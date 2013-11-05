Editor's choice
A father reacts while trying to search for his daughters under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 4, 2013.
A father reacts while trying to search for his daughters under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Palestinians sit around a fire as they make tea inside their house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished coastal territory run by the Islamist Hamas group. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A student from St Andrews University lays, covered in foam, in a cardboard box in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the historic St Salvator's Quad, in St Andrews, Scotland November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A protester waves a Thai national flag atop a truck at the Democracy Monument in central Bangkok, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Members of the "Exit Point" amateur rope-jumping group stage a performance as they jump from a 44-metre high (144-ft) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Ousted former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi speaks with other senior figures of the Muslim Brotherhood in a cage in a courthouse on the first day of his trial, in Cairo, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman looks out the window of a fourth floor window in James Hall after a lockdown was lifted at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Connecticut, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Luis Dominguez Quintana, 76, (L) is embraced by a supporter after learning that his eviction has been suspended in Parla November 4, 2013.
Luis Dominguez Quintana, 76, (L) is embraced by a supporter after learning that his eviction has been suspended in Parla November 4, 2013. Dominguez Quintana is recognized by the state as being "75% disabled" due to a car accident in 1994 that injured both his legs and caused him to be reliant on crutches for walking. He bought his home in 1996 for 286,000 euros. In 2009 he stopped making his mortgage payments after he closed down his construction business due to debts. His eviction was finally halted on Monday as he was trying to negotiate a two-year eviction suspension with his bank, Spanish lender Bankia, due to his disability and the lack of funds to pay back his debt, which he says amounts to 75,000 euros. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A riot policeman detains a participant for violation of law and order during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Jordanian supporters of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hold "Rabaa" signs in front of the Egyptian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man from the social activist group "Council of Canadians" sets up a giant Trojan horse statue in front of the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre to protest the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union in Toronto, November 4, 2013.
A man from the social activist group "Council of Canadians" sets up a giant Trojan horse statue in front of the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre to protest the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union in Toronto, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man cleans the windows of a historical building built in 19th century, in Peshawar, Pakistan, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People search for casualties under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Former Republican Governor Charlie Crist plants a kiss on the cheek of Reverend E.H. Brown as he greets supporters in a waterfront park after announcing his Democratic candidacy for governor during a rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, November 4, 2013.
Former Republican Governor Charlie Crist plants a kiss on the cheek of Reverend E.H. Brown as he greets supporters in a waterfront park after announcing his Democratic candidacy for governor during a rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Paulo Henrique Felix da Silveira, 9, collects recyclable materials by wading into the Arruda Canal near the Saramandaia slum in Recife, in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, Brazil, October 24, 2013.
Paulo Henrique Felix da Silveira, 9, collects recyclable materials by wading into the Arruda Canal near the Saramandaia slum in Recife, in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, Brazil, October 24, 2013. Paulo is one of three boys from two families of the Saramandaia slum who help sustain their families by collecting aluminium cans in the polluted Arruda Canal, to sell for recycling. REUTERS/Diego Nigro-JC Imagem
Bina, wife of Mostafizur Rahman, mourns his death in the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 4, 2013.
Bina, wife of Mostafizur Rahman, mourns his death in the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 4, 2013. Rahman, 35, purchase officer of Biswas Synthetic Factory, died on Monday morning from his wounds after pro-strike activists set fire on an auto rickshaw carrying him. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An injured inmate is evacuated by rescuers during a prison riot in Granja Canada prison in Escuintla, Guatemala, November 4, 2013.
An injured inmate is evacuated by rescuers during a prison riot in Granja Canada prison in Escuintla, Guatemala, November 4, 2013. Fighting occurred this morning between criminal gangs of "Los Cholos" and "Los Paisas" resulting in 10 inmates injured so far, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Waves crash against the sea front in Wimereux as strong winds battered northern France, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Ethnic Qiang people perform during a traditional celebration of their New Year's Day in Lixian county, Sichuan province, November 3, 2013.
Ethnic Qiang people perform during a traditional celebration of their New Year's Day in Lixian county, Sichuan province, November 3, 2013. People dance with music, blow flutes and sing traditional songs during the ceremony. REUTERS/China Daily
House of Art called 'Haus der Kunst' is pictured in Munich downtown, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while delivering remarks on the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, at an Organizing for Action grassroots supporter event in Washington, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, touches a practice bull at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013.
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, touches a practice bull at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. Since 1983, the French Tauromachy Centre in Nimes has trained some 1,000 youths in the art of bullfighting. Twenty of them have gone on to become professional matadors, facing fighting bulls in the arena. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman passes by a Bankia bank branch during a protest in Madrid, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
