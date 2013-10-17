Editor's Choice

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny embraces his wife Yulia after the announcement of the verdict at a court building in Kirov, October 16, 2013. A Russian court on Wednesday upheld the theft conviction against Navalny but suspended his five-year prison sentence, meaning the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin will not be jailed. Navalny was convicted in July of organising the theft of 16 million roubles ($500,000) from a timber firm in 2009. He had appealed the verdict and sentence, contending the case against him was fabricated and politically motivated. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov