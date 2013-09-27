Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 27, 2013 | 8:30am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>A general view shows central Moscow during sunset, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A general view shows central Moscow during sunset, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Friday, September 27, 2013

A general view shows central Moscow during sunset, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
1 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he arrives to speak about the Affordable Care Act at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he arrives to speak about the Affordable Care Act at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 27, 2013

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he arrives to speak about the Affordable Care Act at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
<p>A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, Syria, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, Syria, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Friday, September 27, 2013

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, Syria, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
3 / 24
<p>Iran's President Hassan Rohani laughs as he speaks during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society in New York, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Iran's President Hassan Rohani laughs as he speaks during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society in New York, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 27, 2013

Iran's President Hassan Rohani laughs as he speaks during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society in New York, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 24
<p>Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. Picture taken on July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. Picture taken on July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
<p>U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) prays with Rev. Rob Schenck (L) of the Christian Defense Coalition in front of the White House in Washington September 26, 2013. The event marked the one year anniversary of Saeed Abedini, an Iranian American pastor who is serving eight years in an Iranian prison. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) prays with Rev. Rob Schenck (L) of the Christian Defense Coalition in front of the White House in Washington September 26, 2013. The event marked the one year anniversary of Saeed Abedini, an Iranian American pastor who...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) prays with Rev. Rob Schenck (L) of the Christian Defense Coalition in front of the White House in Washington September 26, 2013. The event marked the one year anniversary of Saeed Abedini, an Iranian American pastor who is serving eight years in an Iranian prison. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
6 / 24
<p>A devotee leaps in trance while dancing with others to the beat of the drum at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan Sharif, in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A devotee leaps in trance while dancing with others to the beat of the drum at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan Sharif, in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, September 5, 2013. ...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

A devotee leaps in trance while dancing with others to the beat of the drum at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan Sharif, in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
7 / 24
<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, September 27, 2013

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 24
<p>A participant sits in a MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A participant sits in a MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin more

Friday, September 27, 2013

A participant sits in a MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
9 / 24
<p>An employee takes a nap in a shutdown electrolysis plant in Montenegro's Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica (KAP) aluminium factory in Podgorica September 9, 2013. In its heyday in the late 1970s, KAP supported the families of 5,000 workers. Now, with its workforce cut to a fifth, huge parts of the complex resemble a ghost town, blanketed in dust and suffocated by debts of more than 380 million euros ($513 million). Montenegro is now torn between a pressing need for economic stability and the political and social cost of closing down KAP. It's a choice faced by others in the Balkans: giving up a cherished, but ultimately unprofitable business model, spurred by financial necessity and hope of renewed prosperity within the European Union. The former Yugoslavia is littered with such industrial dinosaurs, deprived of the largesse of the late socialist leader Josip Broz Tito but kept on life-support by governments too scared to pull the plug. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic</p>

An employee takes a nap in a shutdown electrolysis plant in Montenegro's Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica (KAP) aluminium factory in Podgorica September 9, 2013. In its heyday in the late 1970s, KAP supported the families of 5,000 workers. Now, with...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

An employee takes a nap in a shutdown electrolysis plant in Montenegro's Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica (KAP) aluminium factory in Podgorica September 9, 2013. In its heyday in the late 1970s, KAP supported the families of 5,000 workers. Now, with its workforce cut to a fifth, huge parts of the complex resemble a ghost town, blanketed in dust and suffocated by debts of more than 380 million euros ($513 million). Montenegro is now torn between a pressing need for economic stability and the political and social cost of closing down KAP. It's a choice faced by others in the Balkans: giving up a cherished, but ultimately unprofitable business model, spurred by financial necessity and hope of renewed prosperity within the European Union. The former Yugoslavia is littered with such industrial dinosaurs, deprived of the largesse of the late socialist leader Josip Broz Tito but kept on life-support by governments too scared to pull the plug. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Close
10 / 24
<p>People practice free climbing on the wall of Belgrade's fortress Kalemegdan, Serbia, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People practice free climbing on the wall of Belgrade's fortress Kalemegdan, Serbia, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 27, 2013

People practice free climbing on the wall of Belgrade's fortress Kalemegdan, Serbia, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
11 / 24
<p>A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various camping caravans in vintage style, two former railway Pullman coaches and four U.S. Airstream trailers all with shared washrooms. The prices of the 120 beds in the 1600 square meter indoor complex range from 22 to 69 euros per night. Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. The...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various camping caravans in vintage style, two former railway Pullman coaches and four U.S. Airstream trailers all with shared washrooms. The prices of the 120 beds in the 1600 square meter indoor complex range from 22 to 69 euros per night. Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
12 / 24
<p>Soldiers stand on the remains of a house that was burnt down during pre-election communal violence in the Taouyah neighbourhood of Guinea's capital Conakry, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard</p>

Soldiers stand on the remains of a house that was burnt down during pre-election communal violence in the Taouyah neighbourhood of Guinea's capital Conakry, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Friday, September 27, 2013

Soldiers stand on the remains of a house that was burnt down during pre-election communal violence in the Taouyah neighbourhood of Guinea's capital Conakry, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Close
13 / 24
<p>A member of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) helps a fellow rebel drink water after they surrendered to the government soldiers, as they wait to be fingerprinted at a police station in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines, September 26, 2013. The death toll from more than two weeks of fighting between the government soldiers and the rebels reached 173 people and the fighting displaced more than 109,000 people, according to the police. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A member of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) helps a fellow rebel drink water after they surrendered to the government soldiers, as they wait to be fingerprinted at a police station in Zamboanga city, in southern...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

A member of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) helps a fellow rebel drink water after they surrendered to the government soldiers, as they wait to be fingerprinted at a police station in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines, September 26, 2013. The death toll from more than two weeks of fighting between the government soldiers and the rebels reached 173 people and the fighting displaced more than 109,000 people, according to the police. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 24
<p>An earthquake survivor searches for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

An earthquake survivor searches for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed more

Friday, September 27, 2013

An earthquake survivor searches for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
15 / 24
<p>Jay Grey (L), 21, and his sister Vicky, 22, wait outside their roadside double-decker cafe, the Red Bus Cafe, along the A64 near Thorner, northern England August 23, 2013. Snack vans can be found in lay-bys along main roads across Britain, offering motorists and other passers-by a cheap, independent alternative to conventional service stations. They can take the form of trailers, little vans, caravans or even converted buses, which tempt customers with hearty food including traditional "Full English" breakfasts, burgers and cups of tea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Jay Grey (L), 21, and his sister Vicky, 22, wait outside their roadside double-decker cafe, the Red Bus Cafe, along the A64 near Thorner, northern England August 23, 2013. Snack vans can be found in lay-bys along main roads across Britain, offering...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Jay Grey (L), 21, and his sister Vicky, 22, wait outside their roadside double-decker cafe, the Red Bus Cafe, along the A64 near Thorner, northern England August 23, 2013. Snack vans can be found in lay-bys along main roads across Britain, offering motorists and other passers-by a cheap, independent alternative to conventional service stations. They can take the form of trailers, little vans, caravans or even converted buses, which tempt customers with hearty food including traditional "Full English" breakfasts, burgers and cups of tea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
16 / 24
<p>Relatives of Haj pilgrims wave in the rain, as they see off their relatives who are leaving Ahmedabad for Mecca in Saudi Arabia to take part in the annual religious Haj pilgrimage, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Relatives of Haj pilgrims wave in the rain, as they see off their relatives who are leaving Ahmedabad for Mecca in Saudi Arabia to take part in the annual religious Haj pilgrimage, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, September 27, 2013

Relatives of Haj pilgrims wave in the rain, as they see off their relatives who are leaving Ahmedabad for Mecca in Saudi Arabia to take part in the annual religious Haj pilgrimage, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
17 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run away from an explosion from what activists say was an airstrike from warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Abo Bakr (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run away from an explosion from what activists say was an airstrike from warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Abo Bakr (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters run away from an explosion from what activists say was an airstrike from warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Abo Bakr (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
18 / 24
<p>Malala Yousafzai (R) waves as she receives the "Leadership in Civil Society" award from Rania Al Abdullah, the Queen of Jordan at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Malala Yousafzai (R) waves as she receives the "Leadership in Civil Society" award from Rania Al Abdullah, the Queen of Jordan at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 27, 2013

Malala Yousafzai (R) waves as she receives the "Leadership in Civil Society" award from Rania Al Abdullah, the Queen of Jordan at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 24
<p>An Indian police officer crouches next to the body of a man killed in a militant attack against a police station in Hiranagar, Kathua district September 26, 2013. Militants dressed in Indian army uniforms killed at least eight people in attacks on an Indian police station and army camp near the Pakistan border on Thursday, triggering calls to cancel talks between the rival nations' leaders. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An Indian police officer crouches next to the body of a man killed in a militant attack against a police station in Hiranagar, Kathua district September 26, 2013. Militants dressed in Indian army uniforms killed at least eight people in attacks on an...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

An Indian police officer crouches next to the body of a man killed in a militant attack against a police station in Hiranagar, Kathua district September 26, 2013. Militants dressed in Indian army uniforms killed at least eight people in attacks on an Indian police station and army camp near the Pakistan border on Thursday, triggering calls to cancel talks between the rival nations' leaders. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 24
<p>The signature reading "Napoleon" written by the aide of late French Emperor Napoleon weeks before his death is seen on documents coming from a private collection of eight codicils dictated by the incapacitated Emperor and displayed in Paris, September 26, 2013. Following his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, Napoleon was exiled to the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena where he lived out his days and died on May 5, 1821. The documents to be auctioned come from a private collection and are two of eight codicils to the emperor's will, most of which are kept at the French national archives. The documents themselves are currently being housed in a book shop in central Paris but will go under the hammer on November 6th and are expected to fetch between 80,000 and 120,000 euros. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

The signature reading "Napoleon" written by the aide of late French Emperor Napoleon weeks before his death is seen on documents coming from a private collection of eight codicils dictated by the incapacitated Emperor and displayed in Paris,...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

The signature reading "Napoleon" written by the aide of late French Emperor Napoleon weeks before his death is seen on documents coming from a private collection of eight codicils dictated by the incapacitated Emperor and displayed in Paris, September 26, 2013. Following his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, Napoleon was exiled to the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena where he lived out his days and died on May 5, 1821. The documents to be auctioned come from a private collection and are two of eight codicils to the emperor's will, most of which are kept at the French national archives. The documents themselves are currently being housed in a book shop in central Paris but will go under the hammer on November 6th and are expected to fetch between 80,000 and 120,000 euros. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
21 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are seated during a meeting of the foreign ministers representing the permanent five member countries of the United Nations Security Council, including Germany, at UN Headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are seated during a meeting of the foreign ministers representing the permanent five member countries of the United Nations Security Council, including Germany, at UN...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are seated during a meeting of the foreign ministers representing the permanent five member countries of the United Nations Security Council, including Germany, at UN Headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
22 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, September 27, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
23 / 24
<p>A boy plays in a Chinese traditional pavilion next to an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. The 18-metre-high (59 ft.) inflatable sculpture will be displayed at the historic tourist attraction for a month, local media reported. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A boy plays in a Chinese traditional pavilion next to an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. The 18-metre-high (59 ft.) inflatable sculpture will be displayed at the...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

A boy plays in a Chinese traditional pavilion next to an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. The 18-metre-high (59 ft.) inflatable sculpture will be displayed at the historic tourist attraction for a month, local media reported. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 26 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 25 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Sep 24 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast