Syrian shipwreck survivor Haider, 4, talks on a phone as a police officer hands boarding passes to his father Hatim Shabar (L), after checking in for a flight to Sicily at Malta International Airport outside Valletta November 6, 2013. Both refugees were rescued and brought to Malta after their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa last month, leaving between 50 and 200 Syrian and Palestinian migrants dead, according to local media. They will be reunited with Haider's seven-year-old brother, who had been taken to Lampedusa after the shipwreck, in Sicily later today, according to the UNHCR. His two other brothers and mother remain missing, believed drowned. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi