Editor's Choice

Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the haj pilgrimage by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, on God's command. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man runs after an anti-government protester set fire to a police car after a protest supporting a teachers strike in Rio de Janeiro October 15, 2013. The protest demanded changes in the public state and municipal education system. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul in the village of Stankov, near the south Bohemian town of Trebon October 15, 2013. Carp harvest starts in October ahead of the forthcoming Christmas season. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul in the village of Stankov, near the south Bohemian town of Trebon October 15, 2013. Carp harvest starts in October ahead of the forthcoming Christmas season. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Anti-fascist demonstrators shout as the hearse carrying the coffin of Nazi war criminal Erich Priebke arrives in Albano Laziale near Rome on October 15, 2013. Italians shouted abuse and kicked Priebke's hearse at his funeral ceremony on Tuesday, held near Rome despite attempts by the local mayor to prevent it. Former German SS officer Erich Priebke had been serving a life sentence under house arrest in Rome for his role in the killing of 335 civilians in 1944 in caves near the capital, one of Italy's worst wartime massacres. Priebke, who died last week aged 100, never apologised. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A woman takes a picture of an artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy at Lower Manhattan in New York City, October 15, 2013. Art collectors and tourists in New York got a bargain during the weekend when British graffiti artist Banksy, whose work is expected to fetch upwards of $150,000 at an auction later this year, sold paintings at a pop-up stall in Central Park for $60. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Men react as they struggle against a strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. A once-in-a-decade typhoon threatened Japan on Tuesday, disrupting travel and shipping and forcing precautions to be taken at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed. Cyclone Phailin was expected to dissipate within 36 hours, losing momentum on Sunday as it headed inland after making landfall from the Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) that ripped apart tens of thousands of thatched huts, mangled power lines and tore down trees. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bosnia soccer national team fans celebrate their 2014 World Cup qualifying match victory over Lithuania, in Sarajevo October 15, 2013. Bosnia secured a place in next year's World Cup finals when they beat Lithuania 1-0 to clinch top spot in Group G on Tuesday. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Free Syrian Army fighters in a building look up after hearing a MIG fighter jet in Deir al-Zor October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters in a building look up after hearing a MIG fighter jet in Deir al-Zor October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Veterans of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers 2nd Battalion march towards parliament in protest against their regiment's disbandment in central London, October 15, 2013. The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers has been disbanded in recent cuts to the defence budget. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Jewish worshippers board a bus next to a section of the controversial Israeli barrier after visiting Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem October 15, 2013. Jewish worshippers visited and prayed at the tomb of the biblical matriarch Rachel on Tuesday, marking what they believe to be the anniversary of her death. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Women shade themselves from sunlight while sitting on a bench during their tour of the Forbidden City in Beijing October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women shade themselves from sunlight while sitting on a bench during their tour of the Forbidden City in Beijing October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The collapsed facade of the Holy Trinity Parish in Loay Town is seen after an earthquake struck Bohol province, central Philippines, October 15, 2013. A powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 struck islands popular with tourists in the Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least 74 people, some as they prayed in a centuries-old church, and causing widespread damage to infrastructure, officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. House of Representatives staff and security wait outside a closed-door Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. A month of combat in the U.S. Congress over government spending showed signs on Monday of giving way to a Senate deal to reopen shuttered federal agencies and prevent an economically damaging default on federal debt. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the Flying Dubs, an acrobatic dunk team of the Golden State Warriors, performs before their NBA Global Game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Beijing, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A member of the Flying Dubs, an acrobatic dunk team of the Golden State Warriors, performs before their NBA Global Game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Beijing, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Medical workers work to revive a newly-born baby boy at a covered court after hospital patients were evacuated following an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines, October 15, 2013. A strong earthquake measuring 7.2 struck islands popular with tourists in the Philippines on Tuesday killing at least 20 people, some while praying in a centuries-old church, officials said. The baby survived. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army based on a western model. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich declared on Monday that Ukrainian Armed Forces will call the last conscript in October. The last call will be for 11,000 people. Ukraine's Armed Forces has about 180,000 people. Kiev plans to cut its armed forces to 122,000 people in the next five years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A teacher (2nd L) adjusts the position of a student as a group of first graders practise at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, October 15, 2013. The daily schedule for young gymnasts in the school includes literacy and general knowledge classes in the morning and athletic training in the afternoon. REUTERS/William Hong
A member of an Islamic sect An-Nadzir shouts, "God is great" during an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Mawang Lake in Gowa regency, Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, October 14, 2013. Members of the small sect called An-Nadzir colour their hair, live a basic life of farming and fishing, condemn militancy of any kind, and believe in salvation without discrimination and living in peace with others. Pictures taken October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Nguyen Thi Linh stands among debris of her home, which collapsed due to Typhoon Nari, in Vietnam's central Quang Nam province, October 15, 2013. Typhoon Nari knocked down trees and damaged hundreds of houses in central Vietnam early on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, state media said. More than 122,000 people had been moved to safe ground in several provinces, including Quang Nam and Danang city, by late Monday before the typhoon arrived, the official Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported. REUTERS/Duc Hien
Slovenia's goalkeeper Samir Handanovic attempts to punch the ball away as Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi (C) jumps for a header with Slovenia's Jasmin Kurtic (R) during their 2014 World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match at the Stade de Suisse in Bern October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
England's Wayne Rooney (L) heads the ball to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Poland at Wembley Stadium in London October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
England's Wayne Rooney (L) heads the ball to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Poland at Wembley Stadium in London October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Fans of Bosnia's national soccer team celebrate their 2014 World Cup qualifying match victory over Lithuania, in Sarajevo October 15, 2013. Bosnia secured a place in next year's World Cup finals when they beat Lithuania 1-0 to clinch top spot in Group G on Tuesday. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
