A man walks towards a flooded pavilion by the overflowing West Lake after Typhoon Fitow hit Hangzhou, Zhejiang province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Afghan National Army female officers watch a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Young musicians mourn after a mass for a 12-year-old boy and his father, victims of a monster truck accident, at a church in Chihuahua, Mexico, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A view of a protest supporting a teachers' strike outside of the Municipal Assembly in Rio de Janeiro, October 7, 2013. The protest is to demand changes in the public state and municipal education system. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Italian police take pictures of migrants as they arrive with a group that includes Syrian and Palestinian refugees at Catania harbour in the island of Sicily, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Brazil's National Congress headquarters is illuminated with pink lights as lightning is seen in Brasilia, October 8, 2013. The main buildings of Brasilia are illuminated in pink as part of 'Pink October', a campaign that recognizes and celebrates...more
A customer stands outside The Churchill Arms pub in central London, October 8, 2013. The 18th century public house has twice won the "London in Bloom" competition for its floral displays and hanging baskets which adorn the outside. REUTERS/Toby...more
An internally displaced secondary school student reviews her coursework at the Abu Shouq camp in El- Fashir in North Darfur, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Furloughed Americorps employee Jeffrey Wismer sits alone on the Washington Mall October 8, 2013, as he calls on congress to end the government shut down. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa...more
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner speaks to the press following a House Republican party meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Widows, media personnel and members of a non-governmental organization travel on a boat on their way to visit the Belur temple ahead of the Durga Puja festival on the outskirts of Kolkata October 8, 2013.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters try to control a fire inside a garment factory in the Bangladeshi town of Gazipur, north of the capital Dhaka October 9, 2013. Nine employees including three company managers died in the blaze that originated in the knitting section of...more
A guard stands on the roof top of a flattened house in Zontecomapa, in Guerrero, Mexico, October 6, 2013. Over 3000 houses were destroyed or damaged in the region in last month's torrential rains caused by tropical storms Ingrid and Manuel. At least...more
Residents make their way along a seaside street as waves surge past the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Danas in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The gates of a school bus yard are locked after drivers walked off the job in the morning in Boston, October 8, 2013. Boston Mayor Thomas Menino vowed to punish school bus drivers who walked off the job on Tuesday in a labor action the city contended...more
A couple takes picture of a man standing inside Zhang Zhaohui's art installation "You and Me" during the 2013 Beijing 798 Art Festival at the 798 Art Zone in Beijing, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester calling for comprehensive immigration reform is detained outside the U.S. Capital Building in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A girl holds a doll while standing in the entrance of a makeshift tent and her temporary home in Malinaltepec, in Guerrero state, Mexico, October 7, 2013. Some 270 families whose houses were destroyed or damaged in last month's torrential rains...more
Belgian physicist Francois Englert reacts as he appears at the balcony of his house in Brussels October 8, 2013, after he and Britain's Peter Higgs won the 2013 Nobel prize for physics. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Maira Jumbo, who holds dual citizenship in Spain and Ecuador, reacts next to her husband Francisco Masiche as they wait for the judicial commission before learning that their family's eviction had been suspended, at their home in Madrid, Spain,...more
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are stopped by police outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit during a protest in New Delhi, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A bronze sculpture, by Cuban sculptor Rafael Avila, depicting revolutionary leader Che Guevara is illuminated on the facade of the Cuban Interior Ministry (MININT) in Havana's Revolution Square October 7, 2013. Forty-six years after he was captured...more
Residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
