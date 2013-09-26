Family members peek through the gates of a juvenile center in Tonacatepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, September 24, 2013. Six youths were killed in a fight at a prison for juvenile offenders outside the capital of El Salvador on Tuesday in what authorities attributed to battles between rival gangs as a year-old truce falls apart. The six were strangled during a brawl at the prison in Tonacatepeque, which holds about 700 people, and preliminary evidence suggested they were members of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, gang, police officials said. Picture taken September 24, 2013 REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez