Editors Choice

Palestinian protesters hurl rocks at Israeli soldiers during clashes in Betunia, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Red carpet is removed after Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra welcomed China's Premier Li Keqiang during a ceremony at the government house in Bangkok October 11, 2013. Li is visiting Thailand from October 11 to 13. REUTERS/Damir Sagoli more
Police detain a supporter of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, as he tries to stop a vehicle from carrying Naidu to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. Naidu was on an indefinite hunger strike since Monday...more
Police detain a supporter of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, as he tries to stop a vehicle from carrying Naidu to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. Naidu was on an indefinite hunger strike since Monday against the creation of Telangana state, according to local media. Two Indian ministers resigned last week over a cabinet decision to create the new state out of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a growing hub for Western IT giants. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict...more
Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Weapons investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen in a frame grab from video as they are congratulated by Julian Tangaere (L), head of the OPCW mission to Syria, inside their Damascus hotel after the...more
Weapons investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen in a frame grab from video as they are congratulated by Julian Tangaere (L), head of the OPCW mission to Syria, inside their Damascus hotel after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize, October 11, 2013. The global chemical weapons watchdog charged with overseeing destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile during a civil war won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The OPCW, a relatively small organisation with a modest budget, dispatched its experts after a sarin gas attack killed more than 1,400 people in August. Their deployment, supported by the United Nations, helped avert a U.S. strike against President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/OPCW/UNTV/HANDOUT
U.S. pro-migration activists hold candles and pictures of late Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez through the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales October 10, 2013. The 16-year-old Rodriguez was shot from behind by the U.S....more
U.S. pro-migration activists hold candles and pictures of late Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez through the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Nogales October 10, 2013. The 16-year-old Rodriguez was shot from behind by the U.S. Border Patrol at least seven times on October 10, 2012 after allegedly throwing rocks at agents while on the Mexican side of the border, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Picture taken October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo
Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the prime minister's office in Tripoli October 11, 2013. Zeidan said on Friday former rebels who abducted him briefly were part of an attempted "coup" by his...more
Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the prime minister's office in Tripoli October 11, 2013. Zeidan said on Friday former rebels who abducted him briefly were part of an attempted "coup" by his opponents in the country's legislature, accusing them of seeking to undermine his government. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Malta's goalkeeper Justin Haber (L) clears a Czech Republic's attack during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian close to the scene where Sariya Ofer, a retired Israeli army officer was killed in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Brosh Habika in the Jordan Valley October 11, 2013. Ofer was killed and his wife injured in...more
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian close to the scene where Sariya Ofer, a retired Israeli army officer was killed in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Brosh Habika in the Jordan Valley October 11, 2013. Ofer was killed and his wife injured in what appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said on Friday. Israeli government ministers branded it a terror attack and some urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull out of peace talks with the Palestinians. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu/JINIPIX
A photographer takes pictures of artist Cang Xin's artwork "Communication", as part of Christie's "Thinking Big" auction on display in London October 11, 2013. "Thinking Big" is an exhibition and auction of contemporary monumental sculptures held in...more
A photographer takes pictures of artist Cang Xin's artwork "Communication", as part of Christie's "Thinking Big" auction on display in London October 11, 2013. "Thinking Big" is an exhibition and auction of contemporary monumental sculptures held in conjunction with the Saatchi Gallery, which will be auctioned in London on October 17, according to a news release. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with Britain's Prince Andrew after receiving the Chatham House Prize at Banqueting House in central London, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than...more
A costumed fan plays the accordion outside New York's Comic-Con convention October 11, 2013. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on Manhattan's West side and has grown into one of the largest cons drawing an expected 120,000 fans . REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes off in a helicopter after arriving on an unannounced visit to meet with Afghan President Hamid Karzai, in Kabul October 11, 2013. Kerry arrived in Afghanistan on Friday to advance negotiations with President...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes off in a helicopter after arriving on an unannounced visit to meet with Afghan President Hamid Karzai, in Kabul October 11, 2013. Kerry arrived in Afghanistan on Friday to advance negotiations with President Hamid Karzai on a bilateral security pact which have hit a wall over two issues that have become deal breakers for the Afghan government. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Members of the "Shabab al-Huda" battalion, operating under the Free Syrian Army, get briefed before what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, October 9, 2013. Picture...more
Members of the "Shabab al-Huda" battalion, operating under the Free Syrian Army, get briefed before what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, October 9, 2013. Picture taken October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany
Girls attend lessons at a school in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Visitors are reflected in mirrors inside an installation at the contemporary design festival Designblok 2013 in Prague October 11, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Portugal's Hugo Almeida controls a ball in front of Israel's Sheran Yeini during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A tourist (R) reacts as U.S. Representative Paul Ryan walks in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 11, 2013. President Barack Obama and congressional Republican leaders worked to end their fiscal impasse on Friday, but struggled to...more
A tourist (R) reacts as U.S. Representative Paul Ryan walks in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 11, 2013. President Barack Obama and congressional Republican leaders worked to end their fiscal impasse on Friday, but struggled to strike a deal on the details for a short-term reopening of the federal government and an increase in the U.S. debt limit. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man dressed as Superman smiles at patient Joao Bertola, 2, and his father, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 11, 2013. Two costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital, and met with patients. Brazil...more
A man dressed as Superman smiles at patient Joao Bertola, 2, and his father, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 11, 2013. Two costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital, and met with patients. Brazil celebrates Children's Day on October 12. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Palestinian woman shops at a market before Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Portugal's Hugo Almeida (R) fights for the ball with Israel's goalkeeper Dudu Aouate (L) and Tal Ben Haim during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Muslim pilgrims pray atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. Mount Thor marks the start of the journey of the Prophet Mohammad and his companion Abu Bakr Al-Sadeeq from Mecca to Medina. It houses...more
Muslim pilgrims pray atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage October 11, 2013. Mount Thor marks the start of the journey of the Prophet Mohammad and his companion Abu Bakr Al-Sadeeq from Mecca to Medina. It houses Thor cave where Prophet Mohammed is believed to have hid from the people of Quraish before his Hijra (migration) to Medina. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A protester stands atop a fountain in front of Qubba Palace in Cairo October 11, 2013. Thousands of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's supporters protested on Friday in the capital Cairo, the second biggest city of Alexandria and other coastal...more
A protester stands atop a fountain in front of Qubba Palace in Cairo October 11, 2013. Thousands of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's supporters protested on Friday in the capital Cairo, the second biggest city of Alexandria and other coastal and Nile Delta towns, security sources said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A devotee of "Chao Pho Kuan U Shrine" runs on burning charcoal as he performs a fire-walking ceremony during celebrations for the vegetarian festival in Phang Nga October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict...more
A devotee of "Chao Pho Kuan U Shrine" runs on burning charcoal as he performs a fire-walking ceremony during celebrations for the vegetarian festival in Phang Nga October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
