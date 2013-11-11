Editor's choice
Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire what they said is a locally made weapon toward forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, Syria, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire what they said is a locally made weapon toward forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, Syria, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police approach artist Pyotr Pavlensky sitting on the pavestones of Red Square during a protest in front of the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, November 10, 2013. Pavlensky nailed himself to the pavestones by his genitals as part of an art...more
Police approach artist Pyotr Pavlensky sitting on the pavestones of Red Square during a protest in front of the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, November 10, 2013. Pavlensky nailed himself to the pavestones by his genitals as part of an art performance in protest of what he sees as apathy in contemporary Russian society and the possibility such indifference can lead eventually to a police state. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Egypt's Al Ahli fans cheer as they watch from around the score board during their African Champions League final soccer match against South Africa's Orlando Pirates at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
Egypt's Al Ahli fans cheer as they watch from around the score board during their African Champions League final soccer match against South Africa's Orlando Pirates at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Singer Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Singer Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Members of Saudi security forces detain Ethiopian workers during a riot in Manfouha, southern Riyadh, November 9, 2013. Thousands of mostly African workers gathered in Riyadh on Sunday seeking repatriation after two people were killed in overnight...more
Members of Saudi security forces detain Ethiopian workers during a riot in Manfouha, southern Riyadh, November 9, 2013. Thousands of mostly African workers gathered in Riyadh on Sunday seeking repatriation after two people were killed in overnight rioting that followed a visa crackdown by Saudi authorities. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
U.S. Army serviceman Jason Richmond, of Batavia, Illinois, walks through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honor veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois,...more
U.S. Army serviceman Jason Richmond, of Batavia, Illinois, walks through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honor veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois, November 10, 2013. Veterans Day is observed on November 11. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A slogan is projected by Greenpeace activists on a cooling tower of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant, in Belchatow, Poland, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
A slogan is projected by Greenpeace activists on a cooling tower of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant, in Belchatow, Poland, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
A Buddhist monk visits the 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, November 10, 2013. The International Court of Justice will give its verdict on a turf dispute concerning the 4.6-square-kilometre (1.8 sq mile)...more
A Buddhist monk visits the 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, November 10, 2013. The International Court of Justice will give its verdict on a turf dispute concerning the 4.6-square-kilometre (1.8 sq mile) plot of scrub surrounding Preah Vihear. The ICJ awarded the temple to Cambodia in 1962, but did not clarify jurisdiction of the land around it. Periodic armed clashes along the border have resulted in deaths on both sides, and displaced tens of thousands of people from both countries over the years. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Canadian flags in honour of Remembrance Day cover the property of a seniors home in Burnaby, British Columbia, November 10, 2013. Students from a local school planted 5,000 flags around the home that houses about 300 Armed Forces veterans....more
Canadian flags in honour of Remembrance Day cover the property of a seniors home in Burnaby, British Columbia, November 10, 2013. Students from a local school planted 5,000 flags around the home that houses about 300 Armed Forces veterans. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, November 10, 2013. A REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, November 10, 2013. A REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahli celebrate after the team won the African Champions League final soccer match against South Africa's Orlando Pirates at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahli celebrate after the team won the African Champions League final soccer match against South Africa's Orlando Pirates at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Montreal Alouettes' Tyrell Sutton (37) has his pants pulled down on a play by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Jamall Johnson (28), as Delvin Breaux (27) and Courtney Stephen (22) try to tackle him during the first half of their East semi-final CFL football game...more
Montreal Alouettes' Tyrell Sutton (37) has his pants pulled down on a play by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Jamall Johnson (28), as Delvin Breaux (27) and Courtney Stephen (22) try to tackle him during the first half of their East semi-final CFL football game in Guelph, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini challenges Manchester United's Robin van Persie (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini challenges Manchester United's Robin van Persie (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kenya's Hillary Kipkogei Yego crosses the finish line to win the men's race of the 31st Athens Classic Marathon as a flag thrown by a fan covers his face at the Panathenaic stadium in Athens, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Kenya's Hillary Kipkogei Yego crosses the finish line to win the men's race of the 31st Athens Classic Marathon as a flag thrown by a fan covers his face at the Panathenaic stadium in Athens, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahli shine laser lights on the face of goalkeeper of South Africa's Orlando Pirates Senzo Meyiwa during their African Champions League final soccer match at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahli shine laser lights on the face of goalkeeper of South Africa's Orlando Pirates Senzo Meyiwa during their African Champions League final soccer match at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Brazilian indigenous people dance as they attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian indigenous people dance as they attend the opening ceremony of the XII Games of the Indigenous People in Cuiaba, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Roger Federer of Switzerland walks onto the court to face Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles semi-final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roger Federer of Switzerland walks onto the court to face Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles semi-final tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Free Syrian Army fighters sit on the back of a pick-up truck in the Mouazafeen neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters sit on the back of a pick-up truck in the Mouazafeen neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.