Editor's Choice

Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed. Cyclone Phailin was expected to dissipate within 36 hours, losing momentum on Sunday as it headed inland after making landfall from the Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) that ripped apart tens of thousands of thatched huts, mangled power lines and tore down trees. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi