable road conditions, is seen on the road in Bogota September 18, 2013. The message reads "In Bogota, there are more craters than on the moon", referring to the number of potholes on the roads of Bogota. Picture taken September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A young girl walks along a path as a paraglider soars overhead at Ghajn Tuffieha (Apple's Eye) Bay on the northwest coast of Malta September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A young girl walks along a path as a paraglider soars overhead at Ghajn Tuffieha (Apple's Eye) Bay on the northwest coast of Malta September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A gold Lamborghini model is on display at the Lamborghini showroom in Dubai September 19, 2013. A prototype of a model Lamborghini that will be made of 500 kg of gold and diamonds is now on display in a showroom in Dubai, the first stop ahead of a...more
A gold Lamborghini model is on display at the Lamborghini showroom in Dubai September 19, 2013. A prototype of a model Lamborghini that will be made of 500 kg of gold and diamonds is now on display in a showroom in Dubai, the first stop ahead of a world tour later in the year. It is also the warm-up act for the real deal which is looking to get into the Guinness World Book of Records, for an interior and exterior that will glitter with $2.9 million worth of precious metals and gems. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of different Amazonian tribes occupy the headquarters of Brazil's Indian affairs bureau FUNAI as they protest a court decision to evict them from a nearby plot of land they have been occupying for several weeks, in Manaus September 19, 2013....more
Members of different Amazonian tribes occupy the headquarters of Brazil's Indian affairs bureau FUNAI as they protest a court decision to evict them from a nearby plot of land they have been occupying for several weeks, in Manaus September 19, 2013. According to their leaders, the Indians from the Satere-Mauwe, Mura, Miranha, Munducuru and Apurina tribes invaded the building and took FUNAI employees hostage to pressure them for support in their cause to claim the land as theirs, but the bureau denied assistance saying that those occupying the land were mostly non-Indian settlers. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An antiques seller waits by a lantern for customers in his shop during a blackout in Sanaa, September 19, 2013. Large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been left without electricity after Yemeni tribesmen attacked power lines on...more
An antiques seller waits by a lantern for customers in his shop during a blackout in Sanaa, September 19, 2013. Large parts of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been left without electricity after Yemeni tribesmen attacked power lines on Thursday, a Yemeni official said. The attack in the Maarib province resulted in a key power station shutting down and came less than 24 hours after tribesmen targeted another part of the grid on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Residents take cover during clashes between security forces and gunmen in Kerdasa, a town 14 km (9 miles) from Cairo September 19, 2013. Egyptian security forces clashed with gunmen on the outskirts of Cairo on Thursday as the army-backed government...more
Residents take cover during clashes between security forces and gunmen in Kerdasa, a town 14 km (9 miles) from Cairo September 19, 2013. Egyptian security forces clashed with gunmen on the outskirts of Cairo on Thursday as the army-backed government moved to reassert control over an Islamist-dominated area where militants staged a bloody attack on a police station last month. REUTERS/Stringer
Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela controls the ball during their Europa League soccer match against Tromso at White Hart Lane in London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela controls the ball during their Europa League soccer match against Tromso at White Hart Lane in London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A waiter carries plates of food for customers at the Britannia and Co. restaurant in Mumbai September 19, 2013. The aroma of frying onions from the Britannia and Co. restaurant might not penetrate the office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor...more
A waiter carries plates of food for customers at the Britannia and Co. restaurant in Mumbai September 19, 2013. The aroma of frying onions from the Britannia and Co. restaurant might not penetrate the office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan a block away, but like the eatery's customers, he can't escape the soaring price of the pungent vegetable. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A riot policeman hits a protester with his shield during a peaceful anti-fascist rally following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathizes with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 19, 2013.The...more
A riot policeman hits a protester with his shield during a peaceful anti-fascist rally following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathizes with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb September 19, 2013.The Greek government asked judges on Thursday to move against Golden Dawn, saying it had evidence the far-right party was a criminal organisation and a threat to public safety. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
