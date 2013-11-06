Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2013. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville