Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 24, 2013 | 10:55am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after continuous gunfire was heard coming from the mall in Nairobi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after continuous gunfire was heard coming from the mall in Nairobi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after continuous gunfire was heard coming from the mall in Nairobi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 24
<p>Men wearing employee tags walk on the sidewalk in front of the BlackBerry campus in Waterloo September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Men wearing employee tags walk on the sidewalk in front of the BlackBerry campus in Waterloo September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Men wearing employee tags walk on the sidewalk in front of the BlackBerry campus in Waterloo September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 24
<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 14, 2013. Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 14, 2013. Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 14, 2013. Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 24
<p>Besiktas fans throw plastic chairs onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match between Besiktas and Galatasaray at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul late September 22, 2013. Hundreds of fans halted the Istanbul derby after storming the pitch at Istanbul's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, local media reported. Galatasaray were leading 2-1 in the third minute of added time when the match was halted, sending the players sprinting for the safety of the locker rooms. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Besiktas fans throw plastic chairs onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match between Besiktas and Galatasaray at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul late September 22, 2013. Hundreds of fans halted the Istanbul derby after...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Besiktas fans throw plastic chairs onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match between Besiktas and Galatasaray at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul late September 22, 2013. Hundreds of fans halted the Istanbul derby after storming the pitch at Istanbul's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, local media reported. Galatasaray were leading 2-1 in the third minute of added time when the match was halted, sending the players sprinting for the safety of the locker rooms. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 24
<p>Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, September 23, 2013. Fourteen new joiners to the 128-giant-panda-family at the base were shown to the public on Monday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, September 23, 2013. Fourteen new joiners to the 128-giant-panda-family at the base were shown to the public on Monday,...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, September 23, 2013. Fourteen new joiners to the 128-giant-panda-family at the base were shown to the public on Monday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 24
<p>Members of Oracle Team USA wave to spectators after winning Race 16 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race against Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Members of Oracle Team USA wave to spectators after winning Race 16 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race against Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of Oracle Team USA wave to spectators after winning Race 16 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race against Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 24
<p>Singer Cher gets off the back of a New York City police motorcycle as she makes her way to a performance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Singer Cher gets off the back of a New York City police motorcycle as she makes her way to a performance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Singer Cher gets off the back of a New York City police motorcycle as she makes her way to a performance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 24
<p>Tourists eat tapas at a terrace on Opera square in central Madrid August 28, 2013. Sunseekers spurning unrest in Egypt and Turkey flocked to Spain in record numbers in August, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy. Tourism contributed over 5 percent of Spain's economy or GDP in 2012 and provided around 900,000 jobs, according to Euromonitor, in a country where one in four is out of work, meaning a boost to tourist figures should be good news as other sectors flag. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Tourists eat tapas at a terrace on Opera square in central Madrid August 28, 2013. Sunseekers spurning unrest in Egypt and Turkey flocked to Spain in record numbers in August, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Tourists eat tapas at a terrace on Opera square in central Madrid August 28, 2013. Sunseekers spurning unrest in Egypt and Turkey flocked to Spain in record numbers in August, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy. Tourism contributed over 5 percent of Spain's economy or GDP in 2012 and provided around 900,000 jobs, according to Euromonitor, in a country where one in four is out of work, meaning a boost to tourist figures should be good news as other sectors flag. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
8 / 24
<p>Colleagues comfort Mina, a garment worker, as she fell sick during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. More than 100 Bangladeshi garment factories were forced to shut on Monday as thousands of workers protested to demand a $100 a month minimum wage and about 50 people were injured in clashes, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Colleagues comfort Mina, a garment worker, as she fell sick during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. More than 100 Bangladeshi garment factories were forced to shut on Monday as thousands of workers protested to demand a $100 a month minimum...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Colleagues comfort Mina, a garment worker, as she fell sick during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. More than 100 Bangladeshi garment factories were forced to shut on Monday as thousands of workers protested to demand a $100 a month minimum wage and about 50 people were injured in clashes, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths dance during the celebration of Simchat Beit Hashoevah in a synagogue in Jerusalem September 23, 2013. Simchat Beit Hashoevah is a celebration held by Jews during the week long holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths dance during the celebration of Simchat Beit Hashoevah in a synagogue in Jerusalem September 23, 2013. Simchat Beit Hashoevah is a celebration held by Jews during the week long holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths dance during the celebration of Simchat Beit Hashoevah in a synagogue in Jerusalem September 23, 2013. Simchat Beit Hashoevah is a celebration held by Jews during the week long holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 24
