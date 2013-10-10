Students open the top of a newly-made fuel-efficient vehicle on a street inside Hunan University after a test drive in Changsha, Hunan province October 8, 2013. A group of students at Hunan University designed and made the 2.85-metre-long innovative vehicle, which travels up to a maximum speed of 60km/h (37m/h), in six months with the cost of about 50,000 yuan ($8,168). The fuel-efficient vehicle, which is about 50 kilogram (110 lb) in weight, is able to travel 100 kilometres (62 miles) with one litre of gasoline, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer