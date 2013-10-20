Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 20, 2013 | 1:45am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>One of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, is carried on the shoulders of his son upon his arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

One of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, is carried on the shoulders of his son upon his arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Sunday, October 20, 2013

One of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, is carried on the shoulders of his son upon his arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
1 / 23
<p>Protesters clash with Guardia di Finanza during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Protesters clash with Guardia di Finanza during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Protesters clash with Guardia di Finanza during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
2 / 23
<p>Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown (L) and Timothy O'Shea, vice-chancellor and principal of The University of Edinburgh, poses with Malala Yousafzai after she received an Honorary Degree of Master of Arts from Edinburgh University at the inaugural meeting of the Global Citizenship Commission in the McEwan Hall at the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown (L) and Timothy O'Shea, vice-chancellor and principal of The University of Edinburgh, poses with Malala Yousafzai after she received an Honorary Degree of Master of Arts from Edinburgh University at the inaugural...more

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown (L) and Timothy O'Shea, vice-chancellor and principal of The University of Edinburgh, poses with Malala Yousafzai after she received an Honorary Degree of Master of Arts from Edinburgh University at the inaugural meeting of the Global Citizenship Commission in the McEwan Hall at the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
3 / 23
<p>A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest organised by the CGTP union in Lisbon October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest organised by the CGTP union in Lisbon October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest organised by the CGTP union in Lisbon October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
4 / 23
<p>A little girl walks past performers wearing 19th century French military uniform at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A little girl walks past performers wearing 19th century French military uniform at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A little girl walks past performers wearing 19th century French military uniform at a bivouac camp for the reenactment of the Battle of the Nations in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 23
<p>Mahindra Moto3 rider Miguel Oliveira of Portugal crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Mahindra Moto3 rider Miguel Oliveira of Portugal crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Mahindra Moto3 rider Miguel Oliveira of Portugal crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
6 / 23
<p>Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shoots and scores a goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Bastia at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shoots and scores a goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Bastia at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shoots and scores a goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Bastia at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 23
<p>A member of Greenpeace is covered in mock oil made from molasses as she performs an interpretation of the ballet the Dying Swan during a protest in front of the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A member of Greenpeace is covered in mock oil made from molasses as she performs an interpretation of the ballet the Dying Swan during a protest in front of the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A member of Greenpeace is covered in mock oil made from molasses as she performs an interpretation of the ballet the Dying Swan during a protest in front of the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
8 / 23
<p>Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets the audience at an event to endorse Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe (R) at The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets the audience at an event to endorse Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe (R) at The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri...more

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets the audience at an event to endorse Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe (R) at The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
9 / 23
<p>Egyptian security personnel and residents check the site of an explosion in Ismailia, around 120km (75 miles) east of Cairo, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Egyptian security personnel and residents check the site of an explosion in Ismailia, around 120km (75 miles) east of Cairo, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Egyptian security personnel and residents check the site of an explosion in Ismailia, around 120km (75 miles) east of Cairo, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 23
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a hole in a wall in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a hole in a wall in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he sneaks a look out of a hole in a wall in Aleppo October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molham Barakat

Close
11 / 23
<p>Reverend Ceejay Agbayani, the founding pastor of Christian Church Inc, officiates the same-sex wedding of Marcel Hampac (in tuxedo) and Maria Cecilia Lumor in Lucena town, Quezon province, south of Manila, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Reverend Ceejay Agbayani, the founding pastor of Christian Church Inc, officiates the same-sex wedding of Marcel Hampac (in tuxedo) and Maria Cecilia Lumor in Lucena town, Quezon province, south of Manila, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco more

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Reverend Ceejay Agbayani, the founding pastor of Christian Church Inc, officiates the same-sex wedding of Marcel Hampac (in tuxedo) and Maria Cecilia Lumor in Lucena town, Quezon province, south of Manila, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
12 / 23
<p>Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed performs during a "Peace Concert" organised by a youth organisation in Kabul October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed performs during a "Peace Concert" organised by a youth organisation in Kabul October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed performs during a "Peace Concert" organised by a youth organisation in Kabul October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
13 / 23
<p>Sunderland's goalkeeper Keiren Westwood saves a shot at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Sunderland's goalkeeper Keiren Westwood saves a shot at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Sunderland's goalkeeper Keiren Westwood saves a shot at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
14 / 23
<p>A police officer walks down a lane while on duty in Male October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A police officer walks down a lane while on duty in Male October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A police officer walks down a lane while on duty in Male October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
15 / 23
<p>Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o's shot flies over Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall for his team's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o's shot flies over Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall for his team's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o's shot flies over Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall for his team's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
16 / 23
<p>Police officers inspect the scene of a plane crash in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 19, 2013. A small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board, a fire brigade spokesman said. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

Police officers inspect the scene of a plane crash in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 19, 2013. A small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board, a fire brigade spokesman said....more

Sunday, October 20, 2013

Police officers inspect the scene of a plane crash in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 19, 2013. A small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board, a fire brigade spokesman said. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Close
17 / 23
<p>A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A worker wields a hammer at a demolition site in front of new residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 23
<p>People gather in front of the town hall, where sunlight is reflected by giant mirrors (top) erected on the mountainside, in the Norwegian industrial town of Rjukan, some 150 km west of Oslo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix</p>

People gather in front of the town hall, where sunlight is reflected by giant mirrors (top) erected on the mountainside, in the Norwegian industrial town of Rjukan, some 150 km west of Oslo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix

Sunday, October 20, 2013

People gather in front of the town hall, where sunlight is reflected by giant mirrors (top) erected on the mountainside, in the Norwegian industrial town of Rjukan, some 150 km west of Oslo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix

Close
19 / 23
<p>An athlete skis down a course during a training session on a sunny autumn day at the Rettenbachferner glacier in Soelden October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

An athlete skis down a course during a training session on a sunny autumn day at the Rettenbachferner glacier in Soelden October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sunday, October 20, 2013

An athlete skis down a course during a training session on a sunny autumn day at the Rettenbachferner glacier in Soelden October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
20 / 23
<p>A man walks past the site of a car bomb attack outside an ice cream parlour in the Al-Mashtal district in Baghdad, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani</p>

A man walks past the site of a car bomb attack outside an ice cream parlour in the Al-Mashtal district in Baghdad, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A man walks past the site of a car bomb attack outside an ice cream parlour in the Al-Mashtal district in Baghdad, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Close
21 / 23
<p>A female relative embraces one of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, upon their arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A female relative embraces one of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, upon their arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A female relative embraces one of the nine newly released Lebanese hostages, who were held by rebels in northern Syria, upon their arrival at Beirut international airport, October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
22 / 23
<p>A demonstrator throws a bottle at Guardia di Finanza during a protest in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A demonstrator throws a bottle at Guardia di Finanza during a protest in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Sunday, October 20, 2013

A demonstrator throws a bottle at Guardia di Finanza during a protest in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 19 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 18 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 17 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 16 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast