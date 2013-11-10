Editor's Choice
Survivors stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded killed at least 10,000 people in the central Philippines province of Leyte, a senior police official said on Sunday, with coastal towns and the regional capital devastated by huge waves. Super typhoon Haiyan destroyed about 70 to 80 percent of the area in its path as it tore through the province on Friday, said chief superintendent Elmer Soria, a regional police director. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Free Syrian army fighters take up position with their weapons in the Mouazafeen neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ireland's Fergus McFadden (L) is challenged by Samoa's Brando Vaaulo in their international rugby union match at Aviva stadium in Dublin November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrive at a news conference at the end of the Iranian nuclear talks in Geneva November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Miss Venezuela Gabriela Isler (L) reacts as she is crowned by Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012, after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovich (L) clashes with West Bromwich Albion players during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Inter Milan's Yuto Nagatomo (2nd R) celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Livorno during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Espaco Fashion Fall/Winter collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Cast member Jared Leto gestures as he arrives for a red carpet event for the movie "Dallas Buyers Club" at the Rome Film Festival, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
France's Remi Tales is challenged by New Zealand All Blacks' Brodie Retallick and Owens Franks during their rugby test match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
British Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks to the press following his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's Michael Hooper (R) is tackled by Italy's Robert Barbieri (L) and Marco Bortolami (C) during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Olympic stadium in Turin, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
People stand under Union Flag umbrellas during rain in Piccadilly Circus in London November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Free Syrian army fighter throws a hand grenade on forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the Mouazafeen neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, launches a projectile towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
