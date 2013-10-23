Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>A firefighter drags a donkey from a well in a field in Chengde, Hebei province, October 21, 2013. The donkey was rescued after its owner reported that it fell into the well while they were on their way to harvest rice, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A firefighter drags a donkey from a well in a field in Chengde, Hebei province, October 21, 2013. The donkey was rescued after its owner reported that it fell into the well while they were on their way to harvest rice, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A Somali migrant lies on her bed in a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants, which currently holds 236 detainees, in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. Italy will seek an overhaul of European asylum policies and emergency action to handle a crisis that has seen tens of thousands of African migrants arrive in Sicily and Malta and hundreds of deaths, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A Somali migrant lies on her bed in a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants, which currently holds 236 detainees, in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. Italy will seek an overhaul of European asylum policies and emergency action to handle a crisis that has seen tens of thousands of African migrants arrive in Sicily and Malta and hundreds of deaths, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (L) during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can transiently increase the levels of dopamine in the brain, which is significantly reduced in Parkinson's disease. The club, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, was started in 2006 and has 15 affiliates in six U.S. States, and one in Australia. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Parkinson's patient Jim Coppula works out in the ring with boxing coach Justice Smith (L) during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can transiently increase the levels of dopamine in the brain, which is significantly reduced in Parkinson's disease. The club, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, was started in 2006 and has 15 affiliates in six U.S. States, and one in Australia. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A model presents a creation by Muslim clothing designer Feny Mustafa during a Fashion Week show in Jakarta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A model presents a creation by Muslim clothing designer Feny Mustafa during a Fashion Week show in Jakarta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Roujenka Romanes (R) speaks with violinist Constantin prior a dress rehearsal at the Gypsy "Romanes" circus in Paris October 18, 2013. Roujenka Romanes, 13, is the main character of their new show "Voleurs de Poules !" (Chicken Thieves !), an allusion to gypsies, which is presented from October 19, 2013 to February 23, 2014. Roujenka is the fourth daughter of Alexandre and Delia Romanes, founders of the Romanes circus, she dreams to be one of the world best flamenco dancer. Picture taken October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Roujenka Romanes (R) speaks with violinist Constantin prior a dress rehearsal at the Gypsy "Romanes" circus in Paris October 18, 2013. Roujenka Romanes, 13, is the main character of their new show "Voleurs de Poules !" (Chicken Thieves !), an allusion to gypsies, which is presented from October 19, 2013 to February 23, 2014. Roujenka is the fourth daughter of Alexandre and Delia Romanes, founders of the Romanes circus, she dreams to be one of the world best flamenco dancer. Picture taken October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. The severe smog continued to shroud major cities in north-east China including Changchun, with its average visibility less than 5 metres (16 feet) at 6 am Tuesday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. The severe smog continued to shroud major cities in north-east China including Changchun, with its average visibility less than 5 metres (16 feet) at 6 am Tuesday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Ann Cronin sits with a dog as she packs her belongings in preparation for her family's emigration from her hometown of Ennis in County Clare, to New Zealand September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Ann Cronin sits with a dog as she packs her belongings in preparation for her family's emigration from her hometown of Ennis in County Clare, to New Zealand September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends an award ceremony to receive her 1990 Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 22, 2013. The European Parliament awarded its top human rights prize in 1990 to Suu Kyi, who was then not allowed to leave her country to attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends an award ceremony to receive her 1990 Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 22, 2013. The European Parliament awarded its top human rights prize in 1990 to Suu Kyi, who was then not allowed to leave her country to attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a meeting with Muslim clerics in Ufa October 22, 2013. Putin accused foreign rivals on Tuesday of using radical Islam to weaken the Russian state, a day after a suicide bombing blamed on a Muslim woman. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a meeting with Muslim clerics in Ufa October 22, 2013. Putin accused foreign rivals on Tuesday of using radical Islam to weaken the Russian state, a day after a suicide bombing blamed on a Muslim woman. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>A view of a Northern Ireland riot diorama produced by modelmaker Gareth Hutchinson in his model shop in Belfast October 22, 2013. The pieces are individually handcrafted and the diorama is being displayed for sale in Hutchinson's shop. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A view of a Northern Ireland riot diorama produced by modelmaker Gareth Hutchinson in his model shop in Belfast October 22, 2013. The pieces are individually handcrafted and the diorama is being displayed for sale in Hutchinson's shop. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>A resident fishes at a lake near apartment blocks in Beijing October 20, 2013. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities in September rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Tuesday, marking the ninth straight month of year-on-year increases. Picture taken October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A resident fishes at a lake near apartment blocks in Beijing October 20, 2013. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities in September rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Tuesday, marking the ninth straight month of year-on-year increases. Picture taken October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A trailer loaded with trucks hangs on the edge of the guardrail on a bridge in Kaili, Guizhou province, October 21, 2013. According to local media, the trailer hanged on the edge of the bridge after the driver lost control of the vehicle. No injury was reported. Picture taken October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A trailer loaded with trucks hangs on the edge of the guardrail on a bridge in Kaili, Guizhou province, October 21, 2013. According to local media, the trailer hanged on the edge of the bridge after the driver lost control of the vehicle. No injury was reported. Picture taken October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hugs his wife Heidi on stage, while their daughter Catherine, 2, stands near as they are welcomed home by supporters at the King Street Patriots headquarters in Houston October 21, 2013. Cruz, a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, returned home to a rousing welcome in Texas after his attempt to derail Obamacare with a shutdown of the federal government led to sharp criticism of his tactics as reckless and futile. REUTERS/Donna Carson</p>

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hugs his wife Heidi on stage, while their daughter Catherine, 2, stands near as they are welcomed home by supporters at the King Street Patriots headquarters in Houston October 21, 2013. Cruz, a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, returned home to a rousing welcome in Texas after his attempt to derail Obamacare with a shutdown of the federal government led to sharp criticism of his tactics as reckless and futile. REUTERS/Donna Carson

<p>Afghan boys play on a destroyed car in Kabul October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan boys play on a destroyed car in Kabul October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko (C) looks out from the defendant's holding cell during a hearing in Moscow October 22, 2013. Dmitrichenko, who made his name on stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, went on trial on Tuesday for an acid attack that nearly blinded the ballet's artistic director. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko (C) looks out from the defendant's holding cell during a hearing in Moscow October 22, 2013. Dmitrichenko, who made his name on stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, went on trial on Tuesday for an acid attack that nearly blinded the ballet's artistic director. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (R) challenges Borussia Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller (L) to score a goal during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (R) challenges Borussia Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller (L) to score a goal during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) gesture at each other during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) gesture at each other during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Actress Juliette Lewis poses at the 17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Juliette Lewis poses at the 17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Two Morus Bassanus, known as Northern Gannet, (fou de bassan) fly over the waves as a fishing trawler makes it way off the coast of Calais, northern France, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two Morus Bassanus, known as Northern Gannet, (fou de bassan) fly over the waves as a fishing trawler makes it way off the coast of Calais, northern France, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Syrian refugees look at photos of their missing and believed to have drowned compatriots on a smartphone, at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. The refugees were rescued and brought to Malta after their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa earlier this month, leaving between 50 and 200 Syrian and Palestinian migrants dead, according to local media. Italy will seek an overhaul of European asylum policies and emergency action to handle a crisis that has seen tens of thousands of African migrants arrive in Sicily and Malta and hundreds of deaths, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Syrian refugees look at photos of their missing and believed to have drowned compatriots on a smartphone, at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. The refugees were rescued and brought to Malta after their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa earlier this month, leaving between 50 and 200 Syrian and Palestinian migrants dead, according to local media. Italy will seek an overhaul of European asylum policies and emergency action to handle a crisis that has seen tens of thousands of African migrants arrive in Sicily and Malta and hundreds of deaths, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Palestinian stone-throwers are seen during clashes with Israeli forces near the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah October 22, 2013. The clashes broke out on Tuesday after Israeli forces killed an armed Palestinian militant Israel's Shin Bet security service said was wanted for what they said was his involvement in a Tel Aviv bus bombing last year. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinian stone-throwers are seen during clashes with Israeli forces near the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah October 22, 2013. The clashes broke out on Tuesday after Israeli forces killed an armed Palestinian militant Israel's Shin Bet security service said was wanted for what they said was his involvement in a Tel Aviv bus bombing last year. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Geraldus Sugeng during a Fashion Week show in Jakarta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Geraldus Sugeng during a Fashion Week show in Jakarta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

