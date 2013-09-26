Editor's choice
Oracle Team USA crosses the finish line after winning Race 19 and the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Oracle Team USA crosses the finish line after winning Race 19 and the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Aaron Alexis moves through the hallways of Building #197 carrying a Remington 870 shotgun. Over the course of an hour-long shooting incident at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC on September 16, 2013, Aaron Alexis killed 12 people and...more
Aaron Alexis moves through the hallways of Building #197 carrying a Remington 870 shotgun. Over the course of an hour-long shooting incident at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC on September 16, 2013, Aaron Alexis killed 12 people and wounded four others before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers. REUTERS/FBI
A United Nations flag is seen in a boardroom in the Secretariat building during the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A United Nations flag is seen in a boardroom in the Secretariat building during the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
Two boys look at a crime scene with the body of a woman killed in the zone of Villalobos, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 25, 2013. According to the police officers in the zone, the woman who was about 17 years old was shot to death by...more
Two boys look at a crime scene with the body of a woman killed in the zone of Villalobos, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 25, 2013. According to the police officers in the zone, the woman who was about 17 years old was shot to death by a gang member of the criminal group known as "Mara 18". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons as they take cover during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons as they take cover during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2013. Police acted...more
Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin more
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Fresh graves of Westgate Shopping Centre shooting victims are pictured in a cemetery in Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how...more
Fresh graves of Westgate Shopping Centre shooting victims are pictured in a cemetery in Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how many more hostages may have died with the Somali Islamist attackers buried in the rubble. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A model presents a creation by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A South Korean soldier stands guard inside of the Military Armistice Commission building at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, north of Seoul, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won more
A South Korean soldier stands guard inside of the Military Armistice Commission building at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, north of Seoul, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A ship travels past a building in the shape of concentric circles under construction on the banks of Zhujiang River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A ship travels past a building in the shape of concentric circles under construction on the banks of Zhujiang River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Newcastle United's Mathieu Debuchy (top) challenges Leeds United's Matt Smith during their English League Cup soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Newcastle United's Mathieu Debuchy (top) challenges Leeds United's Matt Smith during their English League Cup soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Police exchange smiles with a woman while standing guard on a street in Mexico City, September 25, 2013. Groups of demonstrators interrupted traffic in different areas of Mexico City in protest against Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's education...more
Police exchange smiles with a woman while standing guard on a street in Mexico City, September 25, 2013. Groups of demonstrators interrupted traffic in different areas of Mexico City in protest against Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reforms, according to local media. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record for largest number of people to perform a dance known as "twerking", in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record for largest number of people to perform a dance known as "twerking", in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton does an impression of artist Bono during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton does an impression of artist Bono during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
One of the European Commission officials (3rd R) walks with Gibraltar representatives as they check the border of the British territory of Gibraltar with Spain, in Gibraltar, September 25, 2013. A team of European Union inspectors was in Gibraltar on...more
One of the European Commission officials (3rd R) walks with Gibraltar representatives as they check the border of the British territory of Gibraltar with Spain, in Gibraltar, September 25, 2013. A team of European Union inspectors was in Gibraltar on Wednesday to investigate a border dispute that has strained relations between Britain and Spain. In a row which began over fishing waters, Britain and Gibraltar complained to the EU that Spain was applying overly zealous border controls, causing long lines for workers and tourists entering and leaving the British territory, a rocky outcrop near the tip of southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Family members peek through the gates of a juvenile center in Tonacatepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, September 24, 2013. Six youths were killed in a fight at a prison for juvenile offenders outside the capital of El Salvador on Tuesday in...more
Family members peek through the gates of a juvenile center in Tonacatepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, September 24, 2013. Six youths were killed in a fight at a prison for juvenile offenders outside the capital of El Salvador on Tuesday in what authorities attributed to battles between rival gangs as a year-old truce falls apart. The six were strangled during a brawl at the prison in Tonacatepeque, which holds about 700 people, and preliminary evidence suggested they were members of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, gang, police officials said. Picture taken September 24, 2013 REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte (L), center fielder Andrew McCutchen (C) and right fielder Marlon Byrd (R) celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 8-2 during their MLB National League baseball game in Chicago, September 24, 2013....more
Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte (L), center fielder Andrew McCutchen (C) and right fielder Marlon Byrd (R) celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 8-2 during their MLB National League baseball game in Chicago, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Mary Italo mourns the death of her son Thomas Italo who was killed during the attack at the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the...more
Mary Italo mourns the death of her son Thomas Italo who was killed during the attack at the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how many more hostages may have died with the Somali Islamist attackers buried in the rubble. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Graffiti is chalked onto a hoarding in front of a disused building in London. The hoarding asks "Before I die I want to_." leaving pedestrians to finish off the sentence. Picture taken September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Graffiti is chalked onto a hoarding in front of a disused building in London. The hoarding asks "Before I die I want to_." leaving pedestrians to finish off the sentence. Picture taken September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.