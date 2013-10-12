Editors Choice

Weapons investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen in a frame grab from video as they are congratulated by Julian Tangaere (L), head of the OPCW mission to Syria, inside their Damascus hotel after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize, October 11, 2013. The global chemical weapons watchdog charged with overseeing destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile during a civil war won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The OPCW, a relatively small organisation with a modest budget, dispatched its experts after a sarin gas attack killed more than 1,400 people in August. Their deployment, supported by the United Nations, helped avert a U.S. strike against President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/OPCW/UNTV/HANDOUT