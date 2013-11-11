Edition:
<p>Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire what they said is a locally made weapon toward forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, Syria, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Police approach artist Pyotr Pavlensky sitting on the pavestones of Red Square during a protest in front of the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, November 10, 2013. Pavlensky nailed himself to the pavestones by his genitals as part of an art performance in protest of what he sees as apathy in contemporary Russian society and the possibility such indifference can lead eventually to a police state. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Egypt's Al Ahli fans cheer as they watch from around the score board during their African Champions League final soccer match against South Africa's Orlando Pirates at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Singer Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Members of Saudi security forces detain Ethiopian workers during a riot in Manfouha, southern Riyadh, November 9, 2013. Thousands of mostly African workers gathered in Riyadh on Sunday seeking repatriation after two people were killed in overnight rioting that followed a visa crackdown by Saudi authorities. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>U.S. Army serviceman Jason Richmond, of Batavia, Illinois, walks through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honor veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois, November 10, 2013. Veterans Day is observed on November 11. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>A slogan is projected by Greenpeace activists on a cooling tower of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant, in Belchatow, Poland, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>A Buddhist monk visits the 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, November 10, 2013. The International Court of Justice will give its verdict on a turf dispute concerning the 4.6-square-kilometre (1.8 sq mile) plot of scrub surrounding Preah Vihear. The ICJ awarded the temple to Cambodia in 1962, but did not clarify jurisdiction of the land around it. Periodic armed clashes along the border have resulted in deaths on both sides, and displaced tens of thousands of people from both countries over the years. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Canadian flags in honour of Remembrance Day cover the property of a seniors home in Burnaby, British Columbia, November 10, 2013. Students from a local school planted 5,000 flags around the home that houses about 300 Armed Forces veterans. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, November 10, 2013. A REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahli celebrate after the team won the African Champions League final soccer match against South Africa's Orlando Pirates at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Montreal Alouettes' Tyrell Sutton (37) has his pants pulled down on a play by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Jamall Johnson (28), as Delvin Breaux (27) and Courtney Stephen (22) try to tackle him during the first half of their East semi-final CFL football game in Guelph, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini challenges Manchester United's Robin van Persie (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Kenya's Hillary Kipkogei Yego crosses the finish line to win the men's race of the 31st Athens Classic Marathon as a flag thrown by a fan covers his face at the Panathenaic stadium in Athens, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahli shine laser lights on the face of goalkeeper of South Africa's Orlando Pirates Senzo Meyiwa during their African Champions League final soccer match at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Brazilian indigenous people dance as they attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland walks onto the court to face Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles semi-final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sit on the back of a pick-up truck in the Mouazafeen neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

