A Buddhist monk visits the 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, November 10, 2013. The International Court of Justice will give its verdict on a turf dispute concerning the 4.6-square-kilometre (1.8 sq mile) plot of scrub surrounding Preah Vihear. The ICJ awarded the temple to Cambodia in 1962, but did not clarify jurisdiction of the land around it. Periodic armed clashes along the border have resulted in deaths on both sides, and displaced tens of thousands of people from both countries over the years. REUTERS/Samrang Pring