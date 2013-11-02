Editors Choice
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house in Srinagar November 1, 2013. According to fire officials on Friday, four residential houses and four shops were destroyed as authorities continue investigating the cause of the fire. No casualties were reported, according to the officials. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
German Greens lawmaker Hans-Christian Stroebele holds a letter he received from fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, at a news conference in Berlin, November 1, 2013. Stroebele met Snowden in Moscow on Thursday, Stroebele's office said in a statement, and would give details of the meeting on Friday. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Palestinians wait to have a farewell look at the body of Hamas militant Rabee Baraka at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 1, 2013. On Thursday, Baraka was killed and five Israeli soldiers wounded in a clash that broke out after Israeli forces detonated part of a different Gaza tunnel. Hamas said it had dug the tunnel, which Israel said ran into its territory and was intended for carrying out attacks on its soldiers and civilians. Separately, an Israeli air strike killed three Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the enclave's Hamas rulers said, the most killed in an incident on the frontier in months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Nethnapada Kanrayanon, a contestant from Thailand, gets ready for the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 1, 2013. Some 25 contestants from 16 countries, all of them born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man jogs under the Sydney Harbour Bridge as smoke from bushfires blankets the city November 2, 2013. Thick smoke from bushfires that continue to burn around the Sydney metropolitan region, blanketed the city, as more than 60 fires continue to burn in the state of New South Wales. REUTERS/David Gray
Pennsville Police Chief Allen Cummings speaks with the media outside the house where Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, grew up in Pennsville, Salem County, New Jersey November 1, 2013. A lone gunman stormed into a packed terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport and opened fire with an assault weapon on Friday, killing a federal security agent before he was shot and captured, authorities said. Special Agent David Bowdich of the FBI identified the suspect as Ciancia, a resident of the Los Angeles area, who was being treated for his injuries at a local hospital. Several news organizations reported that Ciancia had ties to New Jersey, and that police there were serving a search warrant at his childhood home in Pennsville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Major Kake Boazi (front) of the M23 rebels is pictured after surrendering to join the Congolese government soldiers in Bunagana, north of Goma, November 1, 2013. Uganda called on the Congolese army and M23 rebels to cease fire on Friday as peace talks progressed in Kampala to end the 20-month conflict. While the M23 rebels said they were ready for a peace deal, government forces vowed to pursue their military advantage and crush the rebellion in Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral-rich east. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Rabbis pray near the gravesite of Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2013. Approximately 5,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic rabbinic emissaries and communal leaders from 81 countries are gathering for the 30th annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Academica's Cleyton is tackled by Benfica's Oscar Cardozo (bottom) during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the Coimbra city stadium in Coimbra November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Scott Gow cleans the faces of wall clocks being tested before going to a Capital Grill restaurant at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Massachusetts November 1, 2013. Daylight saving time in the United States ends at 2:00 a.m. local time on November 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People visit their relatives' graves at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery during Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria, Lima November 1, 2013. Each year people visit the cemetery, one of Latin America's largest, to honour the dead. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Security forces arrest a pro-Mursi protester during clashes in Alexandria November 1, 2013. Seven people were wounded after residents clashed with Mursi supporters before security forces intervened, a security official said. Forty-five Mursi supporters were arrested, along with 22 women members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a security official said on Friday, fuelling tensions days before deposed President Mohamed Mursi and 14 other leaders of the Islamist group go on trial. REUTERS/Stringer
Delayed passengers stand behind a police cordon after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), California November 1, 2013. A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle in a terminal of Los Angeles International airport on Friday, killing a Transportation Security Agent and wounding at least six other people before he was shot and captured, authorities said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darren Black Bear (R) and Jason Pickel wait for their photographer before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. At a small, turn-of-the-century chapel at Fort Reno, an historic frontier fort 40 miles (64 km) west of Oklahoma City, a same-sex couple exchanged marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned. Pickel, 36, and Darren Black Bear, 45, were legally married Halloween night after receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a sovereign nation in Oklahoma. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Hindu man adorns the statue of a deity with flowers ahead of Diwali celebrations inside a Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2013. The Hindu community, which consists of eight percent of Malaysia's population of 26 million, will celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights on November 2, known locally as Deepavali. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Attendants holding umbrellas to shelter delegates in a rain as they arrive for the opening ceremony of 21st Century Council Beijing Conference at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, November 1, 2013. China's economy will keep growing at mid- to high speed in coming years, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, promising to lead the world's second-largest economy on a road of "comprehensive reform". Speaking to a group of Chinese and foreign business leaders, Li said China would further reform its government finances, financial markets and industry, among other areas. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy (top C) climbs up "apartment-style" tombs to light a candle inside a public cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila November 1, 2013. The boy gets paid 10 pesos ($0.23) to climb the "apartment-style" tombs that are too high for relatives to reach when they visit their departed loved ones to offer candles and flowers. On All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, cemeteries across the country are crowded with people paying their respects to departed loved ones by offering flowers, candles and prayers. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Paris St Germain's Lucas (R) challenges FC Lorient's Wesley Lautoa during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rami Shamis celebrates outside the Apple Store on New York's fifth avenue after being the first to buy the new Apple iPad Air which went on sale, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A ladder is seen at the entrance to a cross border tunnel located underneath a warehouse in Tijuana October 30, 2013. U.S. authorities have shut down a secret underground tunnel equipped with electricity, ventilation and a rail system for smuggling drugs between a San Diego industrial park and Tijuana, Mexico, officials said on Thursday. Border control and drug enforcement agents seized more than 17,000 pounds (7,700 kilograms) of marijuana and 325 pounds (147 kg) of cocaine from the tunnel, a rented warehouse where the passageway ended on the U.S. side and arrested three men arrested in a night raid on Wednesday. Picture taken October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France covers his ears as the car of Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (not pictured) is being tested before the second practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniforms, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow, November 1, 2013. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines at World War Two. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman and her children light candles at the Olsany cemetery in Prague November 1, 2013. Catholics in the Czech Republic mark All Souls Day on November 2 by visiting the graves of loved ones. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A Kashmiri man tries to open the window of a house which caught fire in Srinagar November 1, 2013. According to fire officials on Friday, four residential houses and four shops were destroyed as authorities continue investigating the cause of the fire. No casualties were reported, according to the officials. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