<p>A woman claps her hands during a rally organised by municipal workers, against the government's plans to transfer or lay off thousands of municipal workers in the state sector, outside the Administrative Reform Ministry in Athens September 23, 2013. Greece and its lenders are close to agreement that the country will achieve a primary budget surplus this year, a senior Greek finance ministry official told reporters on Sunday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman claps her hands during a rally organised by municipal workers, against the government's plans to transfer or lay off thousands of municipal workers in the state sector, outside the Administrative Reform Ministry in Athens September 23, 2013....more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A woman claps her hands during a rally organised by municipal workers, against the government's plans to transfer or lay off thousands of municipal workers in the state sector, outside the Administrative Reform Ministry in Athens September 23, 2013. Greece and its lenders are close to agreement that the country will achieve a primary budget surplus this year, a senior Greek finance ministry official told reporters on Sunday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
11 / 24
<p>Garment workers clash with locals, who they believe are supporting the garment factory owners, during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. More than 100 Bangladeshi garment factories were forced to shut on Monday as thousands of workers protested to demand a $100 a month minimum wage and about 50 people were injured in clashes, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Garment workers clash with locals, who they believe are supporting the garment factory owners, during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. More than 100 Bangladeshi garment factories were forced to shut on Monday as thousands of workers protested...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Garment workers clash with locals, who they believe are supporting the garment factory owners, during a protest in Dhaka September 23, 2013. More than 100 Bangladeshi garment factories were forced to shut on Monday as thousands of workers protested to demand a $100 a month minimum wage and about 50 people were injured in clashes, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 24
<p>The leader of a rescue team pays respect to a victim after recovering the body from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. Sixty-eight people were missing on Saturday after a mudslide caused by torrential rains that have already killed more than 100 people across Mexico buried a mountain village and President Enrique Pena Nieto said there was little hope any had survived. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

The leader of a rescue team pays respect to a victim after recovering the body from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. Sixty-eight people were missing on Saturday after a mudslide...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

The leader of a rescue team pays respect to a victim after recovering the body from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. Sixty-eight people were missing on Saturday after a mudslide caused by torrential rains that have already killed more than 100 people across Mexico buried a mountain village and President Enrique Pena Nieto said there was little hope any had survived. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 24
<p>A woman takes a break as she harvests cotton near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 19, 2013. Beijing blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's headlong drive to build its industrial prowess and huge hydro projects are just as responsible. Hundreds of rivers have already vanished in northwestern Gansu, one of the country's driest regions. In the town of Minqin, residents said the problem was not new, with the nearby Shiyang river disappearing not because of temperature rises, but because a vast upstream reservoir built two decades ago to irrigate a large farm cut off their supply. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman takes a break as she harvests cotton near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 19, 2013. Beijing blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A woman takes a break as she harvests cotton near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 19, 2013. Beijing blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's headlong drive to build its industrial prowess and huge hydro projects are just as responsible. Hundreds of rivers have already vanished in northwestern Gansu, one of the country's driest regions. In the town of Minqin, residents said the problem was not new, with the nearby Shiyang river disappearing not because of temperature rises, but because a vast upstream reservoir built two decades ago to irrigate a large farm cut off their supply. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 24
<p>A participant dressed in traditional Korean dress called "Hanbok" squats during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of a rail link between Russia and North Korea at the port of Rajin September 22, 2013. Russia re-opened a railway link with North Korea on Sunday, holding out the prospect of increased trade for the reclusive nation with its biggest neighbors after years of international sanctions. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev</p>

A participant dressed in traditional Korean dress called "Hanbok" squats during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of a rail link between Russia and North Korea at the port of Rajin September 22, 2013. Russia re-opened a railway link with North Korea...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A participant dressed in traditional Korean dress called "Hanbok" squats during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of a rail link between Russia and North Korea at the port of Rajin September 22, 2013. Russia re-opened a railway link with North Korea on Sunday, holding out the prospect of increased trade for the reclusive nation with its biggest neighbors after years of international sanctions. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Close
15 / 24
<p>A police officer speaks with a man lying on the ground after he was detained for participating in a robbery with an accomplice in Guatemala City, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A police officer speaks with a man lying on the ground after he was detained for participating in a robbery with an accomplice in Guatemala City, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A police officer speaks with a man lying on the ground after he was detained for participating in a robbery with an accomplice in Guatemala City, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
16 / 24
<p>German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU) Angela Merkel, smiles during a news conference after a CDU party board meeting in Berlin September 23, 2013, the day after the general election. Merkel faces the daunting prospect of persuading her center-left rivals to keep her in power after her conservatives notched up their best election result in more than two decades but fell short of an absolute majority. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU) Angela Merkel, smiles during a news conference after a CDU party board meeting in Berlin September 23, 2013, the day after the general election. Merkel faces the daunting prospect...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU) Angela Merkel, smiles during a news conference after a CDU party board meeting in Berlin September 23, 2013, the day after the general election. Merkel faces the daunting prospect of persuading her center-left rivals to keep her in power after her conservatives notched up their best election result in more than two decades but fell short of an absolute majority. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
17 / 24
<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in New York, where Obama will attend the United Nations General Assembly September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in New York, where Obama will attend the United Nations General Assembly September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in New York, where Obama will attend the United Nations General Assembly September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 24
<p>A Palestinian argues with Israeli soldiers as he tries to walk through a closed off area during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron September 23, 2013. An Israeli soldier was shot dead on Sunday during a Jewish festival in Hebron, a hotbed of tensions where some 500 Israeli settler families live among 100,000 Palestinians. He was the second Israeli serviceman killed since Friday by suspected Palestinian gunmen as tensions rise in the occupied territory despite a resumption of stalled U.S.-brokered peace talks in July. Clashes with Palestinians broke out following this search. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

A Palestinian argues with Israeli soldiers as he tries to walk through a closed off area during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron September 23, 2013. An Israeli soldier was shot dead on Sunday during a Jewish festival in Hebron, a hotbed of...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A Palestinian argues with Israeli soldiers as he tries to walk through a closed off area during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron September 23, 2013. An Israeli soldier was shot dead on Sunday during a Jewish festival in Hebron, a hotbed of tensions where some 500 Israeli settler families live among 100,000 Palestinians. He was the second Israeli serviceman killed since Friday by suspected Palestinian gunmen as tensions rise in the occupied territory despite a resumption of stalled U.S.-brokered peace talks in July. Clashes with Palestinians broke out following this search. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
19 / 24
<p>Residents walk on a road barrier along a flooded highway in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 23, 2013. Heavy monsoon rains since Sunday have caused flooding in parts of Metro Manila and the nearby provinces, making roads impassable to small vehicles, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents walk on a road barrier along a flooded highway in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 23, 2013. Heavy monsoon rains since Sunday have caused flooding in parts of Metro Manila and the nearby provinces, making roads impassable to small...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Residents walk on a road barrier along a flooded highway in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 23, 2013. Heavy monsoon rains since Sunday have caused flooding in parts of Metro Manila and the nearby provinces, making roads impassable to small vehicles, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
20 / 24
<p>A hot air balloon (L), designed to look as if it is floating upside down, flies next to another hot air balloon during a two-day festival near Mount Gilboa in northern Israel September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A hot air balloon (L), designed to look as if it is floating upside down, flies next to another hot air balloon during a two-day festival near Mount Gilboa in northern Israel September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A hot air balloon (L), designed to look as if it is floating upside down, flies next to another hot air balloon during a two-day festival near Mount Gilboa in northern Israel September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
21 / 24
<p>A car sits in an empty parking lot at the Blackberry campus in Waterloo, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A car sits in an empty parking lot at the Blackberry campus in Waterloo, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A car sits in an empty parking lot at the Blackberry campus in Waterloo, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
22 / 24
<p>A worker arranges pages of the International Herald Tribune newspaper, which is printed for the first time in Myanmar, in Yangon September 23, 2013. The International Herald Tribune, which is the global edition of the New York Times, is the first international newspaper to be both printed and distributed in Myanmar, local media reported. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A worker arranges pages of the International Herald Tribune newspaper, which is printed for the first time in Myanmar, in Yangon September 23, 2013. The International Herald Tribune, which is the global edition of the New York Times, is the first...more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A worker arranges pages of the International Herald Tribune newspaper, which is printed for the first time in Myanmar, in Yangon September 23, 2013. The International Herald Tribune, which is the global edition of the New York Times, is the first international newspaper to be both printed and distributed in Myanmar, local media reported. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 23 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 22 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 21 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 20 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast