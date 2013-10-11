Editor's choice
An empty speaker's lectern is seen in the rain outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City July 9, 2013. Gaza's sandy beach is a favourite spot for locals to relax, especially as most residents cannot afford holidays outside the enclave. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha more
Residents ride on a motorcycle with their belongings past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man and his wife transports their three-month-old baby in a child's bathtub, as residents paddle a makeshift raft past them, on a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Yuyao, Zhejiang province, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A woman has her face covered with a scarf as she walks along a street on a windy day in central Beijing, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) speaks to the media with other Republican House members in Washington, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A protester giving only her first name as Nancy holds up a sign calling for an end to the U.S. government shut down on Capitol Hill, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. The dock workers at Mogadishu's port have to carry cargo on their backs to clear berths for the ships...more
Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. The dock workers at Mogadishu's port have to carry cargo on their backs to clear berths for the ships waiting out at sea. The dilapidated facility has no functioning cranes and the vessels must use their own gear to unload once they make it in. Yet the port is one of the Somali government's main sources of revenue, despite minimal investment over the years. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Spain's Education and Culture Minister Jose Ignacio Wert gestures during a parliamentary session to vote on his education reform bill in Madrid, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Kindergartners perform during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan arrives at the headquarters of the Prime Minister's Office in Tripoli, October 10, 2013. Zeidan was seized and held for several hours on Thursday by former rebel militiamen angry at the weekend capture by U.S....more
Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan arrives at the headquarters of the Prime Minister's Office in Tripoli, October 10, 2013. Zeidan was seized and held for several hours on Thursday by former rebel militiamen angry at the weekend capture by U.S. special forces of a Libyan al Qaeda suspect in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Women carry portraits of General Vo Nguyen Giap while lining up on the way to his house to pay homage to him in Hanoi, Vietnam, October 10, 2013. Thousands of people around the country lined up several kilometers long on a street as they try to pay...more
Women carry portraits of General Vo Nguyen Giap while lining up on the way to his house to pay homage to him in Hanoi, Vietnam, October 10, 2013. Thousands of people around the country lined up several kilometers long on a street as they try to pay respect to Giap, the self-taught Vietnamese general who masterminded the defeats of France and the United States to become one of the 20th century's most notable military commanders. Giap died on October 4, 2013. He was 102. REUTERS/Kham
Makeup artists Kamila Wysocka and Alexis Jackson from Florida point at another costumed person as they eat dinner in their zombie makeup at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Free Syrian Army fighters point at a MIG fighter jet as one of them aims an anti-aircraft gun towards the sky in Deir al-Zor, Syria, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out...more
Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a canvas. Granato sends each customer of his artwork a video that demonstrates how he has made the painting they have bought, and explains that the paints he uses do not hurt his eyes. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Slaughtered pigs hang inside a cold room at the Santacarnes slaughterhouse in Santarem, Portugal, October 10, 2013. The Santacarnes slaughterhouse, which started business in 1992, currently has 60 employees who can slaughter around 200 pigs or 45...more
Slaughtered pigs hang inside a cold room at the Santacarnes slaughterhouse in Santarem, Portugal, October 10, 2013. The Santacarnes slaughterhouse, which started business in 1992, currently has 60 employees who can slaughter around 200 pigs or 45 cows per hour. In 2012, the Santacarnes slaughterhouse butchered around 36,500 animals. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Specialized technicians from the U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center's Chemical Biological Application and Risk Reduction (CBARR) Business Unit work on the Field Deployable Hydrolysis System (FDHS), a new Department of Defense elimination...more
Specialized technicians from the U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center's Chemical Biological Application and Risk Reduction (CBARR) Business Unit work on the Field Deployable Hydrolysis System (FDHS), a new Department of Defense elimination technology designed to neutralize bulk amount of known chemical warfare agents and their precursors, in an undated photo. The Pentagon is suggesting the world's chemical weapons watchdog use a U.S.-made mobile destruction unit in Syria to neutralise the country's toxic stockpile, officials told Reuters. REUTERS/The U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center
Participants in coordinated colours take part during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
China's Chen Jianxin sprints to the finish line next to Japan's Keisuke Nozawa during the men's 4x400m relay final at the 6th East Asian Games in Tianjin municipality, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Venezuelan honor guard march out during a change of guard at the mausoleum of independence hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas, Venezuela, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
