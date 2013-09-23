Edition:
<p>Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan</p>

Monday, September 23, 2013

<p>Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar, September 22, 2013. A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up outside a 130-year-old church in Pakistan after Sunday Mass, killing at least 56 people in the deadliest attack on Christians in the predominantly Muslim South Asian country. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

<p>Palestinians throw stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

<p>A wounded man sits screaming in shock at a parking lot of Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama pray during a memorial service for victims of the Washington Navy Yard shooting at Marine Barracks in Washington September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union Angela Merkel and CDU party fellows sing as they celebrate after first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) at the CDU party headquarters in Berlin September 22, 2013. Merkel won a landslide personal victory in a German election on Sunday, putting her within reach of the first absolute majority in parliament in half a century, a ringing endorsement of her steady leadership in the euro crisis. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A body lies covered on the ground at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar, September 22, 2013. A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the church in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing 40 people after Sunday mass, security officials said. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

<p>A boy plays with an inflatable beach toy on the beach in Blackpool, northern England, July 24, 2013. British beach resorts, which flourished in the 19th century and earlier, have tempted tourists for years with amusement arcades, fairground rides and cheap and cheerful souvenirs. However, as a 2013 report by the Centre for Social Justice states, many seaside towns suffered as from the 1970s it became cheaper and easier for British tourists to travel abroad. Now, according to the Office for National Statistics, larger seaside towns in England suffer from higher-than-average levels of deprivation compared to the rest of the country. Nevertheless, they do continue to attract holiday makers. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A Jewish worshipper covers himself and a young boy with a prayer shawl as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during the holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Old City, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany passes Red Bull engineers during the qualifying session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Policemen search a man for weapons as he walked out of Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to the Myanmar community living in Singapore, on the island of Sentosa in Singapore, September 22, 2013. The democracy icon spoke to a Myanmar crowd of about 6,000 on Sunday, according to organizers, during her first visit to the city-state since her release from house arrest. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Atlanta Braves' Andrelton Simmons looks on during the ninth inning of their game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Voters Veronika Stuerzer, Monika Merk, Johann Merk and Michael Merk (L-R) wearing traditional Bavarian costume cast their ballots in the German general election at a polling station in Gaissach near Bad Toelz, southern Germany, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

<p>Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Brandon Stokley (80) dives for a first down after catching a pass against Houston Texans strong safety Danieal Manning (38) and cornerback Brice McCain during the second quarter of their NFL game in Baltimore, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Mick, a genuine east end Cockney, sits with a cup of tea and a cigarette at a cafe near Brick Lane in London, September 22, 2013. Mick supplements his state pension by dressing up and allowing himself to be photographed for a pound amongst the streets around Brick Lane that are lined with vintage shops. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (R) gets hit in his face as he is challenged by Manchester United's David de Gea during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Derek Hough from ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" jumps backstage with his award for Outstanding Choreography at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A man reads a daily newspaper with other onlookers at the edge of a security perimeter put into place near the Westgate shopping centre where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Israeli soldiers take up position during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank city of Hebron, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Dolce&amp;Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A man walks under fallen branches on a pavement at a residential district after Typhoon Usagi hit Hong Kong, September 23, 2013.REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

