Editor's choice
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tyres and other objects are...more
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. Tyres and other objects are set on fire to provide cover from the snipers. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid gathers with other Democratic Party senate members and Washington D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid gathers with other Democratic Party senate members and Washington D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
University of Southern California professor Arieh Warshel talks on the phone with Israeli President Shimon Peres as he sits with his wife Tami Warshel after hearing he won the Nobel chemistry prize in Los Angeles, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more
University of Southern California professor Arieh Warshel talks on the phone with Israeli President Shimon Peres as he sits with his wife Tami Warshel after hearing he won the Nobel chemistry prize in Los Angeles, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks down after feeding pigeons from his window in central Madrid, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man looks down after feeding pigeons from his window in central Madrid, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aaron Hernandez, former player for the NFL's New England Patriots football team, stands in handcuffs during a court appearance at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, October 9, 2013, in connection with the death of...more
Aaron Hernandez, former player for the NFL's New England Patriots football team, stands in handcuffs during a court appearance at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, October 9, 2013, in connection with the death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in June. Hernandez, who was a rising star in the NFL before his arrest and release by the Patriots, has pleaded not guilty. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A firefighter inspects a burnt garment factory after a fire in the Bangladeshi town of Gazipur, north of Dhaka October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
A firefighter inspects a burnt garment factory after a fire in the Bangladeshi town of Gazipur, north of Dhaka October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
A member of the Saudi security forces stands guard during a military parade in preparation for the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of the Saudi security forces stands guard during a military parade in preparation for the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker cleans up a pool inside the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A worker cleans up a pool inside the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Alan Bramham poses for pictures with autumn coloured virginia creeper covering his Grade 11 listed Hail Mill windmil in Howden, northern England, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Alan Bramham poses for pictures with autumn coloured virginia creeper covering his Grade 11 listed Hail Mill windmil in Howden, northern England, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Glenn Greenwald (R), American journalist who first published the documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, reacts beside his partner David Miranda as he testifies in front of the Brazilian Federal Senate's Parliamentary Inquiry...more
Glenn Greenwald (R), American journalist who first published the documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, reacts beside his partner David Miranda as he testifies in front of the Brazilian Federal Senate's Parliamentary Inquiry Committee, established to investigate allegations of spying by United States on Brazil, in Brasilia, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff participates in a session to honour the 25th anniversary of the promulgation of the Brazilian Federal Constitution at the National Congress in Brasilia, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff participates in a session to honour the 25th anniversary of the promulgation of the Brazilian Federal Constitution at the National Congress in Brasilia, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tunnel workers work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Tunnel workers work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Students open the top of a newly-made fuel-efficient vehicle on a street inside Hunan University after a test drive in Changsha, Hunan province October 8, 2013. A group of students at Hunan University designed and made the 2.85-metre-long innovative...more
Students open the top of a newly-made fuel-efficient vehicle on a street inside Hunan University after a test drive in Changsha, Hunan province October 8, 2013. A group of students at Hunan University designed and made the 2.85-metre-long innovative vehicle, which travels up to a maximum speed of 60km/h (37m/h), in six months with the cost of about 50,000 yuan ($8,168). The fuel-efficient vehicle, which is about 50 kilogram (110 lb) in weight, is able to travel 100 kilometres (62 miles) with one litre of gasoline, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman leaves a voting booth during the presidential elections at a polling station in Baku, Azberbaijan, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman leaves a voting booth during the presidential elections at a polling station in Baku, Azberbaijan, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A vendor holds garlands of marigold flowers as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor holds garlands of marigold flowers as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany signs his autograph for a fan after speaking at an event at Nissan Motor Co's global headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany signs his autograph for a fan after speaking at an event at Nissan Motor Co's global headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Postal worker Glenn Gray passes a piece of public art, depicting a sliding house in a residential road in Margate, southern England, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Postal worker Glenn Gray passes a piece of public art, depicting a sliding house in a residential road in Margate, southern England, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama applauds after announcing his nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve at the White House in Washington, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama applauds after announcing his nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve at the White House in Washington, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Martin Karplus speaks on the phone after winning the 2013 Nobel Prize for chemistry, at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Martin Karplus speaks on the phone after winning the 2013 Nobel Prize for chemistry, at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.