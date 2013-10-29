Editor's choice
A photographer takes pictures of Fang Jing (R) in a wedding gown next to her husband, surnamed Zhao, as they hang from a cliff during a rock climbing exercise in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region October 26, 2013. The couple love outdoor sports and they decided to have their wedding photos taken during rock climbing, local media reported. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Numbers representing the address of a home destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 are seen in Union Beach, New Jersey October 27, 2013. Progress is seen in some areas along the beachfront while others remain damaged, two days before the one year anniversary of the storm. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An elderly man walks out of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed Abyei border region said they would press ahead with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England October 28, 2013. Britain's strongest storm in a decade battered southern regions on Monday, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, cutting power lines and disrupting the travel plans of millions of commuters. Police said rescuers were forced to call off a search for the boy late on Sunday due to the pounding waves, whipped up by the rising wind. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Protesters help a handicapped protester, who fell from her wheelchair after tear gas was shot towards them, during a demonstration in front of a courthouse in Ankara October 28, 2013. Turkish police fired water cannon and teargas on Monday to break up a protest by around 2,000 people outside the court over the handling of the trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator earlier this year. Officer Ahmet Sahbaz is accused of killing Ethem Sarisuluk, shot dead in June during a wave of nationwide anti-government demonstrations set off by a tough police response to a protest over the redevelopment of a park in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) leader Bohuslav Sobotka carry a banner as they leave a protest rally in front of the Prague Castle in Prague October 28, 2013. The Social Democrats' leadership body voted by 20 to 13 to call on chairman and candidate for prime minister Sobotka to quit after the party won only 20.5 percent of the vote. But Sobotka vowed to fight on, saying his rivals, led by deputy chairman Michal Hasek, would be under the influence of President Milos Zeman, Sobotka's longtime rival and a former Social Democrat prime minister. The banner reads: "For Sobotka and democracy". REUTERS/David W Cerny
Members of the Shabab Al-Huda brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, stand at the Tameko pharmaceutical factory, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the factory, in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the main entrance of the Forbidden City in Beijing, October 28, 2013. Five people were killed and dozens injured on Monday, the government said, when a car ploughed into pedestrians and caught fire in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, the site of 1989 pro-democracy protests bloodily suppressed by the military. The car crashed almost directly in front of the main entrance of the Forbidden City, where there hangs a huge portrait of the founder of Communist China, Mao Zedong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks with other members of the audience at a performance given by those who proved successful in the 36th Art Festival of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Servicepersons, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 28, 2013. The performers were soldiers of the companies under the KPA units 251, 905, 565 and 1821 and seamen of submarine No. 730 under the navy Unit 167. REUTERS/KCNA
An employee takes pictures as a giant platform carrying a 1450-ton-heavy hydrocracking reactor arrives at the Rosneft's Achinsk refinery after a 2-month-long trip along the "Baikal" federal highway outside the town of Achinsk, some 188 km (117 miles) west of Krasnoyarsk, October 28, 2013. One of four reactors, made in Italy for the modernization of the Rosneft Achinsk oil refining factory, was transported to the town of Achinsk after crossing the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, then sailing about 3,000 kilometers upwards the Yenisei River and then about 180 kilometers along the M53 federal highway from Krasnoyarsk to Achinsk to make the total distance of about 12,500 kilometers. The platform on 384 rubber tyres was moving with an average speed of 2 kilometers per hour, according to local media. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Rapper Chris Brown (C) leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington October 28, 2013. Brown was due in court to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight outside a hotel, the latest legal run-in for the Grammy-winning singer. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man walks at Praia Norte beach in Nazare October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People take pictures and videos as Tiger Woods of the U.S. (centre, L) and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tee off during a 18-hole exhibition match at the Blackstone course of Mission Hills in Haikou, Hainan province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man receives a traditional cleansing outside San Simon chapel in Iztapa, in the region of Escuintla, around 62 km (39 miles), from Guatemala City, October 28, 2013. People in Guatemala revere San Simon, also known by his Mayan name Maximon o Ry Laj Man, on October 28 annually. For some devotees, San Simon is synonymous with prosperity and happiness, while others associate him with witchcraft, paganism and a protector for drunkards. Since the 19th century, devotees have offered money, liquor or tobacco in exchange for his blessings. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Models present creations from the Uma Raquel Davidowicz 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province October 27, 2013. According to local media, the pipe was damaged due to aging and no casualty was reported in the incident. ...more
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province October 27, 2013. According to local media, the pipe was damaged due to aging and no casualty was reported in the incident. REUTERS/Stringer
A pedestrian holds onto a post in front of a woman falling down during strong winds in central Brussels October 28, 2013. According to local media, the winds could reach speeds of over 100 km per hour (62 miles per hour) on Monday. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Workers start their shift at a construction site in the central business district area in Singapore October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman eats her noodles while waiting for pedestrian to challenge her in Chinese chess on a street in Guiyang, Guizhou province October 27, 2013. She plays the game for money. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl with a dog roller-skates along the beach promenade in Sochi, the host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Believers dressed in purple carry a replica of the painting of the "Lord of Miracles", Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, in a major procession through central Lima October 28, 2013. The painting can be traced to the colonial era when an Angolan slave drew an image of a black Jesus Christ on the walls of a hut in a plantation of Pachacamila, near Lima. The image is known as the "Lord of Miracles", after an earthquake in the 17th century destroyed most of the city, leaving only the mural standing. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Relatives and friends of the miners dead in a gas leak embrace outside the "Emilio del Valle" mine in Llombera de Gordon, northwestern Spain, October 28, 2013. Six miners have died and five others are injured after a gas leak at the "Emilio del Valle" mine in Llombera de Gordon, according to an emergency services spokesperson. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Theo Harcourt, a 13-year-old student, jumps over a fallen tree as he makes his way to school in Islington, north London October 28, 2013, after strong storm winds and rain battered southern parts of England and Wales early on Monday, forcing flight cancellations, disrupting trains and closing roads and major bridges before the start of rush-hour. Local media dubbed the storm "St. Jude", after the patron saint of lost causes who is traditionally celebrated on October 28. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
